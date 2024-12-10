PBOT’s new ‘enforcement agents’ will take over camera citation review from police

Among the many issues we debate when it comes to road safety, there are a just a few that many sides agree on. One of them is the use of automated enforcement cameras to catch speeders and red light runners. These cameras are much more efficient and safer than police officers. They also work. At a press conference last week a Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson said, “We know in a matter of days and weeks, these cameras are able to drop the average speed — virtually eliminating excessive speeding.”
Since our major foe in the war on traffic deaths is kinetic energy, when people slow down we save lives. It’s that simple. But while these cameras do the job, they take valuable time away from other police work. With an estimated 100,000 citations a year via the 40 or so cameras PBOT expects to have in operation by 2025 (based on average citations per camera listed in a PBOT report to the legislature in 2022), that’s a lot of desk time for police officers.
When I asked Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division Sergeant Ty Engstrom at a press conference last week about adding even more cameras, the first thing that popped into his head was this administrative overhead. “That’s a lot of personnel it’s going to take because you have to review all those and you have to approve them, and so that’s that’s a daunting task.”
As per Oregon law, every citation issued by a camera (or a mobile radar van) must be reviewed by a “duly authorized traffic enforcement agent” — which since 2016 has always meant a police officer. This includes not just review of the citation itself, but details relating to the ensuing Multnomah County court case triggered by each one of them.
But that era is coming to an end. By next year, the Portland Bureau of Transportation hopes to bring some of that citation processing in-house.
Thanks to a push from PBOT and other safety advocates, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4105 in 2022. That bill allows Portland to use non-police staff to process and review camera citations. So why is Sgt. Engstrom still hung up on the “daunting” amount of officer time it takes? Because even though the bill has been on the books for nearly two years, PBOT isn’t quite ready to take over processing responsibility from PPB.
After last week’s press conference I reached out to PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer to ask about the status of implementing the new authority given to them in HB 4105. “PBOT is currently developing the program that will result in PBOT staff reviewing and issuing citations for moving violations from the automated enforcement cameras,” Schafer said.
Once the PBOT agents are on board, the plan is to divide responsibilities on reviewing the cases and citations. PBOT has three types of automated enforcement: “dual enforcement intersection cameras” that capture speed and traffic signal compliance, cameras mounted inside mobile speed vans, and fixed speed cameras along high crash corridors. Schafer said PPB will continue to handle the first two and PBOT will take over responsibility for fixed speed cameras.
With 32 of these cameras currently up and running and more to come in the months and years ahead, it will be imperative to create an efficient processing workflow. And with PBOT taking on some of these duties, it will reduce workload on PPB officers and free them up to handle things like crash investigations and other more serious crimes.
It’s unclear how the shift in personnel from PPB to PBOT might impact the total camera program revenue. For the two years of 2021 and 2022, PBOT reported revenue of $1.37 million (about 70% of which goes to state of Oregon and the remainder pays for operation of the program with any leftover funds going to safety projects). In those two years PBOT spent about $173,000 on PPB staff expenses. With double the amount of cameras on the street in 2025, program revenue should rise commensurately.
Schafer at PBOT says they plan to begin hiring the new enforcement agents early next year and the program should be operational by the end of 2025, “if not sooner”.
Can’t happen soon enough. The left turn light from SW Naito onto S Harbor is out of control and there really needs to be a red light camera there. Drivers are still turning left 1-2 seconds after the walk/ bike signals are green. Dangerous for cyclists going south who may not think to look back over their shoulder to check for red light runners. Drivers aren’t thinking about cyclists. They are just looking for other cars when they are deciding to run the red light.
The red light running is out of control. It feels like every light cycle at least 2-3 cars just need to run the red. Not only is that incredibly dangerous, but it is also really annoying as a driver when you have had a solid green thru-light but there’s still a line of cars making left turns.
Apologies if I’m not understanding this and it’s obvious to others. What is the reason for the division of labor between PPB and PBOT? Is it simply that PBOT doesn’t have the manpower to review all 3 types of automated enforcement? Is there an assumption that PBOT will slowly transition to taking over all 3 types given fewer budgetary constrictions in the future?
That’s a good question eawriste that I also thought about and should probably get a clarification on. A few thoughts:
I think there are a few things going on:
– An awareness that PPB doing all this processing was not the best use of sworn officer time.
– PBOT feeling like this isn’t as a high a priority at PPB as they’d prefer, so perhaps the PPB doing it was creating a bottleneck in the program and dampening enthusiasm for more cameras.
