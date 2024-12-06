Opinion: Why our war on traffic deaths is stuck in a quagmire

The last two days have been a stark illustration of the quagmire the City of Portland finds itself in when it comes to the war on traffic deaths.
On Wednesday as I packed for a Portland Police Bureau press conference about the disturbingly high number of fatal crashes so far this year, we received word of yet another person who was killed while walking on our streets. 67 deaths so far, the PPB says, and the 24th person who was on foot when it happened.
75-year-old Hong Huynh was walking southbound across SE Division at 109th when he was hit and killed by a driver. Huynh was in a crosswalk and had made it across three of the four general traffic lanes. As Huynh approached a median on the southern side of the intersection — a median installed in 2022 with the expressed purpose of making people like him safer — a driver slammed into him. I looked beyond yellow police tape in news photos and saw Huynh’s shoes and winter gloves lying in the street.
At the press conference held just four hours later, a PBOT spokesperson and the leader of the PPB’s Traffic Division tried to convince the assembled press corps that they care deeply about safety and are doing everything they can to prevent deaths and serious injuries.
For their part, PBOT can say they did do a lot to prevent this latest death on Division. They spent $11 million in 2022 on the Outer Division Safety Project, which (in tandem with TriMet’s FX2 transit investments) aimed to improve safety on one of the most notorious arterials in the city. Huynh crossed at a location with a center median island and two yellow caution signs warning drivers of the presence of pedestrians. The robust center median filled in what used to be a center turn lane.
But it wasn’t enough.
Huynh also crossed at a location without a marked crosswalk or signa. And he had to cross four driving lanes, the same number that existed before PBOT’s “safety” project. And with a posted speed limit of 30 mph, the driver would have had to begin braking nearly half a block away to avoid killing Huynh. According to PBOT traffic data, 73% of people at driving eastbound on SE Division at 109th drive over the speed limit (image, right). That’s over 20,000 speeding drivers every day.
Yesterday I heard from Scott Kocher, a Portland-based lawyer and advocate who specializes in traffic law. “Recent PBOT projects on this stretch of outer Division did not address high speeds, doubled car lanes, and missing crosswalks,” Kocher shared. He said Division’s long straightaways and high number of speeders means it still has too many unsafe crossings and its design was “predictably deficient.”
“Division is nowhere near a Vision Zero facility,” Kocher added. (It’s also notable that Huynh was hit just a few yards from where PBOT removed a section of the center median one year ago in order to restore a center turn lane after an adjacent business owner complained.)
PPB Sergeant Ty Engstrom mentioned the SE Division collision at the press conference Wednesday. And even though Sgt. Engstrom knew very little about what happened out on that road a few hours earlier, he went out of his way to absolve the driver of responsibility. “The driver of the vehicle did not appear to be going… uh, speed did not appear to be a factor. They stayed [at the scene]. They were cooperative. No impairment appeared to be a factor in this particular case.”
No one asked Sgt. Engstrom about the crash or the driver who hit Huynh. He offered those details unsolicited.
When I got back to work from the press conference and watched video footage of the crash shared by KATU-TV Wednesday afternoon, I saw the driver plow into Huynh with what appeared to be very little to no braking and at a relatively high rate of speed. I immediately thought of how Engstrom’s comments at the press conference painted a much different picture.
And it turns out the driver wasn’t as innocent as Engstrom made them out to be. Yesterday the PPB said the driver, 38-year-old April Oneal, has been cited for careless driving.
Less than 24 hours after Huynh was violently killed by a careless driver, PBOT posted a video on social media reminding walkers to look both ways before crossing the street. The video is set to throbbing music and features two people dancing to the rhythm. It’s done in the cute style of trendy online content. This blame-the-victim framing flies in the face of the “Safe Systems” approach to traffic safety PBOT claims they adhere to. That alone would be offensive and inappropriate. But given what happened to Mr. Huynh, comments made at this week’s press conference, and words PBOT’s lead Vision Zero staffer shared at the World Day of Remembrance event last month — it’s unfathomable why PBOT uploaded that video.
