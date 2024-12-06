Opinion: Why our war on traffic deaths is stuck in a quagmire

We need stronger leadership out of this mess. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The last two days have been a stark illustration of the quagmire the City of Portland finds itself in when it comes to the war on traffic deaths.

On Wednesday as I packed for a Portland Police Bureau press conference about the disturbingly high number of fatal crashes so far this year, we received word of yet another person who was killed while walking on our streets. 67 deaths so far, the PPB says, and the 24th person who was on foot when it happened.

75-year-old Hong Huynh was walking southbound across SE Division at 109th when he was hit and killed by a driver. Huynh was in a crosswalk and had made it across three of the four general traffic lanes. As Huynh approached a median on the southern side of the intersection — a median installed in 2022 with the expressed purpose of making people like him safer — a driver slammed into him. I looked beyond yellow police tape in news photos and saw Huynh’s shoes and winter gloves lying in the street.

Driver’s view of the crossing at SE Division and 109th. A man was hit and killed just before reaching the median island on the right.

At the press conference held just four hours later, a PBOT spokesperson and the leader of the PPB’s Traffic Division tried to convince the assembled press corps that they care deeply about safety and are doing everything they can to prevent deaths and serious injuries.

For their part, PBOT can say they did do a lot to prevent this latest death on Division. They spent $11 million in 2022 on the Outer Division Safety Project, which (in tandem with TriMet’s FX2 transit investments) aimed to improve safety on one of the most notorious arterials in the city. Huynh crossed at a location with a center median island and two yellow caution signs warning drivers of the presence of pedestrians. The robust center median filled in what used to be a center turn lane.

But it wasn’t enough.

Huynh also crossed at a location without a marked crosswalk or signa. And he had to cross four driving lanes, the same number that existed before PBOT’s “safety” project. And with a posted speed limit of 30 mph, the driver would have had to begin braking nearly half a block away to avoid killing Huynh. According to PBOT traffic data, 73% of people at driving eastbound on SE Division at 109th drive over the speed limit (image, right). That’s over 20,000 speeding drivers every day.

Yesterday I heard from Scott Kocher, a Portland-based lawyer and advocate who specializes in traffic law. “Recent PBOT projects on this stretch of outer Division did not address high speeds, doubled car lanes, and missing crosswalks,” Kocher shared. He said Division’s long straightaways and high number of speeders means it still has too many unsafe crossings and its design was “predictably deficient.”

“Division is nowhere near a Vision Zero facility,” Kocher added. (It’s also notable that Huynh was hit just a few yards from where PBOT removed a section of the center median one year ago in order to restore a center turn lane after an adjacent business owner complained.)

PPB Sergeant Ty Engstrom mentioned the SE Division collision at the press conference Wednesday. And even though Sgt. Engstrom knew very little about what happened out on that road a few hours earlier, he went out of his way to absolve the driver of responsibility. “The driver of the vehicle did not appear to be going… uh, speed did not appear to be a factor. They stayed [at the scene]. They were cooperative. No impairment appeared to be a factor in this particular case.”

No one asked Sgt. Engstrom about the crash or the driver who hit Huynh. He offered those details unsolicited.

When I got back to work from the press conference and watched video footage of the crash shared by KATU-TV Wednesday afternoon, I saw the driver plow into Huynh with what appeared to be very little to no braking and at a relatively high rate of speed. I immediately thought of how Engstrom’s comments at the press conference painted a much different picture.

And it turns out the driver wasn’t as innocent as Engstrom made them out to be. Yesterday the PPB said the driver, 38-year-old April Oneal, has been cited for careless driving.

Less than 24 hours after Huynh was violently killed by a careless driver, PBOT posted a video on social media reminding walkers to look both ways before crossing the street. The video is set to throbbing music and features two people dancing to the rhythm. It’s done in the cute style of trendy online content. This blame-the-victim framing flies in the face of the “Safe Systems” approach to traffic safety PBOT claims they adhere to. That alone would be offensive and inappropriate. But given what happened to Mr. Huynh, comments made at this week’s press conference, and words PBOT’s lead Vision Zero staffer shared at the World Day of Remembrance event last month — it’s unfathomable why PBOT uploaded that video.

(Screenshot of PBOT video)

What’s even harder to believe is that even given all those factors— and the dozens of people who’ve expressed concerns about it via social media comments — the video remains up as of this morning.

With the daunting task of eliminating deaths and serious injuries on our roads staring them in the face like never before, PBOT and the PPB have taken refuge in deflecting responsibility away from their organizations — and away from the most dangerous users of the road. Both agencies say they could achieve Vision Zero with more funding and both agencies say a fatality-free future depends on a “culture change” and people taking responsibility for their actions.

But as Mr. Huynh’s tragic death shows, the City’s business as usual response, means people will continue to die as usual.

PBOT and the PPB do a lot and it still isn’t enough. I see two lines on a graph where one line for our car-centric system, dangerous driving and all its consequences spikes way up — and the other line for the City’s incremental improvements ticks up just slightly. The gap between the two is where people are killed. We must close that gap. Putting a hand out for more funding and pointing fingers doesn’t meet the moment.

I agree we need to remind every Portlander that we are all in this together, but we must not lose sight that “all” includes government. To quote a church sign marquee I’ve seen for years while riding up North Williams Avenue: When it comes to changing culture on our roads, the City of Portland should use a mirror, not a telescope.