– An overall feeling that there are many aspects of what PPB currently does that might be done better and/or differently and/or more efficiently at PBOT. Look at how PBOT has ramped up parking enforcement recently and the national conversation around reducing the footprint of police forces in general.
And yes my hunch is PBOT and PPB see this first step as a pilot project that – if successful – would expand to PBOT doing all the ticket processing.
I, for one, welcome our future patrols of unarmed “parking and traffic control officers.” You don’t need a sworn and armed police officer to enforce traffic controls when their time is better spent in operations to prevent crimes from occurring and investigating the crimes that do occur. If someone decides to try to flee from the traffic monitors, that’s fine because now a simple moving or parking violation has turned into a Class C felony (note: the Oregon statute is specific to fleeing or eluding a “police officer,” the definition of which may need to be amended by the state in order to include unarmed law enforcement officers employed by a city’s transportation agency, or else the city may need to create a second “police” division within PBOT that is separate from PPB and has the narrow mandate of enforcing parking and traffic law). Take down the plate number and description and hand it off to PPB; it’s a police matter now.
Yes! Thanks Michael. This should be something that simply normalizes an long held expected behavior of driving at a safe speed for the vast majority of Portland (which honestly has never existed in our culture). Our culture has normalized risky and unsafe behavior, which results in a lot of people who end up dead or physically disabled. Police shouldn’t really need to–and physically can’t–be forced to check everyone’s behavior all the time (they’re overworked as it is).
It’s the exceptional cases where someone is blatantly and consciously flaunting the law (and more importantly endangering others) where cops need to intervene.
Good to know. I believe (please correct me if I am wrong) that in NYC the traffic enforcement cameras are reviewed by the DOT primarily and a similar transition took place? This includes automated cameras on busses as well as fixed cameras primarily near schools (although I believe that has expanded somewhat recently to other parts of the city).
I wonder if that is a result of cultural differences on the presumed usefulness of the program between the two agencies, but that is purely speculation, and would like a more informed person on the subject to chime in if they exist.
There are a lot of misconceptions around automated traffic devices, which is not surprising since they are fairly “new” in NYC and DC. I understand some police may believe it is increasing their workload or even taking away some of their duties, but again speculation.
One area where I am still a little foggy on is how automated cameras inform the police when there is a person clearly attempting to obscure their license plate, and how the DOT communicates that. This is an entire industry in NY and in some other states where fake temp plates and obscuring devices are ubiquitous. Fun example.
Some off-duty cops are gonna start getting some tickets.
That’s what you think. The cops will just cover their plates with obscuring plastic shields.
Citizens that try to prevent people from hiding from traffic cams in NYC have reported that cops are among the worst offenders!
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/17/nyregion/license-plate-vigilantes.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare
Oh, so now every cop in NYC is out here with plastic shields like they’re auditioning for Fast & Furious: Traffic Cam Dodgeball? Sure, some officers have been caught doing it—big yikes—but let’s not act like the entire force is moonlighting as plate-hiding masterminds. Honestly, it’s like blaming every chef because one guy burnt the toast.
He didn’t say every cop, he said they are among the worst offenders. Which is a quote from the linked story: “In fact, Mr. White said, part of the problem is that many police and city officials, rather than denouncing scofflaws or enforcing the license plate laws, are some of the most brazen offenders.” NYPD is notorious for flouting street safety. Another example relates to them parking their private vehicles habitually on sidewalks filling up full block faces with their cars. I’ve seen it myself and it is even worse than it might sound.
Thanks for looking into this! It may be taking forever to implement but it will be so nice to not have to hear excuses from PPB about not having enough money to do enforcement. Especially with people like Ty leading the traffic division while blatantly admitting to playing politics with our safety for more funding.
LOL. Now you’ll just hear how PBOT doesn’t have enough money to do enforcement.
Is there any plan whatsoever to begin enforcing license plate and registration laws with this? Those camera don’t do anything if there is no plate displayed or it is obscured.
PPB is addressing this, although at a fraction of the rate needed. There are other articles on this.
Judging by the number of unregistered cars that I encounter on a daily basis, the police aren’t doing a whole lot of enforcement.
Hey Angus, I feel your frustration. That is a really good question and it’s a complex answer that I will try–but mostly fail–to answer (because I am not someone who has worked with these systems). So take this with a grain of salt.
Here’s what I know from New York State. License plate cameras run 24/7. Historically, because of the bias against traffic cameras, the limitations were very heavy when they first started. They used to only run during the day time and only near schools in NY (but those are just details that show the limitations of laws that can restrict their use depending on the state).