What’s even harder to believe is that even given all those factors— and the dozens of people who’ve expressed concerns about it via social media comments — the video remains up as of this morning.
With the daunting task of eliminating deaths and serious injuries on our roads staring them in the face like never before, PBOT and the PPB have taken refuge in deflecting responsibility away from their organizations — and away from the most dangerous users of the road. Both agencies say they could achieve Vision Zero with more funding and both agencies say a fatality-free future depends on a “culture change” and people taking responsibility for their actions.
But as Mr. Huynh’s tragic death shows, the City’s business as usual response, means people will continue to die as usual.
PBOT and the PPB do a lot and it still isn’t enough. I see two lines on a graph where one line for our car-centric system, dangerous driving and all its consequences spikes way up — and the other line for the City’s incremental improvements ticks up just slightly. The gap between the two is where people are killed. We must close that gap. Putting a hand out for more funding and pointing fingers doesn’t meet the moment.
I agree we need to remind every Portlander that we are all in this together, but we must not lose sight that “all” includes government. To quote a church sign marquee I’ve seen for years while riding up North Williams Avenue: When it comes to changing culture on our roads, the City of Portland should use a mirror, not a telescope.
Agree that PBOT & PPB need to look at themselves as part of the problem and not continue to blame external forces (it was the pandemic, it’s like this everywhere, but we spent a lot of money…etc).
I do have to quibble with you on this assertion:
“PBOT posted a video on social media reminding walkers to look both ways before crossing the street. The video is set to throbbing music and features two people dancing to the rhythm. It’s done in the cute style of trendy online content. This blame-the-victim framing flies in the face of the “Safe Systems” approach to traffic safety”
Is reminding people to look both ways “blaming the victim”? Wouldn’t you recommend this to your kids? I do…and I do it myself when crossing the street.
Seems quite hyperbolic to call this PSA “victim blaming”. Just my 2 centavos.
I hear you. These ideas are nuanced. I don’t think it’s inherently wrong to share safety messages for pedestrians, but I’m looking at the broader context. As I state in the post, the timing and style is tone deaf. And keeping it up after so much blowback erodes trust and credibility at PBOT — something that is essential for them to take the bold steps required to achieve vision zero.
I’ve never heard of government moving quickly on anything. My guess is that PBOT made plans to put up the video 6-12 months ago and finally carried it out – the tone-deaf timing was coincidental – and it will take several studies and work orders to take the video down.
How would removing a ped safety video be handled in Utrecht? QUICK! Call the travel office and get us on a KLM flight tomorrow morning! Four star hotel suite for a couple of weeks, too. We really need to be thorough.
Not following you here.
Tell me honestly that you think someone who wouldn’t look for cars before they cross a street is going to see this video, in a sea of more interesting videos, and decide to start looking both ways. And in the rare chance that this video is even remembered or changes any behavior at all, that this minuscule change will amount to preventing an injury or death.
What is does accomplish, however, is reinforcing the narrative that pedestrians are to blame for deaths, because the experts at PBOT have put out this video. And that narrative affects how people vote and feel about changes in infrastructure that are required to make streets safer.
Let’s break this down. Is this PSA going to revolutionize pedestrian behavior? No, it’s not TikTok viral material. But dismissing it entirely is a stretch. Even if it helps a handful of folks make safer choices, that’s a win. Education and awareness campaigns, no matter how basic, are just one piece of the puzzle.
Now, about ‘victim blaming.’ Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility. While poor infrastructure absolutely needs fixing (and I’ll be the first to say PBOT could do more there), personal vigilance still matters. Encouraging individuals to stay alert doesn’t absolve policymakers of their duty to design safer streets—it’s about tackling the problem from multiple angles.
If the fear is that this PSA will skew public perception, let’s push back with better advocacy, not by nixing basic safety messages. Both better infrastructure and smarter behavior save lives. It’s not either-or—it’s both.”
It’s not going to help a handful of folks. It’s not going to help anybody. It’s a clear waste of resources and shows how clueless parts of PBOT are about vision zero.
No, it reinforces the narrative for people crossing streets to look both ways to be safe.
