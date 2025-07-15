Would you pay an extra $60 per year to save ODOT?

When the 2025 legislative session began, the question around transportation was whether Oregonians would support a bold new approach to funding; one that would begin to wean us off an unsustainable reliance on the gas tax, one that would spread driving-related fees more equitably, one that would make a dent in much-needed maintenance, one that would help us move the needle on crucial goals like saving lives and saving our planet from the ravages of climate change.
By the end of the 2025 legislative session, those questions were left unanswered as a major transportation package fell on its face and never received a full vote in the House or Senate.
Now, as the largest layoffs in state history take hold in every corner of Oregon and the consequences of this massive political failure become tangible, new questions are being asked.
With an announcement from Governor Kotek about a special session imminent, at least one Republican lawmaker is girding himself for the hard choices he’ll have to make to bring the Oregon Department of Transportation back from the brink, re-open maintenance stations, and return workers back to their jobs.
Republican House Representative Mark Owens has represented District 60 since 2020. In May, long before a transportation package had been revealed, he told constituents where he stood on the issue: “I want to be clear about where I stand: I will not support increasing the gas tax or registration costs—while serious issues of waste and mismanagement persist in our agencies.”
Today, Rep. Owens appears to be having second thoughts. One of the 12 maintenance stations ODOT is closing down is in his district.
“In House District 60 alone, dozens are losing their jobs,” he said in his latest newsletter. “These are real jobs, held by real Oregonians.” “Unfortunately, the failure to pass any package means communities like ours are now seeing the consequences first,” Owens continued. “This is about more than plows and pavement, this is about safety, jobs, and what kind of state we want to live in.”
Rep. Owens was a guest on the Harney County Live radio show this morning where he said Governor Kotek will announce details of a special session this week. Owens suspects the package Kotek and Democratic party leaders will put on the table will be a six-cent gas tax increase and relatively modest increases to vehicle title and registration fees.
The bill would be a dramatically pared-down version of the original transportation package proposed in House Bill 2025, which sought a 15-cent gas tax increase and an eventual indexing to inflation. A second version of the bill proposed a 12-cent gas tax, and the last ditch effort by lawmakers in the waning hours of session (HB 3402) sought a meager three-cent increase.
While Rep. Owens said he wouldn’t support any gas tax increase back in May, he seems amenable today.
“[When it comes to a gas tax increase] what would you like me to do?” Owens asked show host Mindy Gould this morning.
“I’m gonna ask you this question, Mindy, live: Are you OK paying six cents a gallon more in gas tax if we could bring those employees back?”
“I would be,” Gould immediately replied.
Owens then said 80% of the people he’s asked that question also said yes. And later in the interview he seemed to lobby for the six-cent increase.
“If gas taxes go up 6 cents, you would be paying an extra $60 a year,” Owens said. “You know, what’s a tire cost if you blow it up in a pothole? Yeah. So that’s what we’re facing.”
Owens also said in the interview that talks are already underway with House Speaker Julie Fahey to identify gap funding to prevent workers from leaving their jobs by the July 31 deadline. That’s just one of several challenging moving parts that will hang over the next few weeks as the politics continues to evolve around this issue. Another big question is whether or not enough Republicans will return to the capitol to give the quorum needed to pass laws.
Given Owens’ comments today, the severity of the funding crisis appears to be changing the political calculus on both sides of the aisle.
This should be a moment where Oregon leaders realize that the current ODOT paradigm must change, and this is an incredible opportunity. The unspoken truth about ODOT is that government officials see ODOT as a means to bring large amounts of federal money into the Oregon economy. In many ways, the money itself is valued more than the projects that are completed. ODOT could have a critical approach about what is best for transportation and the state, but they have, instead, chased after dollars for mega-highways. They put mega-highway fanboys at the higher levels of ODOT. The 2017 transportation bill was eventually passed because it overpromised something for everyone and became an unfunded mandate with enough plausible deniability baked in for legislators to hold their noses.
The same rhetoric about just needing to get something, anything done, is floating around this transportation package again, but this time, it is a lot harder to make promises after 7 years of ODOT leadership failures and a hostile federal government. We are in this position because leadership roles are filled with people who stopped having new ideas enter their brains 20 years ago. Look at the OTC. Lee Beyer, who was appointed by Kotek, was a horrible choice, and the rest of the commission, is well aware of ODOT’s failures, but has taken no corrective action. Same with Metro. Strickler is basically there to make the I-5 bridge replacement the biggest monster cash cow possible without regard to climate, or the lives of people who live in Vancouver, Hayden Island or Portland.
