REI will leave Portland, taking its full-service bike shop with them

Large outdoor retailer REI announced yesterday it would close its location in northwest Portland. The announcement comes amid a spate of similar statements from major downtown businesses and adds to growing concern about what it all means for the future of our city.
While I believe that as our city goes, so goes cycling, I typically wouldn’t share news like this on the Front Page. But REI hits different because the full service bike shop inside the store is an important source of gear and equipment for cycling in a location that many of us can still bike and take transit to. When the first BikePortland reader forwarded me the news yesterday, they wrote, “Regrettable that REI will close the one store that was easily accessible on foot, by bike or public transportation and reducing it to the car-centric locations.”
REI’s store in the Pearl District was on NW Johnson (and 14th), a major east-west cycling street that the City of Portland has established as a key neighborhood greenway in recent years. The store’s closure (due early 2024) also means their large selection of bikes and accessories, as well as their well-reputed and professional bike service and maintenance department will also close.
In a statement about the closure (right), REI said the “safety of our employees” and “increase crime” were partly to blame for their decision. In 2022, the store said they had their highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades. But they also said they have “outgrown this location,” so it’s not clear what has really fueled their decision.
And what’s not in the REI statement is a long-simmering battle with employees over everything from Covid policies, sick days, and efforts by workers to unionize. BikePortland has been contacted by several people who are suspicious about the timing of REI’s announcement and say it might be part of an effort to prevent union momentum.
A workers-rights movement among REI workers started at this same store in 2015 when a group called REI Employees for Real Change began to agitate online. According to one source we’ve heard from, workers at the Pearl District store have been organizing on-and-off for several years.
In January 2022, an opinion columnist for the Washington Post called REI “anti-union” and two months later an REI store in Manhattan voted 88-14 to support a union. And on the same day REI announced their Portland closure plans, news broke that the Eugene location has filed a petition to vote on a union.
Regardless of the rationale for their decision, losing the northwest REI location is a blow to Portland. And even without any worker issues, REI is just one of many large retailers that have recently waved goodbye to our city.
Given that REI said they’ll stay open until early next year, perhaps there’s a chance to reconsider if other factors change.
If REI and their bike shop are gone by next year, it will leave us with the following shops nearby: Fat Tire Farm (2714 NW Thurman St), Cycle Portland (180 NW 3rd Ave), and West End Bikes (1111 SW Washington St).
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
It’s this eagerness to try to find some other problem to blame the closure on that is becoming difficult to accept. I understand that there might be hidden concerns that the evil corporation is trying to hide and they should definitely be mentioned. They have had as you say long simmering problems so nothing that they weren’t used too and they have been in that space for 20 years so not likely they all of a sudden got too big. Maybe the obvious answer is the the answer and they simply got tired of looters driving cars through their windows and the severe uptick in crime all around them. When there are safety concerns about employees and customers getting to the store, maybe they really are just worried about safety?
We can’t admit that our local policies don’t work not admit that the hundreds of millions of dollars thrown at it are wasted.
I’ve been an REI member so long I have a five-digit membership number. I sometimes use the Portland store, but I live in SE Portland and usually use the Clackamas store, which I can get to by bike. Fortunately the 205 path south of the Springwater feels safe.
I hate to see the Pearl District store closing. I think the end of the lease and the safety/burglary/ theft issues contributed. I hope they find a new spot somewhere within the Portland city limits, but I’m not optimistic. Heck, I even considering whether I will stay a Portland resident.
At least there are other good options for bike services and accessories in downtown including West End Bikes.
It’s a bummer, but I just am a bit skeptical on the reasoning and have a lot of questions. Are there well-corroborated stories of employees feeling unsafe? Like the area around that REI seems fairly safe and nice to me, definitely more safe and relaxing to go to than Next Adventure on Stark/Grand.
Highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, how many is that? It’s 10 in 2022 – according to a manager’s quote in the Oregonian. But I don’t see any detail on what any of that actually means. Like what differentiates a burglary and a shoplifter? What was the total $ amount of merchandise lost? I think this is relevant because this REI is always like annoyingly busy. They get tons of people in there, and I’ve often had to wait like 10 to 15 minutes in the check out line.
“The company added that it has “outgrown” the Pearl District store and that the building needed “significant investment” to address unspecified “issues.”” (also from that Oregonian article). I really have a hard time believing that there is some significant investment in that building that would outweigh the cost of a new retail location in a comparable part of the city. It’s a really pretty nice building, and the space is quite good there. The fact that they didn’t specify any actual issues (regarding outgrowing) is a bit fishy to me.
