Comment of the Week: Winning over a palm tree skeptic

This week’s most notable comment has stood the test of time.

When Shawn Granton mentioned a BikePortland comment during our interview last week, I was amazed that he remembered something written 17 years ago. Yes, Shawn never forgot that time in 2008 when something as innocuous as a post about his annual Palm Tree Ride elicited a critical comment.

Back then, Portlander Jim Labbe (an urban conservationist who’s worked with Bird Alliance of Oregon (formerly Portland Audubon) wasn’t thrilled to see palm trees portrayed in such a positive light because, “They distort our sense of place in the Pacific Northwest, are a surrender to climate change, and are really shotty at reducing stormwater run-off!”

When Jim tapped back into the comment section over the weekend, he sang a different tune. Below is our latest Comment of the Week:

When Shawn’s now classic Palm Tree ride first started, I may have been among the poo-pooers, although not because of any association with the great State California, the source of many a great Portland transplant. My particular gripe was that palms are a poor substitute to most botanical trees in terms managing urban stormwater run-off and certainly less beneficial than historic/indigenous/endemic tree species in supporting the region’s historic/indigenous/endemic biodiversity. So while I think cities would be served by better adapting themselves to their regional environments, they are also international multi-cultural hubs and Shawn has made a strong case that Portland’s palms should be part of that unique Portland esthetic and deserve a little (more) love.

I picked this comment because I love how Jim’s original comment in 2008 stayed with Shawn all these years — and that the two had another exchange 17 years later to resolve the friction. I also appreciate how Jim owned up to his previous comment and shared not just how he changed, but why. This back-and-forth says so much about Portland, our bike scene, and about the BikePortland comment section. Thanks Shawn and Jim!

