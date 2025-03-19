Neighborhoods demand action after another person is killed crossing Powell Blvd

When 86-year-old Portlander Roger Lee was hit and killed by a motorcycle rider while trying to walk across Southeast Powell Blvd just after 9:00 pm on March 9th, his death was a tragedy. And for neighbors who knew Lee and have pushed for safety improvements in this area for many years, it struck a very raw nerve.
Members of the South Tabor Neighborhood Association (STNA) say Lee’s death didn’t have to happen and that festering dangers on SE Powell (Oregon Highway 26) made it much more likely. “State and local agencies know this stretch of Powell is unsafe—they’ve known for years,” said Juan Cummings, chair of the STNA, in a statement. “Our tax dollars were allocated for pedestrian safety here, yet people keep dying—and no one is treating it like the emergency it is.”
Cummings points to $2 million in state transportation funds TriMet was awarded in 2016 for enhanced pedestrian crossings on Powell and Division. Yet work on the “Powell-Division Safety and Access to Transit Project” is only now scheduled to start this spring, six years after the initial target completion date.
Portland Police say Lee was crossing Powell at SE 67th when he was struck and killed. The STNA says Lee was on his way home from a Portland Trail Blazers game and had just gotten off the TriMet Line 9 bus. As Lee stepped off the bus and went to cross SE 67th, security footage shows a motorcycle rider accelerating just second before the collision.
“This dangerous, un-signalized crossing sits at the heart of a busy community hub, with a grocery store, restaurants, and a dispensary drawing foot traffic,” reads a statement by the neighborhood. “With bus stops on both sides and a parking lot to the south, pedestrians are forced to cross Powell, a five-lane highway, with no marked crosswalks or safety measures.”
The STNA has teamed up with the Foster-Powell Neighborhood Association to demand “immediate action” from TriMet, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. They want some type of intervention on the street that will slow traffic and protect people crossing Powell between SE 52nd and 82nd, “before another life is lost.”
BikePortland covered this project in 2022 with a story that highlighted fears from neighbors who raised similar alarms to Cummings and others. Excuses for the delays reported back then were that all 11 planned crossing upgrades had to get approval before any of them could begin construction. The project includes the crossing at SE 79th, where advocates have raised concerns about the design approved by ODOT.
People who live along Powell say they are frustrated and disappointed by the delays. They say local families with students at nearby schools are forced to navigate a highway just to get to class.
At the STNA meeting on March 20th, advocates will outline next steps to garner attention for their concerns. Foster-Powell NA will discuss the issue at their April 14th meeting. There are also plans to attend the TriMet board meeting on March 26th; but one resident has already done that to no avail.
“We’ve gone to TriMet’s board three times already—after multiple deaths—only to be met with delays,” said John Carr, STNA vice chair. “At the very least, the already-funded project needs to be fast-tracked. But that’s just the start. There’s no reason this stretch of Powell should still be a death trap.”
Another devastating example of the consequences of government agencies prioritizing the swift passage of motor vehicles through the city over the well-being of humans (and all other species!) in the city. What amount of human suffering outweighs the drivers who just needs to accelerate to get through faster? When will we design for to lessen the former even if it mildly inconveniences the latter?
I’d reply immediately to this posting, but it will likely be delayed by several re-writes and redesigns, wording will be shifted to other earlier-delayed postings that are higher priority and ensuing responses from others, plus several edits and deletes, plus several meetings of the Bike Portland Stakeholder Advisory Committee with BP staff to go over the various comments. There’s trips to Salem and Amsterdam mixed in there somewhere. Maybe by March 2030 it will all get worked out, but who knows?
I’m sure ODOT will do the right thing and close some more crosswalks on Powell without upgrading any nearby crossings. They shouldn’t be allowed to put up those signs until they’ve installed a safer crossing within a block. Looks like the nearest signalized crossings to 67th are two blocks away in either direction.
Honestly those signs shouldn’t exist at all. Removing liability from the state and drivers just encourages complacency with their dangerous roads and driving.
At least ODOT is spending all that money on freeway expansions in the name of safety
TriMet should not have bus stops on Powell that are not approximately adjacent to a crossing that has, at a minimum, a flashing yellow beacon signal. I use one of those several times weekly to cross Powell, and they are great!!!
I agree with you, though with the caveat that I think they need to install significantly more RRFBs along the corridor, especially like 60th to 205. They are relatively low cost and great bang for the buck given how much higher the driver yield rate compared to just a marked crosswalk.
I’m not opposed to culling some bus stops, but more for the sake of keeping line 9 buses moving better. I ride the 2 a lot and most of what improved travel times was them getting rid of so many stops for the FX2 project.
One thing that is really frustrating to me is how many places around town have curb cuts for what is legally the crosswalk, but no paint to denote it. Sometimes they even put up yellow signs with a picture of a person walking but they don’t actually paint the crosswalk. Not to be a carbrain about it, but it is much easier to see someone against the contrast of the stripes vs. just bare pavement when it is dark. Seems like pretty low hanging fruit, yeah?
PBOT often says crosswalk striping gives pedestrians ‘a false sense of security and safety’ and leads to MORE incidents. If there is no striping, you are more terrified of crossing the street, and will be more cautious is the actual logic of some traffic engineers.
Note there is no mention of the goddamn DRIVER being more cautious.
I live in Foster Powell, four blocks from Powell and cross as a pedestrian regularly. The lack of safe crossings is a big problem but so is the extremely excessive speed most drivers travel down the road. I would like to see some traffic calming measures and much more enforcement of traffic laws.
I cross Powell at the crosswalk at 75th regularly and it’s often very dangerous, adverse interactions with drivers who don’t stop or swerve around me while i’m in the crosswalk. I do also see plenty of very aware and respectful drivers who yield but i’m always pissed when motorists won’t stop when i’m actively crossing the street, within the clearly marked crosswalk. I can’t wait for improved safety measure here. I now regularly reroute with my kids to avoid this crosswalk. PBOT, please do something before one of my children gets hurt.