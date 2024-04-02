Safety advocates raise alarm at plans for SE Powell crossing at 79th

Doing it right is more important than getting it done quickly. That’s the message road safety advocates have for the Oregon Department of Transportation after learning about imminent plans to finally build a new crossing treatment on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 79th.
This crossing (see map at right) has always been risky. It’s not just the four lanes of fast, state highway traffic on Powell you have to worry about. 79th is also a small, forgettable road at this location and on the south side it emerges from a frontage road. At just 700 feet west of roaring 82nd Avenue (another state highway), most drivers barely notice 79th at all, much less a person waiting to walk or bike across it.
That’s why a new crossing was first identified and funded in 2013 and neighbors have been pushing for years for a safer way across. And now, with a major investment coming to 82nd Avenue and the importance of 79th as the designated route of the 70s Neighborhood Greenway, this key north-south route is more important than ever.
It’s also why last week, three local nonprofits sent a letter to the three agencies that have a say in what happens here: the Oregon Department of Transportation, TriMet, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
“We are writing to convey our concern that current designs for improvements at SE 79th and Powell will not create a crossing that is direct, safe, and comfortable for all users,” reads the letter, signed by leaders of Oregon Walks, the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), the Vestal Elementary Bike Bus, and BikeLoud PDX.
The groups point out that SE Powell is one of the deadliest streets in Portland and that plans on the table don’t go far enough to help people get safely across it.
As you can see in the images, the crossing currently has no marked crosswalks. According to the letter (based on plans obtained by BikeLoud PDX via public records requests), ODOT plans to install a “Crosswalk Closed” sign on the eastern corners. That closure would limit crossing options for walkers and bike riders and would, “Add out-of-direction travel and increase pedestrian exposure to traffic by requiring up to three separate crossings to reach the bus stop at the southeast corner of the intersection,” the letter states.
BikeLoud says they’ve asked ODOT, PBOT and TriMet to explain why the closure is necessary, but have not heard a satisfactory response.
Making matters worse, TriMet’s plan for the crossing appears to differ from ODOT’s (TriMet has oversight due to their Powell-Division Corridor Safety plan), and would have bike riders cross at an angle, northeast across Powell. “If professional planners disagree on how the design will be used, it is unlikely to be clear to ordinary road users, either for cyclists using the crossing or for drivers watching for crossing cyclist,” reads the letter.
ODOT plans to install a flashing beacon on the western crossing of the intersection, but advocates say a four-lane state highway with a record if crashes like Powell requires a full signal or some other treatment that requires drivers to stop on a solid red phase.
In addition to a stronger crossing treatment, the advocates say both crossings must remain open. They also want the agencies to get together and hash out a better plan.
“The time for action is now, the current plan would continue to reinforce the car-first design of the Powell corridor, and building it as currently envisioned would lock in that compromised design for decades to come.”
If you are concerned and want to help, write to PBOT, TriMet, ODOT, and contact your state legislators to ask for a redesign that doesn’t close a crosswalk, and truly keeps people walking, biking, and taking transit safe. You should cc bikeloudpdx@gmail.com to have a record of your communication documented.
Find your legislator: https://geo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html?appid=fd070b56c975456ea2a25f7e3f4289d1
I’ll definitely be writing some emails about this one. I use 79th every week to bike and get groceries at WinCo. During an 82nd ave open house, I was told by a PBOT employee that they were going to put in a half-signal, similar to the one at 41st and Hawthorne or 16th and Hawthorne. I thought that was a good solution because it gives an explicit red signal. RRFBs are fine for some applications, I think, but drivers seem to get upset about people on bikes using RRFB crosswalks.
Drivers seem to get upset about people on bikes using crosswalks.
I had someone honk at me and pull over to yell at me the other day because I had the nerve to use an unmarked crosswalk. It was stop and go traffic so it’s not like I was holding them up or anything. That’s definitely not the first time either. As you said they even get upset about marked crosswalks.
I don’t think most drivers understand the concept of unmarked crosswalks. PBOT needs to put up some “every intersection is a crosswalk” billboards or something. The number of times I’ve been chided to go down the block to “use the crosswalk” is mind numbing.
Well, that’s certainly one way to avoid coordinating with the Powell Street Station property owners about impacts to that one unfortunately located service driveway. They might push back and likely have the means to make things awkward.
