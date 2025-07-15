This week at Bike Happy Hour: Bathing suits and Black legends

Hope you can join us at Bike Happy Hour this week. We’ve been having a great time every Wednesday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm in the Rainbow Road Plaza on SE Ankeny Street outside Gorges Beer Co.

This week it’ll be hot, hot, hot! So we’ll have the misting system turned on. That means you might get wet and you should wear your bathing suit! In addition to staying cool and enjoying each other’s company, we’ll hear from Phil Sano, the organizer of Friday’s James Baldwin v. Malcolm X ride.

“Approximately 100 years ago, two titans of liberty were born,” Sano texted me today. “This Friday we will celebrate their lives and explore their teachings and tactics for emancipation.”

Sano says the ride will feature: readings and audio clips of both James Baldwin and Malcolm X along with special guest speakers, including the founder of the Portland Black Panthers. The ride leaves from the North Park Blocks (333 NW 8th Ave) at 5:00 pm on Friday, July 18th. Here’s the ride link on the Shift Calendar.

So come out to the plaza for a great night of conversations and community. And don’t forget to wear your bathing suit (which you might already be doing if you join the Bike to Swim Ride which meets at Bike Happy Hour and rolls out to Duckworth Dock around 6:15)!

See you there!