Oregon Senator says ‘Class 3’ in e-bike bill proposal was a misnomer

A bill that states, “people may not ride Class 3 e-bikes on bike lanes, sidewalks or bike paths,” and has set off alarm bells across the state has inaccurately described the problem it seeks to solve. In an interview with BikePortland today, Senator Floyd Prozanski said he introduced Senate Bill 471 in draft form so it could be filed before the legislative session began (today is the first day of session).
SB 471 as it was introduced would make sweeping changes to the Oregon Vehicle Code. It would make a popular category of electric bicycles, Class 3 e-bikes with a motor that can assist riders who continue pedaling up to 28 mph, legally akin to mopeds. That change would throw an entire industry and user group into chaos as it’s nearly impossible to differentiate Class 3 bikes from their Class 1 (up to 20 mph pedal-assisted only) and Class 2 (up to 20 mph with a throttle) brethren.
A local bike shop employee told BikePortland in an email yesterday that they’ve had several conversations in the past week with customers who are, “Concerned that their newly purchased Class 3 bikes will not be of any use if the proposed bill goes through.” Another bike shop employee said, “This proposal reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of Class 3 e-bikes and their users.” Respected e-bike site Electrek said if we follow the logic of banning Class 3 e-bikes from bike lanes and paths, “then we might as well just ban cars capable of highway speeds from being operated on city streets.”
Asked today where the impetus for the bill came from, Sen. Prozanski said he was inspired by behaviors he and his riding partners see while out on the road. “The bill is based on what we observe when we ride. I log a heck of a lot of miles [on my bike] every year. I got 8,300 miles this last year. And of course, some of that is on multi-use paths. And that’s where the main focus is for the bill, even though I know the bill is written much broader than that.” Prozanski, who doesn’t own or ride an e-bike of his own, said the bill was rushed to meet a filing deadline and that “It is a starting point for consideration… I truly expect that the bill as written will be modified and we’ll take into some more conversations.”
Further into my conversation with Sen. Prozanski today it became clear he’s mostly concerned with small electric motorcycles and mopeds that are increasingly popular and are often ridden at high speeds on paths like the Eastbank Esplanade and Springwater Corridor. “I’m really most concerned with the full throttle bike, where you have no requirement to do any type of physical assist,” Prozanski said. “Why would we be allowing a fully motorized, non human assist bike to utilize those paths?”
Prozanski has a point, but his bill specifically calls out Class 3 e-bikes, which by law do not have throttles and must be pedaled. Asked why he chose language for the bill that doesn’t match the problem he’s trying to solve, Prozanski acknowledged that, “It was probably a misnomer on my part.”
The senator clearly has an issue with people using two-wheeled vehicles with throttles and without any human power input on lanes and paths designated specifically for bicycle riders. So how are e-bike riders different than a person riding a non-motorized bicycle at a high rate of speed? “I think this is where we’re at now is to have this more open discussion as to what would be the most appropriate [response]. What I’m looking for is safety and courtesy.”
Safety on paths and people using e-motos (my word for a class of vehicle not yet defined in Oregon Vehicle Code) in a dangerous manner is an important issue to address. But industry experts recommend focusing regulation on behaviors, not specific vehicle types. That’s how we regulate a much more dangerous vehicle: cars.
I asked Sen. Prozanski if he’s worried about the confusion and concern his bill has caused with many e-bike owners and retailers. “I don’t own one, so I can’t put myself in their position,” he said. “But I can tell you that I have friends who have e-bikes who’ve raised similar concerns with people that are abusing those paths with that type of vehicle.”
If this bill gets a public hearing (it’s currently in line for one in the Senate Judiciary Committee), it will be interesting to learn where the conversation goes from here. Sen. Prozanski clearly has an issue with motorized bicycles that don’t require human power. Even after saying using “Class 3” was a misnomer, he continued to share concerns about the use of “motorized vehicles” on paths. At one point he dismissed concerns about risk of e-bike legislation resulting in a law that is so broad that it captures safe, law-abiding cyclists.
“I’ve heard some concerns that, ‘Well, this means some people won’t use bikes for commuting,'” Prozanski said. “You know, people are going to have to make choices, but those those paths are not made for, and were not designed for, motorized vehicles to the degree that I’ve seen.”
When I shared with Prozanski that Oregon State Parks officials have told me they see fast cyclists on non-electric bikes pose a bigger problem on some carfree paths, he said, “There are a lot of individuals that ride all types of things that are just jerks. And you can’t regulate jerks per se, right?”
It’s unfortunate that this bill has caused so much confusion and concern. It follows in a long line of similar “conversation starters” from Oregon legislators who’ve hastily proposed bills that would have major ramifications for bicycle users, only to walk them back and/or pull them altogether. Former Oregon House Representative Mitch Greenlick introduced a bill in 2011 that would have banned people from carrying children on bicycles, only to shelve the idea two months later following vociferous pushback. And Prozanski himself went through this in 2008 when he attempted to expand Oregon’s helmet law and make them mandatory for adults, and was forced to pull it back after it caused outrage among many Oregonians.
Best case scenario here is that SB 471 can be amended to make meaningful progress on the use e-motos on bike lanes and paths. Stay tuned.
Great article! This clarified some things I was confused on.
I’m not crazy about non-human powered vehicles on multi-use paths. Would we be OK if motorcycles or Vespas were OK to use multi-use paths, go through diverters, and so on? Should we set a speed limit on multi-use paths at 30 MPH if we allow motorcycles on? I know this sounds a little over-the-top, but the only difference between the vehicle you’re thinking of and a motorcycle is the size of the machine and its top speed.