You think they are always busy, make lots of money but this corporation would rather spite you and the residents of Portland and close up just to make a point about local crime?
OK.
No, I am of the opinion that they are probably closing to break some nascent labor organization among the workers and that crime is just the excuse that sticks in people’s mind.
If they said “oh we lost $800,000 on excess security this year, $500,000 in merchandise, and $2 million in increased insurance rates and we ended up losing $250k this year. And we expect this to get worse in the next few years due to political inaction and a bad mayor.” I’d be more likely to believe their lines. But when they say “oh we have safety concerns for our workers” – then don’t quote any workers having those concern – or when they say the building needs “significant investment” due to “issues” I think it’s fair to be skeptical of their reasoning as a whole.
Do I believe that management would close a store to spite me and the residents of Portland? No.
Do I believe that management would close a store to kill a labor movement before it starts? Yes.
Yes, busy profitable stores close all the time because of possible union activity which has been going on for 8 years.
Nike closed its store on MLK because it was too busy and making too much money also.
Companies literally do this, so I don’t know what you want me to say here.
I’m not really even convinced union organization is a primary reason to close the store. I’d believe crime/theft to be a bigger factor if they gave more convincing reasoning behind it. Same for worker safety – I’m frankly not interested in what managment has to say for worker safety as a matter of principle. If BikePortland, the Oregonian, the WW, or any other local media is interviewing actual workers at REI on how safe they feel at work I’d take it more seriously.
Anyways – I just want to say that it’s a distinct possibility, but if you only ever read what REI management has to say about it there is no way you will ever know the truth one way or another.
Perfect, clear as mud.
Seeing what they have done to try and make that location work, I would almost applaud them if the labor organizing was the nail in the coffin. They are a co-op, but they aren’t a non-profit and I am glad they are attempting to not operate as one. They have been a top 100 places to work for 20 years and provide a host of benefits on top of what appears to be competitive pay, hard to take the formation of a union seriously in a company like that. Of course, rock climbing as a hobby is hard, but not as hard as stocking carabiners in a climate controlled store.
Perhaps not them, but (even just potential) labor unions? Well, that’s a well established business practice.
“…that would outweigh the cost of a new retail location in a comparable part of the city.”
Why do you think they would want to relocate to another part of the city? The city was already not helping them with safety in the past, is not helping them now, why do you think the city would help in the future if they changed location?
Well I would think that REI still thinks Portland is (theoretically) a good place for an outdoors store. I imagine if we get some better leadership in city hall willing to grant things like steel bollards to prevent smash-n-grabs, they would be happy to have a store in Slabtown or something. It seems a little short sighted to ditch Portland altogether, though I obviously am just some guy.
I live in the silly world of believing that Portland is still a pretty good city, and that some day in the future we will have leadership that is better than whatever we have now. Call me naive, or stupid, but we can only have so many consecutive years of bad city leadership before we accidentally elect someone good
I’vre read elsewhere that they have $3k daily lost through theft.
I thought victim shaming was a faux paux in 21st century progressive ideology?
Since we’re all speculating, it sounds like they had a 20 year triple net lease on the building. Since then, the city has placed multiple additional taxes on businesses of their size and you can’t say they didn’t try to fix the issues causing theft. Additionally, again speculation, they likely have made multiple claims to their property insurance in the last couple years. Not sure if you’ve gotten a quote for property insurance in an urban setting lately, but prices have increased exponentially in the last 3 years. I am sure the cost/benefit analysis compared to same store profits in OR make it pointless to engage in a new lease with the owner.
Counterpoint, this is all posturing to get the building owner to complete some tenant improvements and renegotiate the lease to something more reflective of what downtown is now. Can’t imagine trying to lease it to another use.
The tragic irony of an outdoor recreation store closing the one store in the Metro area that is easily accessible by foot, bike and public transportation, leaving only car centric locations in the suburbs. I also don’t quite buy the “outgrown our location” comment, since the Tigard and Hillsboro locations don’t seem to have more square footage (I’m not familiar with the one in Gresham).
if they use crime as an excuse to avoid unionizing they would follow the example of stores like Starbucks who tried similar cover ups.
I live in Gresham. If there’s an REI here, it’s got an invisibility cloak.
Well there still one out door store in city accessible by bike and bus: Foster Outdoor in Foster-Powell neighborhood. Mom and pop owned and pretty awesome. Not much for bikes but if 10% of REIs customer shift bet they could swing it in the future!
