Opinion: Jeanie Diaz deserved a better defense against unsafe drivers

Moments before Jean “Jeanie” Diaz was hit and killed by the driver of a car while waiting for the bus on Southeast Cesar E Chavez Blvd and Taylor on Saturday evening, she was on a sidewalk, in what many people assume is a safe area. At the same time, Kevin Scott, who police have charged with drunk driving and manslaughter, swerved and sped toward her in his Infiniti FX 35 SUV.
On Saturday the scene was littered with broken car parts and other debris after Scott and his car jumped the curb, slammed into a dirt retaining wall and the bus stop, and then came to rest upside-down in the street. Today there are paint marks in the road from the police investigation and a growing memorial of flowers, candles, photos, and signs.
“Drunk speeding killed our beloved librarian,” read one of them. “Improve safety for this bus stop and pedestrians!!” read another, with its words surrounded by a rainbow-colored heart.
Since this collision, I’ve heard from several readers who took their kids to storytime with “Ms. Diaz” at Belmont Library. One of them had just been given a summer reading award from Diaz hours before she was killed.
I spent more than an hour at the scene Tuesday afternoon and watched numerous people walk and bike by. One older woman I talked to said she raised two kids a few blocks away. “When they were little we said if they are ever caught bicycling near 39th [now Cesar Chavez], we’ll take their bikes away for two months. It’s just so dangerous here.”
As a steady stream of bicycle riders crossed on the SE Taylor neighborhood greenway, people walked back and forth on the very narrow sidewalk Diaz was likely standing on before she was killed.
Cesar Chavez Blvd is a four-lane thoroughfare with no shoulder. It’s a stroad where drivers go 35 mph just inches from people only protected by flesh and bone and where there is no room for error. On the west side were Diaz was hit, the sidewalk is so narrow — about 3-4 feet wide — that two people walking in opposite directions cannot fit without contorting their bodies or walking in the street (see photos below).
It’s impossible to claim we are serious about road safety when we have streets that look like this. But it’s not impossible to do something about it.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation said yesterday that people need to slow down and not drive drunk. That’s a necessary sentiment, but it is far too weak in comparison the threat we all face.
Diaz is the second person to be killed in less that one year by a speeding, reckless driver while waiting at a bus stop on a PBOT-owned street. She was the fifth person to die in a traffic crash in 10 days. We are trending toward even more deaths this year than last — despite our city’s dedication to Vision Zero. Our streets are increasingly feeling like a war zone where drivers are the occupying force and everyone else is made to run for cover and hope they don’t get caught in the crossfire.
The gap between the threat we face (drivers and their cars) and the mitigation we most often deploy (paint, plastic, and “pretty please!”) is where people are hurt and killed. Our tactics must change if we want to close that gap.
We talk a lot about protected bike lanes — PBOT has even tried to make them their default practice — but it’s time to extend that to sidewalks and bus stops. We need protected sidewalks at locations where there is no shoulder and where nothing separates a sidewalk from a lane of car traffic. We also need TriMet to consider protected bus stops. And I’m not talking about paint and plastic wands. It’s time to upgrade the artillery to steel bollards, guardrails, and/or concrete walls and barriers.
There is room for these and other changes on Cesar Chavez, like perhaps a road diet where we have three lanes instead of four, but it would mean reducing space for driving. Are local elected leaders up for doing that? Only if they care more about healing the heartache of our community and victims’ families more than facing potential political backlash.
PBOT is making solid progress with road diets and other projects citywide, but it’s not happening fast enough and their budget might not allow it to continue. In the shorter-term, while we work to increase enforcement (where are those promised photo cameras PBOT?), improve traffic culture, and fix the root causes of the overlapping social ills that lead to so much of this death and destruction, we must create more physical protection.
We must defend these spaces from the scourge of unsafe drivers.
Where Diaz was killed is either a neighborhood where people will feel like it’s safe enough to leave their houses on foot and bike — or it’s a highway where the only safe option is to get inside a car. As the deaths continue to tick upward, it’s becoming terrifyingly obvious that we cannot have both. The only question is, which one will we choose?