Jerks suck no matter how they’re getting around. The way we have it now, there are far fewer instances of super high speeds on our paths. If everyone could ride a 30 MPH vehicle there, then they would be way busier with those. Doesn’t sound like a very all ages and abilities type environment to me.
A lot of Vespa-style cycles don’t even go much faster. If your vehicle is electric powered, it’s primarily a question of styling and gatekeeping.
You might want to keep your kids on the greenways and other backstreets, where speeds are lower and there’s much more room to maneuver.
To take it to the extreme, would you fine banning motorized wheelchairs from multi-use paths as they are non-human powered vehicles?
Let’s not take it to the extreme. The best policies are almost always found somewhere in the middle.
Wow, that is an embarrassing gaffe by Senator Prozanski. I wonder if he is at all apologetic? Doesn’t sound like it. 🙁
Clearly, Mr. Prozanski reads the Bike Portland Comments for inspiration.
“Just going to write Prozanski’s response for him:
I appreciate everyone’s interest…
As an avid cyclist who cares deeply…
Safety is my top priority…
I felt that is was time to start this important conversation with this proposed legislation.
I will be working with stakeholders to get this right over the coming legislative session.”
That earlier comment of yours was the first thing I thought of when I saw his response in this article. You nailed it.
You 100% CAN regulate jerks, you just can’t make them comply with the regulation.
The heart of the matter is behavior, I’m glad that was included in this article. My ebike would definitely be affected by the proposal, but I ride it safely according to the conditions around me. I ride slower in poor weather, and I ride slower in congested areas. I could go 28mph all around town, but I don’t, because I’m not a jerk.
Just have to say that if the bike pictured at the top of this story, weighing in at around 440 lbs fully loaded (according to the manufacturer’s website) was coming at me on the Springwater at 28MPH (for a closing speed of well over 40MPH), I’d be pretty darned uncomfortable. The path just isn’t designed for those speeds.
Sure, not everyone would ride at that speed, but clearly some do.
^This is a good point! Also I want to highlight it as a response to the article questioning what the difference is between a person cycling at 28mph and e-biking at 28mph: the consequences of a potential impact! (not to mention that *most cyclists capable of that speed will have bike handling skills to match, whereas e-bikes don’t have an experience prerequisite)
It’s a Class 1, so the motor cuts out at 20mph.
https://www.jclindbikes.com/riese-mueller-multitinker.html
Depends on the options. Look at the manufacturer’s site.
Put a speed limit on the path, then. Two large fit people on a tandem can pretty easily hit 28mph and 440lbs, no e-assist required.
Why are laws being drafted based on “I experience this anecdotally and I don’t like it” and not by the data of what’s actually happening?
Dozens of pedestrians get mowed down by cars every year and there’s a complete lack of urgency to regulate them in any meaningful way. A legislator gets a little stressed out on a MUP and bam suddenly we’re banning whole categories of useful vehicles.
Don’t get me wrong there’s a totally valid argument for regulating “e-motos” as Jonathan put it, but how many people are getting run over on MUPs each year? Most years, probably zero. So why is this where our lawmakers are spending their energy, rather than prioritizing regulations on the things that actually are killing people on an almost daily basis?
There are far, far, far more people driving in Portland than riding on MUPs, so it’s hardly surprising there are lots more crashes on one of our thousands of streets than on one of our small handful of MUPs. Limit the analysis to streets that people actually bike on, and the comparison gets more relevant.
I’m not arguing that electric powered cycles are more dangerous than cars, only that the number of crashes do not paint the whole picture.
Because laws are drafted based on human experience not computer algorithms. Prozansky did his job. He used human experience to inform himself to propose legislation to make our lives better. That process will be followed by all sorts of other human experiences to be considered. Including those that have been shared here. Its called self-government. We all get to provide our experience and then a decision is made.
Frankly a lot of the experience from some e-bike users sounds a lot like motorists. They drive safely, so we don’t really need bike lanes, sidewalks or separate multi-use paths. We have people suggesting a 30 mph “speed limit” on multi-use paths when the street speed limit most places is 5-10 mph less than that.
I don’t want people going 30 mph while I am out for a walk. I want to be able to watch for birds, not constantly watch to make sure I don’t get hit or run over by some maniac in a hurry to get to an appointment. I have seen the look on some mom’s face when their toddler is wobbling along on their bike and I approach on my bike. We need to make multi-use paths feel safe for everybody. We ought to thank Prozansky for setting us out to do something about it.
mowed down *with* cars (*by* traffic Engineers, policymakers, auto industry, driver maybe involved too sometimes)
Let’s just draw the line at 100lb weight with a throttle, or anything capable of going over 28mph without pedaling.
Why does it matter if there’s as nominal amount of pedaling involved or not? The kinetic energy is the same either way.
I am glad to hear this as I obviously have a lot of respect for senator prozanski who really was instrumental in helping us get Idaho Style stop sign laws in Oregon. One thing I learned during that process was if you want to get a bill passed you really have to start well before the session because after things get rolling it is quickly too late to introduce new ideas. His explanation makes a lot of sense to me, and it seems like he realizes that better verbiage could have been chosen. I do kind of wonder though isn’t it already illegal to ride an unregistered electric motorcycle on multi use paths? We have seen issues with them being ridden on the rose city golf course causing damage as well and unfortunately it is very common for people who don’t know the difference to blame ebikes so I hope the senator cleans up the language and draws a hard line going forward.
Prozanski should name this law “Janet’s Law,” in recognition of outspoken people everywhere, but especially on NextDoor, who are refractory to understanding the difference between an e-bike and an electric motorcycle.
gut-and-stuff this with a repeal of the child helmet law and as a side note ban cars, for a conversation starter