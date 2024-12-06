Cynergy E-Bikes is latest shop to call it quits

An all-electric bike shop in southeast Portland is calling it quits. Cynergy E-Bikes on Southeast Powell Blvd and SE 36th had been in business for 10 years changed ownership five years ago.

In an email to customers this week, owner Sami Khawaja said “We are throwing in the towel.” “We simply cannot compete with the internet and Amazon,” Khawaha added. “We have no choice but to move on. We wanted to personally thank you all your support and business over the years.”

This is the fourth bike shop to close its doors so far this year: Gladys Bikes closed in February, Citybikes stopped doing business in September, and Kenton Cycle Repair shut its doors in October.

Electric bike sales have boomed in Portland in recent years. We’ve seen shops increase their inventory of e-bikes, and in the case of River City Bicycles, they decided to dedicate an entire location to battery-powered wonders. This is the first all-electric shop I’m aware of that has stopped doing business.

Khawaja says while the retail shop will close, Cynergy will continue to service bikes of customers. “We will continue to service bikes at our current location until we find a business to sublease our space. At that point we will move to a new smaller and less expensive location.”

The shop is now having an “E-Commerce E-Screwed Cynergy E bikes” sale and everything is being discounted 20-50%. The sale includes e-bikes, helmets, apparel, locks, tires, and so on.

Check out CynergyEbikes.com for more information.