She did deserve better. We all deserve it too. Can we honestly feel that this city at this time and place can deliver? I think of the worker at the Cascadia Mental Health center who was stabbed to death over the weekend or the dad that had his face knocked in and recovering from internal brain injuries for asking an open area drug user to not do so in-front of kids. We have a long ways to go and looking at city hall doesn’t breed any confidence at needle moving change. We instead are getting normal, every day people getting hit and killed by the effects of bad decisions that we all have to somehow deal with. If you haven’t looked elsewhere then I don’t know when you will.
Better enforcement by real cops needs to be a larger part of the solution. It’s the only one that can be implemented quickly and cover lots of Portland. And it seems to me that the crazier driving that we’ve seen recently in Portland may be due to the fact that there is less enforcement.
Additional cops and enforcement is NOT the solution for drivers. The solution is designing roads and spaces with the fact that some people will not adhere to traffic laws. One example is raised pedestrian crossings (like the ones at the Expo Center parking lot path from the train) that use physics to slow down a car at point at which it conflicts most with pedestrians. Physics works a lot better than a cop.
Raised crosswalks, speed bumps/tables, signaled crosswalks with median refuges, 4–>3 traffic calming, 20 mph speed limit, wider sidewalks (along with the policy changes I listed below).
F#$% more bike lanes!
The beginning of any kind of mode-shift away from cars relies on making this city safer to walk in (e.g. slowing homicidal drivers).
Raised pedestrian crossings will stop drunk drivers from killing people?
How do you stop drunk drivers without enforcement?
Didn’t this guy jump a 6″ curb?
Why do people here suggest that we coddle drunk drivers?
They need to be pulled over, taken off the road and never given a license to drive again.
Only enforcement can do that.
Yes, raised crossings will absolutely save lives, because of basic physics. Force=mass x acceleration
If you slow down the cars, you reduce the carnage, and you reduce fatalities. You can’t put up a sign and hope for the best, you need to design the roads around slowing cars down.
Designing a road around forgiving driver mistakes is an outdated mode of doing things. We should be designing a road around reducing conflicts before they start.
We do have some history of trying to build drunk-driver proof roads, and the result was very wide suburban streets. The truth is it’s hard to engineer against drunks, and the timescales for rebuilding arterials are very long.
Until we’ve rebuilt the streets, what should we do? Increase enforcement? Accept the death toll? Is there a third option for dealing with drunk drivers?
What we should do right now is update the city codes on how streets and roads are built and designed from the start, and every time a road is scheduled to be repaved, start implementing it.
Action right now is change the codes. That starts right now and doesn’t take time. It will be ~25 years from the time we change the codes before every road is repaved, but that is how Amsterdam achieved it’s safe cycling infrastructure with minimal public pushback.
I don’t disagree with you, but the question still stands. What do we do for the next 25 years?
“The result was very wide suburban streets” because only the safety of drivers was considered, not the safety of pedestrians. Garbage in, garbage out.
The cops we have are really expensive, I bet “real” cops would cost even more. Hard infrastructure has up front costs, but then it works 24/7 with comparably low maintenance costs.
While I could imagine a bunch of cops doing something more quickly than PBOT fixing roads, the timeline for cops agreeing to do traffic enforcement consistently, fairly and effectively seems to be eternally on the horizon.
Protected sidewalks?
It’s ridiculous that someone would call for for expensive concrete walls instead of demanding that we implement proven policie that would prevent our neighbors from killing people with their hulking GHG-spewing machines. Strict liability, lower blood alcohol limits, harsh legal penalties for reckless/drunk driving (including permanent loss of driving rights), mandatory driver training/re-testing, taxes on vehicle weight/size, intelligent speed assistance, pedestrian detection with automated braking are all standard policy in European nations.
The CARnage in this society is a choice. American culture is a homicidal death cult.
pierre delecto,
I want all that stuff too.