Or are you saying we shouldn’t inform people about what simple things they can do every day that helps them be safe? You’d let kids play with knives because, after all, it would be victim blaming if you told them not to and they ended up cutting themselves.
C’mon, Solar – you’re missing the point. Human vs car/truck interactions are inherently asymmetrical. Yes, humans need to do everything they can to stay alive on our inherently unsafe streets. But it wouldn’t have mattered if the man had looked cuz the car wasn’t stopping anyway.
The driver of a car or truck has the awesome and inescapable responsibility for the safety of everyone else on the road – not the other way around!
You believe people don’t look for cars before they cross the street?
I think Jonathan’s point was that the messaging is one-sided (pedestrians, fear for your lives!). PBOT doesn’t spend much effort on reminding drivers to slow down, put their phones down, or remind them that people walking/biking/rolling are human beings instead of just obstacles. The only recent thing I can think of that did speak to that is the “Slow the Flock Down” campaign. Sure, it’s cutesy, but it’s still pretty milquetoast. It may be dark, but I think they should try more to be heavy hitting, blatantly obvious messages that speeding and distracted driving kills kids, your neighbors, your own family and friends.
“Slow the Flock Down” did nothing but make drivers scoff.
The crash site happens to be near a long-closed Bike Gallery. It’s also part of the 100s bikeway.
Not speeding, not driving impaired, and not fleeing the scene of a fatal crash are pretty low-bar behaviors.
It would have been nice if Engstrom had at least followed up with, “Nevertheless, the driver killed Mr. Huyhn, who himself was crossing legally in a legal crosswalk with signage and a street light directly overhead.”
And “speed did not appear to be a factor” is dubious. How do the police now the driver wasn’t speeding–because he said so? Because another driver on a street where most people speed said he wasn’t? And speed can definitely be a factor even if someone isn’t going over the posted limit–especially at night.
And how do the police know “no impairment appeared to be a factor”? Because the driver didn’t look drunk? Did they check phone use? Did the driver have a dashboard touch-screen?
Tiresome.
It’s pro-car and pro-driver bias. That’s all it is and we need to be very clear about that. And we need to understand its consequences.
Exactly. And the next thing the police do regularly (as you’ve so often reported) after saying the driver cooperated, etc. is say the pedestrian or cyclist victim was “wearing dark clothing”, “was not wearing hi-viz clothing”, “had no rear light”, “had no helmet”, etc.–all things that aren’t required by law, but that sound like they are because the police are pointing them out.
Yet I’ve never once seen a police statement saying that the driver’s vehicle lacked anything that wasn’t required: “The car lacked a backup camera, ABS brakes, traction control….”. I don’t think I’ve ever even seen a report mentioning a legal problem with the car, other than no license plate: “The car’s headlight was burned out, the tires were bald, the windshield was darkly tinted, the mirror was missing, the side window was obstructed….”).
Comment of the week! (oh – I guess Lisa isn’t collecting them since she left?).
Hi. I am still hoping to do COTW each monday. So yes thanks for nominating this one!
Engstrom is super car-brained and it shows in pretty much every situation where he opens his mouth.
PPBs attitude towards traffic violence is one of the main barriers to improving traffic safety here, but that’s just a general theme with any crime in Portland. Oneal killed a person who had already crossed three lanes of traffic. There is no situation where it isn’t her fault yet Engstrom realllly didn’t want people to think it’s her fault.
It reminds me of when the cyclist was killed up on N Portland Road and the motorist straight up told the cops he was going the speed maximum or above the maximum in foggy, dark early morning conditions and the police juts shrugged and said he hadn’t done anything wrong. He didn’t even get a ticket.
There is also the utter insanity of this being a reckless driving charge instead of manslaughter. Oneal ended a mans life through her negligent operations of her vehicle and she will at most get community service.
Motorists are not going to magically get better and if cops like Engstrom can’t figure that out and hold motorists accountable, we need to develop a new system where they aren’t in charge of investigating road incidents.