In any cases these cameras are in areas that are very predictable choke points (e.g., bridges, tunnels and in NY above 60th St), so the areas where potential fake plates are detected are extremely geographically limited (easier for cops). License plate readers are very efficient at detecting anomalies and so called ghost or temp-plates which various states offer (it’s a whole business). I’ll link to ghost tags here if you’re interested. It’s insane.
Most often it’s simply a plate cover that people use to fraud the system. These can be motorized plate flips, obscuring plastic covers or even, yes fake leaves (awesome huh?). This latter group is really easy to stop because cops can just pull people over when they do it. If the same car comes through the same place every day with the same absence of a plate, well that’s a pretty good indicator of fraud, right? Unfortunately, and this is a really sad thing for me to say because I don’t like to generalize or reinforce bias against a group of people. A lot of people who use these plate covers (at least in NY) are cops. So there’s a cultural problem that seems to be also part of the issue (at least in NY).
Long story short, cameras detect anomalies almost instantaneously, send them to cops and those cops decide whether to stop the car and wait till the car comes out of the tunnel. It’s not a perfect system and I hope a cop can chime in and correct me here, but that seems to be the general process.
“This latter group is really easy to stop because cops can just pull people over when they do it.”
Thanks for the information. I do have to say, I’m not sure it’s “easy”. Police traffic stops have been restricted in Portland and don’t forget the “Ferguson Effect” is strong here as well.
https://www.portland.gov/transportation/parking/registration
No registration citations are starting again in 2024 and missing plates are also being enforced
Sending out tickets to speeding and red light running drivers caught on camera all day seems like such a satisfying job! Is pbot hiring for the role?? I would even volunteer my time!
I’m not sure it would be fun appearing in court and some lunatic starts ranting about your actions writing them a ticket and taking away from their meth money.
It wasn’t clear though if the PBOT staff would be actually going to court to describe the method of issuing the ticket if someone challenged it. Does anyone know?
That sounds great, actually. I’ve had no recourse in the past when meth heads have berated me when cycling, walking, and driving in Portland. I would love to be able to testify against them in court, and know they were being held accountable for their actions.
As I recall, the city advocated for the 2022 change that would allow PBOT to process these tickets, so they’ve been thinking about this for a while. Why on earth is it going to take until the end of 2025 for PBOT to even begin to hire the folks needed to carry this out?
I dunno, is it maybe because PBOT is already broke? That the pay for PBOT staff is generally more than it is for police officers? That half of the money collected goes to the county courts and not the city?
Having never gotten one, who gets the money from these tickets? If the PPB, there’s a reason not to turn it loose to PBOT too quickly.
As for the timeline for PBOT, one assumes they have no money to bring on new hires for this job and are having to add them as they can find cash to do so.
cct. About 70% of the fine revenue goes to the State of Oregon. Here’s the breakdown:
– $60 (or the amount of the fine if the fine is less than $60) is initially payable to the state prior to any other distribution of the fine
– Of the remaining fine amount, 50% is payable to the local government and 50% is payable to the state.
– the local share is spent on operation and maintenance of the program and the rest gets dedicated to PBOT traffic safety projects and programs.
Just FYI, for 2021 and 2022 the program brought in a total of $1.37 million for both years. Of that amount, the PPB staff expense was $173,000. PBOT staff expense was $226,000
That total revenue number will go up as the number of cameras has doubled since then so we can guess around $1.5 million a year.
Do other states have this amount of traffic ticket revenue go to the state itself? I thought in most places it stayed local?
that’s a good question. I’m not sure. I need to learn more about that.
The reason that happened is a number of years ago a certain city located on I-5 used the writing of tickets to pay for their police officer. There were a lot of questions around whether the tickets were legit or not or just the result of various speed traps.
Eventually it resulted in the State taking the lion’s share of ticket revenue so that City’s wouldn’t be using tickets as the primary revenue source for police where the citizens of the community should be paying.
It sounds like these cameras more than pay for themselves and the staff needed to monitor them. Why not put them on literally every street? Presumably traffic deaths would plummet and we’d have more money for infrastructure projects. Seems like a win/win.
that’s a really good question, Phil. The numbers that Jonathan mentioned above says that the program brought in ~$750k a year, but is that before the State takes their $60 of each fine off the top, not to mention 50% of the remainder? Also, I believe the cameras are owned by a contractor, so that cost (whatever it is) is not included. While this is absolutely a great idea & I’m all for expanding it, I’d be happily surprised if it’s even a revenue-neutral proposition.
scaling up a work force is difficult