This last session shows how weak-minded the legislature has become by being obsessed with government cliches. “Compromise,” “sausage making,” “perfect is the enemy of good,” “it’s too hard.” Like national dems, they are fretting over vibes while lacking direction, a real platform, or even the expertise they need to make decisions.
ODOT and the transportation leadership environment is a machine that has been built to produce the climate arson, road fatalities and budgetary collapse that is happening. There is no way that things will improve without serious restructuring.
“The unspoken truth about ODOT is that government officials see ODOT as a means to bring large amounts of federal money into the Oregon economy. In many ways, the money itself is valued more than the projects that are completed. “
The question I would pose is if you think the money is being brought in for the benefit of the population at large or for the politically connected who then donate to these same politicians creating a circle of corruption.
Omelettes =Broken Eggs? We can, maybe, if we had enough resources (rich time), travel further than sound bites can reach.
But is that the lesson they will learn? National Democrats don’t seem to be learning any lessons. They seem intellectually bankrupt (as do Republicans, not defending them).
It is difficult to get a democrat to not be intellectually bankrupt, when their billionaire/mega-corp campaign donations depend on them being intellectually bankrupt.
You make excellent and insightful points. Another aspect in the failure of both ODOT and legislative leadership to act on safety and climate is that those priorities don’t have deep pockets to sway decisions. On the other hand the freight industry, and the construction industry, who care little about the environment or the safe use of their products, are very persuasive in using the weight of their influence to shape policy (dollar sign emoji)
How do you propose we fund road maintenance?
I would suggest something like the PCEF but statewide, at a higher rate such as 5%, on any company with more than $100 million in Oregon sales, that sells car parts, cars, manufactures cars, sells or makes car tires, fuel, and transports cars – all receipts dedicated to transportation infrastructure maintenance.
Are you kidding. Business are leaving at the higest rate in the country
I’ve been thinking about that. For strictly road maintenance only.. each county do a delivery tax of 1% . When I think about how many Amazon, UPS, FED EX drives down my street everyday its truck size running up and down terring up the road
If it’s by county more control over paving and stays in our backyard not dufus Multnomah greedy hands.
You probably understand more than most — including even some in leadership — about the depth of management challenges at ODOT. And I truly respect your expertise and insight into how a state agency’s budget should be managed. I’m not here to argue that.
I just want to add a few facts that I believe are important to keep in mind:
And finally, ODOT has been warning about structural budget problems since at least 2017. The agency began making cuts and scaling back projects even then. Unfortunately, no substantial changes were made at the state level to address the issue — and now that the crisis is unavoidable, we’re all being forced to face the consequences.
It didn’t have to come to this, but here we are. I just hope some meaningful lessons come out of it — and that the people most affected aren’t forgotten in the process.
fascinating to see recalcitrant tax refuseniks do math in their heads live
Jonathan, for this statewide topic thanks for focusing on the “east-side” and interviewing a local leader there. The out of pocket cost of a “‘busted’ tire analogy in a pothole” is an apt one [though it does not get into the time costs of waiting for help / towing in the remoter areas of the PNW].
I am not willing to pay $60 each year if it means the Rose Quarter and IBR projects can move ahead.
Seems like they are so determined to do those abominations, they’re willing to keep plowing ahead without funding (somehow?) even if nothing passes.
But agreed. There are so many better things they could spend that money on.
**public employee layoffs
In a year where Intel has laid off many multiples of the ODOT layoffs at a far larger economic hit to state and local governments, it seems like a decent qualification to make.
Good point. I think Intel is laying off over 2000?
Fund the bus!
It’s neither all that innovated nor bold – Utah passed a $75 fee by referendum a few years ago in lieu of a gas tax increase.
To be fair to the people of district 60, Rep Owens should demand that no Oregon funds be spent on widening the I-5 in Portland or at the I-5 bridge replacement.
Its a crazy conundrum that by continuing to vote straight blue, you’ve actually been greatly assisting in the Rose Quarter expansion and the Interchange Enhancement project.
A lot of people here seem to spend a lot of time protesting their own votes. It’s difficult to understand.
I certainly hope the DSA gets going and finally registers as an independent party to finally give a broader choice than the current mono-party (which consists of the bought and paid for members of the D’s and the R’s).