This institutional “contra Safe Systems thinking” that CC-Rider mentions… reminds me of the time a Vancouver Police Officer comforted a driver with the comment “sometimes good drivers make mistakes” as I sat on the curb waiting to go to the hospital…the same driver who drove into me and knocked me down as I walked across a downtown marked signalized crosswalk.
Why don’t we try this? Any stretch of street on which a vehicle’s driver injures or kills a person is closed to all traffic for three months, with the installation of traffic lights timed to intentionally stop the flow of traffic at every intersection, and cameras to automatically ticket those who speed or run the lights. It’s just an experiment, but perhaps we will find that it reduces deaths and injuries. I guess it would be worth trying, if we valued human life and well being, instead of valuing the rate at which vehicles move.
Talk to your new city council members. They’ll tell you why.
Because they are invertebrates?
Yes, let’s do as the IDF does and engage in collective punishment. We can close off double-laned outer Division and re-route its 48,000 vehicles per day onto already congested outer Powell (a main street, US 26, with only one travel lane in each direction) to the south, and to the neighborhood 4M bikeway along Market, Mill, Millmain, and Main Streets. Then when several more people are killed on those streets, we can close them too, shift traffic generated by inner Portland and Gresham ever northwards and southwards until all of East Portland becomes a traffic-free paradise. It should only take 34,000 deaths or so, but it won’t be genocide, and the means justify the ends, don’t they?
It’s not collective punishment when safety infrastructure is installed and a road closed for the construction. Are people being collectively punished when a bridge is closed for maintenance? No. It’s just fixing the bad infrastructure.
You don’t need to close a street for 3 months to install traffic lights and cameras. The road closure is the entire point of the suggestion.
Go ahead and delete this please. It’s not very constructive.
If active transportation supporters don’t demonstrate any strength and power to protect their own lives and self interest no one in the halls of power will do it for them. That’s been shown over and over the 16 years I’ve followed this blog.
Another person walking or cycling, trying to go about their day carelessly and pointlessly killed repeated over and over. Each time the crazy ideas to outlaw all cars, shut whole streets down or randomly ban all parking. Hand in hand with that are the angry questions of how this can still be happening. Then the active transportation folk go back to their weekend fun rides, their drinking and cavorting all while more people die.
We all saw what happened during 2020. The protestors demonstrated strength and lo and behold things changed and funding got moved around and the protesters (that were of course mostly peaceful) generated talking points still discussed.
Heck, even the street racers close off streets and do what they want because they show coordination and strength.
It really is going to take some of that kind of energy to get anything changed because it’s clearly not getting any better and there is no reason to expect it will on its own.
Sure – blame the activists for not being good enough at activism. Nice one.
There’s no activism as far as I can see compared to 2020. I will blame the activists for not doing anything because they aren’t. A person killed that pedestrian with their car and there will be no protests, no streets seized, no critical mass ride, no inconvenience for the bureaucrats and elected officials who allow this year in and year out.
I think NYC recently legalized “J-walking,” which is…as a long time colleague and former PDOT staff person once told me… the safest way to cross any street. We error in underestimating the impacts of the pandemic; some scholars point to the Black Plague as key to understanding the disruption of life in the late middle ages that led to the Renaissance and Reformation. Hold on to your hats, slow down and look both ways!
I was recently in a big city and I tried mid-block crossing. It’s magic! – so much safer, since you don’t have cars turning into your crosswalk.
“Speed wasn’t a factor”. Jesus. If speed wasn’t a factor than Mr. Huynh would still be alive. 30 MPH is still a deadly speed.
And why do we care about 30 MPH? If we made that 20 MPH people would still get to where they are going and it would be very hard for anyone to die. The capacity of 2 lanes at 20 MPH is 8000 vehicles per hour, which is still far above and beyond the capacity of ANY intersection along it (way under 2000 vehicles per hour). All 30 MPH does is get people to the red lights faster. It would make no economic impact or significantly impact anyone’s schedule for every single non-separated roadway in our Metro to be 20 MPH. And no one would die.
Source: https://youtu.be/kqOxBZJ6c1g?si=MXtVVwtdoeGhzRMn
Whoever handles PBOT’s social media should be ashamed of themselves – and should be fired.