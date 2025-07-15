City launches bike lane upgrade effort with new curbs on NW Naito

Before and after on NW Naito near the Steel Bridge. (Photos: City of Portland)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation is finally making good on its promise to upgrade and harden bike lanes throughout the city. About 3.1 lane miles of bike lanes at nine different locations that currently use plastic posts to separate bicycle riders from other road users will be replaced with concrete curbs.

Earlier this month, crews replaced plastic posts on a section of the two-way bike lane on Northwest Naito Parkway between NW Davis and Hoyt (between the Steel and Burnside bridges). Later this month they’ll finish the work on Naito with new concrete curbs between Ankeny and Couch. The work on Naito cost the agency $232,000.

The move comes in response to a March 2024 memo from the City Traffic Engineer related to the agency’s use of temporary materials, which have been found to have increased maintenance costs and fall short of the city’s goals for bike network attractiveness.

The first batch of locations (see below) are a subset of a longer list I shared back in August 2024. According to PBOT, they will upgrade nine locations using funds from their General Transportation Revenue account. (GTR is made up of the city’s share of the State Highway Fund (gas taxes and vehicle registration and title fees) and parking revenues.)

Screenshot

For more information and to keep track of when specific locations will be completed, take a look at PBOT’s Bike Lane Upgrades: Concrete Separators website.