With all due respect, the idea that we need to build concrete walls/barriers that further divide our neighborhoods to protect ourselves from drivers is such an american response to traffic violence. Highway-like barriers may protect people midblock but they would also encourage drivers to speed which would likely increase risk at intersections.
We have a very American problem, so I feel that an American response is needed. And you’re focusing too much on my remedies here. This is an opinion piece where I’m saying we need to protect people better. I’m not laying out a detailed design solution… I’m just trying to get people thinking and say that I feel we have to meet fire with fire.
I totally disagree with you that European solutions would help here. And all the legislative/policy fixes you mentioned in your previous comment are nice, but they’d be big lifts and could take years. I think, given the imminent threat out there and the fear people are feeling, we should/could get some barriers or other type of strong protective element out onto the streets in the short term.
The people who need to provide the solution work at PBOT, ODOT, Trimet, and Metro.
Do you really see installing concrete barriers along streets like this one as a short-term solution?
Allow me to introduce the humble bollard:
Put that on 39th and everyone will have to walk sideways.
That’s why you put the bollards in the street, not on the sidewalk.
Seeing this reminded me of the recent article about the homeowner on SE Woodstock who applied for a permit from PBOT to install bollards in the parking strip because their house had been repeatedly hit by cars, and were denied permission.
PBOT not giving someone in that case permission to install bollards at their own expense may be a clue as to how likely PBOT is to install bollards–at PBOT’s expense–on streets like this.
While you say people go 35 mph on this stretch, and that is true, I feel some further context is needed: The speed limit here is 30 mph. And it’s common to see people going 40 mph or worse.
Chavez needs to be signed and enforced at 25 mph for its full length (it drops to this speed limit only south of Holgate), and where it’s currently four lanes, it needs a road diet down to two travel lanes and a center turn lane. Gonna need some intermittent medians too, to prevent people from using the center turn lane as a passing lane (as in the murder of Fallon Smart), of course.
This one hurts really badly. There are no words to describe the loss, and no words harsh enough to indict PBOT inaction on Vision Zero. Zero means none PBOT – not just a few more while we kick the can down the road.
Well said Jonathan. It is disgusting that of the 79 people killed by motorists in Portland last year only 21 were in cars. That’s a ratio of nearly 4:1. Where is the outrage? Where is the sense of urgency?
This death is the result of PBOT negligence. This road should not exist in its current form. A right-of-way needs adequate pedestrian facilities to be established first, then use the rest for bikes, transit, freight and cars. I would not trust PBOT to “address” this issue, however. The current group of engineers there are so car focused they have been relying on closing sidewalks and crosswalk to address deficiencies instead of actually making them work. I predict a PBOT solution will be to detour pedestrian on toa parallel street, and move bus stops to cross-streets.
An absolute tragedy.
I hope they throw the book at this guy. To add insult to injury, Kevin Scott’s LinkedIn profile includes nine endorsements for his “risk management” skills.
They did. He faces some serious charges.
When injuries and fatalities continue to increase that is a clear sign that our safety policies have failed. Infrastructure improvement is needed, but it is slow and unequally distributed. A state law requiring speed governors on all cars installed at the time of vehicle registration would quickly eliminate speeding, which is the underlying cause of every motor vehicle crash.
I daresay each and every one of the dozen people killed so far this year while walking on Portland streets deserved better than this (and the 28 pedestrians killed last year, and the 27 the year before that, etc. etc. ad infinitum):
https://bikeportland.org/fatality-tracker
It’s always easier to get the media to pay attention when a young, white (or white-passing) woman dies. I can only hope this incident will make our so-called leaders go beyond the typical thoughts-and-prayers approach of just asking very politely for people to not drunkenly climb behind the wheel of a two-ton metal death machine, but I fear many more people will succumb to vehicular violence before that happens.
“It’s always easier to get the media to pay attention when a young, white (or white-passing) woman dies.”
You actually went to some weird kind of race issue here,,, Get Help.
“Missing white woman syndrome” is a well-documented media phenomenon. Ignoring facts doesn’t make them go away.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missing_white_woman_syndrome