Republicans would support this stuff even more if they were in power. They just oppose it because they oppose everything, even things they would normally support, if they think it makes the other party look bad.
There already exists the Oregon Progressive Party. See https://progparty.org.
I hadn’t realized that they were a stand alone party. They have great positions on things. I really like the “no raw logs exported from Oregon forests” and pretty much the rest of the positions too.
I don’t know why they wouldn’t be doing better in Oregon.
That’s the last thing we need. DSA never proposes policies that are fiscally sound – they are ideologues.
The two party power dynamic has to be broken. I’d rather the group to do that was more conservative (and understood basic economics). However, it is more important that a party with support succeeds to show that it is possible.
Especially after seeing what Tina kotek has spent on homeless. How about asking the odot director to step down since he doesn’t know how to run a budget
No, no, NO! Don’t do it, Dems! You’ll be voting for the unacceptable status quo in which:
Pay no attention to the little man from Harney County.
I guess that since I live in Portland, I am not a real person and I do not hold a real job.
I grew up in a rural area and I hate when people in rural areas say stuff like that.
The phrase “real jobs by real Oregonians” doesn’t imply that either you or your job aren’t real.
No need to take someone’s plea for empathy for others as a dig towards you.
To answer your headline question:
No, I would not pay $60 a year to save ODOT jobs – not as long as ODOT continues the freeway-widening megaprojects AND continues strengthening the “cars and trucks shall dominate” paradigm that is leading us to climate catastrophe.
I want more cycling, walking, and transit and I want ODOT to facilitate these so-called “alternative” modes.
I agree with you, but how are you going to convince the ~%90 of Oregonians who drive everywhere by default that anything other than car infrastructure should receive funding? Especially when everything is expensive and getting more expensive, the only way to get that funding is to raise taxes.
I would encourage them to read BikePortland. 🙂
Just steer clear of the comments.
How do you know the announcement is imminent? I haven’t seen anything anywhere about it.
It’s been reported by Willamette Week, I’ve heard it from sources, and now I’ve heard it said by Rep Owens and he said it as a matter of fact with a lot of certainty. Therefore I am comfortable saying it is imminent.
It would be great! But, I’m not sure it’s imminent.
I listened to the entire interview with the rep. He said that he thinks there will be one. He also said he’s not sure that quorum could be reached after talking with his republican colleagues.
Willy Week said that the governor is working on a plan for a potential special session before Labor Day. The article also said
A special session won’t be called until two things are in place. First that they know they will reach quorum and second that they have the votes for whatever package they’re pursuing. So far, it doesn’t sound like either are firmly in place.
I want you to be right that it’s imminent! But, that’s not what I’m reading so far.
I don’t think whether it happens this week or not is really that important. And if I get it wrong, that’s ok.
I think the Oregon voters should choose where the cuts should be made! Obviously, if we let the administrators chose where the cuts are to be made, the voters end up suffering the damaging cuts by letting the roads suffer. Not very surprising!
governing by ballot box is a disaster. let’s look at all the very specific tax measures that voters have passed that don’t support basic maintenance.
They vote for cutting things like bike and transit infrastructure.
They would cut anything that costs more than their house.
I would not vote for anything that didn’t at least include a tax for the heaviest personal vehicles on our streets wearing and tearing without paying anything. EV’s. There should be at least a 250 dollar per year tax on every EV. Which is roughly what the average non-EV driving Oregonian would pay every year at the current gas tax plus 6 cents.
You mean studded snow tires?
Ironically, I wouldn’t support anything that didn’t give EVs a big discount. I don’t have one, but the climate guys I know tell me we have to stop burning gasoline, and EVs are the fastest way I know of to do that at the scale we need.
I mean, it’s getting HOT out there.
To save PBOT? yes
To save ODOT? no
what is the difference?
I am not willing to pay anything to save ODOT. The state of Idaho has roughly half the DOT workers than what Oregon has .Further IDOT has nearly the same Highway miles as Oregon.
ODOT is way heavy on manpower.This means that management is not utilizing the crews efficiently .
Make some cuts at the top and get down to employees that know how to get work done safely and efficiently.
The state of Oregon has more than double the population of Idaho, and a long stretch of very busy I-5 and 84.
Unused highways don’t cost as much to maintain. It’s more complicated than that, but that has to be a factor.
Instead of a fixed cost, why not a percent of taxable income. How about 1/2%?
Would one need to stay current with their tithe to maintain their driver’s license? I think I’ve seen that system before.
But only on people making over 125k, right?