I always wonder with this kind of stuff why we can’t have both something done quickly, and then something done right? There are SO MANY places around town where a painted crosswalk would really help do SOMETHING. Instead, we wait around for a “solution” to be planned and get nothing. Obviously many areas need a whole lot more than a crosswalk, but why have nothing during the period while something is being designed/planned/funded for a decade +?
I frequently cross Powell at one of two crosswalks on foot and by bike that have a flashing beacon. I strongly prefer these to other crossings I could choose from that have a full signal because the flashing yellows come on immediately. Drivers are very compliant, and if you wait until it is clear they will stop, there is no real danger at all.
I’ve never detected any heartburn from drivers when I cross on my bike.
TriMet’s bike route depends on drivers respecting the stop bars, which most do, but not always. ODOT’s bike route depends on riders choosing an unnatural path, which none will. This aspect of the proposal needs improvement. Closing the crosswalk seems unnecessary, and is not based on any safety issue I can discern. I suspect it’s primarily a cost issue.
a woman was killed at a crosswalk 2 summers ago, walking her dogs in Lents. I would disagree that there is no real danger…
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/lents-holgate-hit-and-run-crash-pedestrian-two-dogs/283-6d509fdc-bf5b-480b-aeca-d701dd5ced4b
That type of crash could happen at a red light as well.
I (independently) contacted PBOT two weeks ago about this very issue. we live south of Woodstock so pretty much have to cross Powell to get anywhere and frequently use the 70’s greenway. the fact that the city has for DECADES deemed this as an acceptable crossing is horrifying.
I’m not surprised ODOT wants to close a crossing. It’s become infatuated with erecting CROSSING CLOSED signs. Its policies encourage closing crossings. If a crossing, say, lacks ADA accessibility because of median curbs or lack of curb ramps, ODOT sees closing the crossing entirely as a reasonable alternative to improving it.
In the plan it looks like they are closing the left turn lane and filling in the median? Is that correct? If that’s the case. That seems like a huge improvement. I don’t really see a huge issue with closing the walk way. Perhaps the bus stop moves west of the 79th frontage road pull out so it one less street to cross to get to the bus stop. It’d be nice to get more context of what’s happening with south bound bike traffic south of Powell. Will there be some type of cycle track to get on to 79th Ave.?
I don’t mind the flashing signals as long as it oriented perpendicular to cross traffic( Not like 52nd and Woodward…so awkward) people generally stop and it comes on instantly.
This is timely…last week my 12 year old daughter and I walked to Winco from around the Holgate library. When we got to Powell, I looked down Powell both ways and it seemed like there was nowhere to cross. We ended up walking down to 82nd to use the light. Does 3 blocks sound far? No, but it sure feels far when you are standing there and have groceries and you see cars speeding down 4 lanes and realize, oh no one one cares if I can cross this street or not.
One thing that jumps out to me is that the crossing that’s proposed to remain open looks much worse for people crossing going south than it is going north.
When you’re at the curb on the south side ready to go north, it’s easy for eastbound traffic to see you at the curb, and easy for you to see approaching traffic.
But when you’re crossing going south, you’re way back from traffic due to the bus stop indentation. It’s harder for westbound traffic to see you, and harder for you to see vehicles approaching. It looks like you need to walk 10′ into the street before drivers notice that you’re ready to cross.
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.4974828,-122.5816235,3a,75y,267.77h,104.58t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s_Pg7nYGDoYEFt9kkTWiUtQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192?entry=ttu
The BikeLoud graphics in the article are too nice. The colored arrows show the “good” direction–crossing south to north, obscuring the problem.Even the use of the conventional north-is-up orientation of the graphics minimizes the problem. I think the crossing looks much worse simply by flipping the orientation to south-is-up:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/SE+Powell+Blvd,+Portland,+OR/@45.4974061,-122.5818151,93a,35y,180h/data=!3m1!1e3!4m6!3m5!1s0x5495a035c6f906e3:0xe2ccfec4a09f76ca!8m2!3d45.4973346!4d-122.5709682!16s%2Fm%2F076v12j?entry=ttu
The eastern crosswalk–the one proposed to be closed–is the reverse. Crossing southbound looks safer than crossing northbound, because of the bus indentation on the south. It makes me wonder if one reason ODOT wants to close the east crosswalk is because they noticed that issue for people crossing north, but didn’t notice that the west crosswalk has the same issue for people crossing south. It also makes me wonder if the bus indents should be reconsidered.