Weekend Event Guide: Loud n Lit, bike swap, Sunday Parkways and more

Riders getting loud n’ lit in 2024. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I’m loving all the Bike Summer ride reports. Y’all look like you’re having an amazing time. I’m doing really well with my second knee surgery and recovery is happening faster than my first one. In a few weeks I’ll be out on my bike again, capturing all of your beauty and bike rides. I can’t wait!

As for this weekend, swipe or scroll down a bit to see which events and rides made the cut for the guide:

Saturday, June 28th

Inner Child Ride – 2:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

If you’re tired of adulting and holding it together while the world falls apart, come out and find your inner child on this ride that promises lots of play. Remember that parachute game in preschool? Bring your stuffed animals, favorite toys, nostalgic snacks, bubble makers, and get ready to make new friends! More info here.

26″ or Die Day One – 6:30 pm at Something Cycles (E Burnside)

Join a fun, flat-bar and knobby-tire crew on an urban assault ride. You’ll be hoppin’ curbs, balancing on ledges, or whatever other fun diversions you can find. More info here.

Loud n Lit – 8:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

The baddest, loudest, craziest ride of Bike Summer is back for another roll. Join the pre-party at Irving Park and enjoy DJs connected to massive mobile sound systems. Light up your bike and your outfit and enjoy the illuminated flair of others as you ride and dance the night away. More info here.

Sunday, June 29th

PDX Gold – 9:00 am at Brooklyn Park (SE)

You wanna’ climb? Then do this 55-mile, 7,000-feet elevation gain route that’s been vetted by really neat dudes and comes with safety (and pain) in numbers, some mechanical support, an aid station, and even an after-party. And it’s totally free (but donations to local nonprofits encouraged!). More info here.

Birding By Bike – 10:00 am at Farragut Park (N)

Grab your binoculars and get ready to pedal to some bird-spotting spots with fellow lovers of winged creatures. More info here.

Red R Criterium – All Day on Swan Island (N)

A multi-lap road race around a short loop in an industrial park with two tight corners and one sweeping one before the finish. It’s a perfect course to challenge your skills and get your thrills. If you’re crit-curious, this is the race for you. More info here.

Rocky Point Trail Maintenance – 8:30 am to 1:30 pm (Scappoose)

Don’t you hate riding singletrack and you look down and your shins are stinging red and bloody? Weeds can do that. Now you can get your revenge by whacking them off the trail. Join NW Trail Alliance for this work party and do some good for your local trail network. More info here.

Bike Swap – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Migration Brewing (NE)

It’s a bike swap, but the vendors are bike shops and local bike companies. You don’t want to miss the cool parts and bikes these folks will bring out of their basements to offer at really good prices. Vendors so far include Metropolis Cycles, Cyclepath Bike Shop, Portland Design Works, Anson’s Bike Buddies (Hood River), Joe Bike, Ruckus Composites, Shovel Research, and more. More info here.

Sunday Parkways Northeast – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm in Cully area (NE)

It’s that time again. Time for you and your friends and family to grab bikes and take to the streets for a festival of freedom from cars that connects our communities and neighborhoods. Expect great activities at parks along the way, food vendors, and more. More info here.

