Comment of the Week: Winning over a palm tree skeptic

This week’s most notable comment has stood the test of time.
When Shawn Granton mentioned a BikePortland comment during our interview last week, I was amazed that he remembered something written 17 years ago. Yes, Shawn never forgot that time in 2008 when something as innocuous as a post about his annual Palm Tree Ride elicited a critical comment.
Back then, Portlander Jim Labbe (an urban conservationist who’s worked with Bird Alliance of Oregon (formerly Portland Audubon) wasn’t thrilled to see palm trees portrayed in such a positive light because, “They distort our sense of place in the Pacific Northwest, are a surrender to climate change, and are really shotty at reducing stormwater run-off!”
When Jim tapped back into the comment section over the weekend, he sang a different tune. Below is our latest Comment of the Week:
When Shawn’s now classic Palm Tree ride first started, I may have been among the poo-pooers, although not because of any association with the great State California, the source of many a great Portland transplant. My particular gripe was that palms are a poor substitute to most botanical trees in terms managing urban stormwater run-off and certainly less beneficial than historic/indigenous/endemic tree species in supporting the region’s historic/indigenous/endemic biodiversity. So while I think cities would be served by better adapting themselves to their regional environments, they are also international multi-cultural hubs and Shawn has made a strong case that Portland’s palms should be part of that unique Portland esthetic and deserve a little (more) love.
I picked this comment because I love how Jim’s original comment in 2008 stayed with Shawn all these years — and that the two had another exchange 17 years later to resolve the friction. I also appreciate how Jim owned up to his previous comment and shared not just how he changed, but why. This back-and-forth says so much about Portland, our bike scene, and about the BikePortland comment section. Thanks Shawn and Jim!
I thought the whole palm tree episode was a sarcastic joke from way back when, that when Douglas Fir trees are trimmed to the point that only their upper few branches remain (which is really bad for the trees), they were termed “Douglas Palm Trees”. Are there any actual tropical palm trees growing in Portland?
Tropical? Maybe a handful. Temperate growing palms? Yes, plenty. Trachycarpus fortunei, aka Chinese windmill palm, grows in regions where snow is regular, and that’s what we generally see here. And my ride over the past 20 years has toured many of the specimens. If you came along at least once, you’d know the correct answer to your question. 😉
You can see actual photos of actual palm trees in actual Portland here:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/urbanadventureleaguepdx/albums/72157639993172574
And yes, there are some on the east side of Portland, though maybe not as many as west of 205. Here’s an example of one at NE 111th in Parkrose Heights from a few years ago, though I believe both the tree and house are now gone:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/urbanadventureleaguepdx/49982006768/in/album-72157639993172574
Amazing!
Obviously I didn’t pay attention to these particular flora when I lived in Portland for 17 years, as I was distracted by all the plethora of other dubious invasive non-native species out there such as English Ivy, Scotch Broom, various fruit trees (apple, pear, peach, kiwi, etc), as well as a few banana trees. I took the train many times but apparently never bothered to appreciate the plants just outside of the station itself. Thanks for the photo links!
It’s not only amazing what you do notice, but what you don’t notice. Many people have come on my Palm Tree Ride and expected either nothing or maybe six trees, tops. The key thing is once you notice something in the urban environment, you’ll start seeing it everywhere. It will be hard to not notice.
I bike by this house every day with some.
That is a good one!
Every gardener knows best. However after a couple of years of mild winters, Portland saw an arrival of Washingtonia robusta (fan palms). A subsequent harsh winter delivered a wholesale slaughter of those temperate climate palms and gardeners, who had been planting an ill fitting landscape grieved
Yeah, I remember that. Sean Hogan of Cistus Nursery on Sauvie Island (a local palm/exotic expert) advised many of those folks about the risk of planting those palms, as one hard winter would take them out. And that hard winter happened and killed those palms off. Chinese windmill palms are hardy and can tolerate snow, so those were not as affected.
Palms do suck though
Why, though?
For the opportunities missed. Palm trees appropriate land for decades. That real estate is not providing habitat during a global extinction crisis and not providing cooling shade as the planet warms. Every gardener knows best, but planting solely for the ornamentation might be considered a foppish surficial affectation that ignores the potential for environmental services a tree can provide. They might as well be cleverly fashioned plastic