City reveals downtown Sunday Parkways route, encourages rides from neighborhoods

Downtown Sunday Parkways route.

The City of Portland will bring its popular Sunday Parkways open streets event back to downtown this summer. It will be the first time since 2019 the event graces our wonderful central city; but there’s more to this event than meets the eye. When the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced this year’s four Sunday Parkways back in March, I wondered why the downtown edition was the only one they didn’t reveal any route info for. Last night it began to make a bit more sense.

At a meeting of their Bicycle Advisory Committee on Tuesday PBOT revealed the route (above) of the September 14th Downtown Sunday Parkways. The event will feature a loop of carfree streets stretching from SW Harrison to SW Oak Street. The bulk of the 2.3-mile route will consist of a one-block couplet of SW Park (along the South Park Blocks) and SW Broadway, with an east-west spur from the Park Blocks to SW 2nd via SW Harrison (through Portland State University) and SW Mill. It’s not the highest-profile set of streets we could have had, but SW Broadway through the heart of downtown will be very cool to experience carfree.

Slides shared by PBOT at the Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting Tuesday night.

PBOT staffer Rachel Lobo said the route is, “Based on the moment in Portland we’re in right now,” and that they are, “Really wanting to support our local businesses, organizations, and the arts and culture that is downtown and help people rethink what it means to visit Portland’s living room.” The idea, the staffer said, is to, “create a vibrant, block party style event in the heart of downtown.” Highlights on the route will be Directors Park, Pioneer Square, the PSU Farmers Market, Lovejoy Fountain, the Cart Blocks on Burnside, and so on.

And what will make the event even more intriguing is how PBOT plans to tap into the local bike bus revolution and entice Portlanders to come downtown by bike from their neighborhoods. For the first time ever, PBOT will offer guided rides on vetted (and possibly even signed) routes to entice folks to pedal downtown. “We feel this is a great opportunity to showcase to people how to get downtown bike bike,” Lobo said at last night’s meeting. “We feel like the bike bus model, which has been so popular with kids and adults is a great way for us to be that support system for people.”

PBOT is eyeing seven different routes for these “guided neighborhood rides” and is looking for volunteer ride leaders that would ferry folks along each one of them. The rides would begin at community gathering spots like bike shops, community centers, and schools. In addition to getting more folks downtown, PBOT’s goal is to use the rides to educate people about safe bike routes and empower people to ride more — and maybe expand their sphere of confidence beyond their own neighborhood.

The routes are still in draft form and PBOT is asking BAC members, bike bus leaders, and anyone who’s part of an existing riding group to volunteer as ride leaders.

The idea was very well-received at the meeting. Jessica Fletcher, a bike bus leader in St. Johns who was at the meeting to encourage PBOT to do more to make streets on bike bus routes safer, spoke up to say, “I felt like doing a standing ovation, because it really reflects the movement of the bike bus that it is now implemented by the city, and it is very powerful.”