I love them! Very happy with their camping/hiking gear, plus they have used stuff (including raingear and winter gear) upstairs. A good destination to take the hard-won Foster bike lane to. 😀
Tigard location is very accessible by bike from either side of I-5 and North or South of Boones Ferry Rd. Literally bike lanes all over the place. The walk between the REI in Bridgeport and the Whole Foods is also far more enjoyable than the walk between REI and Whole Foods in the Pearl.
Hmm, I’m sure having a recognizably large brand leave the downtown area will be a blow in someways, but as they say they have out grown the space. I read this, not so generously I admit, as “we want to be an all-encompassing box store, and we don’t have the sq feet to accomplish this downtown” I look at the mega-plex they have in Denver, and I don’t think I’ll miss them here in the long run. I would love to see the space taken by some one local that can fill the needs of the community, but we’ll have to wait and see. Unitl then Fat Tire and Trek are nearby and River City and Evo are just over the river. Any thoughts on Cicra and West End? I know that Fat Tire has had a lot of security issues, I would hate to lose them.
And when they leave due to safety concerns, we’ll make sure to ask whether it was about unions.
What a sad turn of events and another sign that this once wonderful city is failing.
Really too bad! When I worked in the Pearl, they were extremely convenient for the summer I got a flat tire every other week. The other shops are all great, but a bit of a hike from the Pearl – REI is so conveniently located for what I consider to be the heart of the area. I hope that if the store does close, an independent shop opens in the same area. If the closure is an anti-union move, shame on REI. If the closure is about the city not ponying up for some bollards, shame on the city.
The union theory seems unlikely. There has been talk of unionization since 2015 with no apparent progress. The Manhattan store unionized in 2022 and the Eugene store was making a run at it… so let’s close our Portland store?
The most logical explanation is also the most straightforward: the lease was up, the space wasn’t ideal, and the rather dramatic break-ins pushed them past the tipping point.
I am really bummed about this decision. It has been a great resource to me as well and I see this as a big blow to the city.
It seems the Happy Valley location is only roughly 1 mile further for me to bike to from Vancouver, so I guess that’s cool… Too bad the i205 MUP is in such a sorry state. I’ve only ridden as far as Mt. Tabor once, I’d be more than willing to bike to this REI, still might, who knows. Maybe REI will open a Vancouver location.
The union situation is interesting.
This makes me very sad. I bought my first “real” commuter through REI (a Novarra with a dyno hub and IGH, fenders, and roller brakes).
There’s some irony in the comments section on those accusing REI of covering up an anti-union stance with their closure announcement. Never mind the fact we all know the downtown business climate and crime rates are terrible right now.
Over on WW they were pointing out that both REI and Nike had recent meetings with the mayor’s office asking for approval of reasonable improvements to deter theft and vandalism to keep both the Nike MLK store and the REI Pearl store open. Both businesses were willing to pay for bollards to deter stolen vehicles being rammed through windows after hours which has happened before. Nike even was willing to pay for additional PPB presence. They were turned down by the city. Go figure!
I think it can be both. I think people can rightfully be skeptical about union busting at REI maybe playing a role, while being critical of the city leadership for laying down and playing dead every time anything at all is asked of them.
It’s absolutely ridiculous that they mayor’s office would say no to bollards. Inexcusable really. Ted Wheeler will no doubt go down as one of the worst mayor’s in Portland’s history.
The city and county governance are absolutely impotent and ignorant.
Remember it’s the voters that got what we got. In the end our politicians are just reflecting the voting populace.
A recent small shift here in voting patterns with Gonzalez getting elected but we still just voted in Jessica Vega Pederson (a clone of Kafoury). Votes matter.
Seeing Portland fall into the state of disrepair and crime we now have has been disappointing. Sadly I would never consider opening a business downtown given its state. And even more sad is that I can’t see anything changing anytime soon. I moved away from Portland a few months ago. Do I miss the Portland of 20 years ago? Yes. Do I miss the Portland I left? No.
I remember going to that stores grand opening event. Quite a bit has changed since then besides just crime. E-commerce means fewer store visits are necessary, and people working from home don’t flock downtown everyday going shopping on their lunch break. Furthermore many companies are preparing for a possible recession. The end of a lease is always the time to consider where to place your bets.
Isn’t the Trek Store (formerly Bike Gallery) at SW 10th and Salmon still a nearby option?
downtown portland has been dysfunctional for years, starting about the time that pot was legalized, just too many sociopaths, causing too many problems
City of Portland talks the big talk about fighting climate change but I for one don’t see it. Now we have to schlep to the suburbs to go shopping (Walmart yesterday, REI today….what’s next Fred Meyer? ) What a mess this city has become.