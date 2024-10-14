Another north Portland bike shop is closing

When Kenton Cycle Repair closes its doors for good on October 26th there will be no bike shops in north Portland west of Interstate Avenue. The closure, announced by the shop’s owner Rich Walker in an email to customers on Saturday, leaves an 18 square mile swath of our city without a bike shop.
Kenton Cycle Repair opened on N McClellan Street right off the Kenton neighborhood’s main drag, Denver Avenue, in 2012. It was started by Walker and a co-owner Starmichael Bowman, two friends who shared experience working at local nonprofit bike organizations (Community Cycling Center and Bike Farm, respectively). The shop outgrew that space and moved into a much larger one on N Kilpatrick in 2017.
The shop’s official email didn’t share any reason for the closure. There was no farewell message, just the words “We are closing forever” in large red font. I emailed Walker to confirm rumors I started hearing last week and he confirmed the news. “I still love working on bikes but the business has become personally and financially unsustainable in the last few years,” he shared.
For folks who live, work and play on the north Portland peninsula, it’s just the latest in a string of bad bike shop news. Five bike shops along the Interstate corridor and west to St. Johns, have closed since 2020.
Walker’s former co-owner Starmichael Bowman left Kenton Cycle Repair to open Norther Cycles in 2015, only to throw in the towel in 2020. Revolver Bikes on N Rosa Parks Way and Interstate closed just one month later. Block Bikes, the only bike shop in St. Johns for a few years, closed in 2022. And back in February of this year, Golden Pliers bike shop on N Interstate and Skidmore moved to NE Alberta Street into the space formerly occupied by Gladys Bikes — a shop that closed in 2024 after 10 years in business.
Besides the big box retail offerings of Fred Meyer or Dick’s Sporting Goods in Janzten Beach, the closure of Kenton Cycle Repair leads to a vast bike shop desert. Of the three bike shops that remain in the area, only one of them services and sells a wide range of bikes. PxCycle on N Interstate in Kenton is a single brand, e-bike-only store and The E-Bike Store also only sells electric bikes. That leaves North Portland Bike Works on N Killingsworth and Albina as the only traditional neighborhood bike shop in the area.
The bike business has always been a tough one, but these past few years have been absolutely brutal. After riding a wave of cycling interest during the pandemic, shops bet big on inventory to meet demand. If they could even get the products they wanted due to supply chain issues, some shops soon felt softening enthusiasm once things opened back up. Add to that a loss of business from people who opt for “direct-to-consumer” purchases where brands cut shops out of the equation and ship directly to customers. Another factor is the reduction in cycling overall thanks to a number of factors including the shift toward working from home. Daily commuters were in constant need of gear and service when they biked into the office, but that chunk of sales has dropped precipitously in recent years.
At our peak in 2014 or so, Portland had well over 70 bike shops. A list maintained by the City of Portland shows just 49 currently open bike shops citywide.
Kenton Cycle Repair’s last day is October 26th. Roll over to 1926 N Kilpatrick to thank Rich for his years of solid service and to help him liquidate remaining inventory.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Heck. Kenton seemed like a cool shop but it was out of my way. The only thing I ever bought there was the hat I’m wearing, but they did refer me to Nomad which provided some e-bike services…
Dear Clever Cycles, PLEASE open a North Portland branch.
Yes please! I love Clever Cycles. They are always so helpful and non-judgemental. I have gone in so many times to ask the mechanics a deluge of stupid questions and they’ve just been super cool about teaching me the ins and outs of bikes. I’ve learned how to do a ton of my own maintenance just from talking to them. For the big stuff/ebike stuff, they’ve got my business as long as they’re open!
The Bike Repair Desert Grows even bigger: in addition to Rich closing up in Kenton, the Wheels Deals shop (downtown) closed last week since the City is tearing down its heritage building to “accommodate” freight truck turns.
So now Bike Clark County (501c3)
at 1604 Main St, Vancouver, WA is now is the next nearest bike shop to the north for Kenton, Bridgeton and Hayden Island etc. (It is in downtown next to New Seasons.)
Wait – really? That’s absurd. That intersection is so big as it is.
3 notes:
1) If you want local bike shops, be sure to shop at them. And encourage your friends to shop at them too.
2) North Portland Bikeworks, while not west of Interstate Ave, is a first-rate bike shop. Has great services, used bikes for sale, and long operating hours. If your bike isn’t working it’s an easy transit run on the #4 or #44 bus from anywhere in St Johns.
http://www.northportlandbikeworks.com/
3) The Community Cycling Center operates their New Columbia Bike Repair Hub in the middle of the 18 square mile North Portland bike shop desert. Not sure what the hours are, but if you want to see the CCC continue to operate, it would help to shop there and bring by donations.
https://communitycyclingcenter.org/community/new-columbia/
(Could use improved marketing — doesn’t give hours of operation on the web page, and doesn’t show up on Google Maps).
Ted Buehler
yes I agree No Po Bike Works is a wonderful n’hood bike shop! Great location and good people.
I may just be missing something obvious but I cannot for the life of me figure out where in the world the New Columbia Bike Repair Hub is. They mention no address on their website I can find, google maps shows nothing. It’s a wonder anybody knows it even exists. Maybe it’s a victim of their budget problems? I don’t know. But I feel like people would have to know where the place was before they decided to sign up for something like that.
The New Columbia Bike Repair Hub is located in the New Columbia Bicycle Skills Park on the corner of N Woolsey and N Trenton.
North Portland Bikeworks is at N Borthwick and Killingsworth: several blocks east of N interstate.
And he’s right, the margins on bike stuff (the sales price minus the costs from distributors, minus depreciation, minus the costs of doing business, minus insurance, etc) are so low that one is frankly better off simply doing something else other than selling bikes. People who work as bike mechanics are among the lowest-paid industrial workers – people flipping burgers make more money per hour – that you have to really love bikes (and living on nothing) to work at a bike shop.
I live in a generic Southern industrial city of 300,000 with two public universities and we have 8 commercial bike shops total – 4 are tax write-offs that gets hubby out of the house (wife is the main bread winner doctor or lawyer who needs the deductions), one sells beer (as in a bar) to cover margins, two are corporate (REI & Trek), and one just got started by selling used bikes near one of the universities. Of our 8 shops, 3 are expected to close within the next two years, due to retirement and/or low margins.
This is the real thing to be talking about. It’s a wonder we even have a single bike shop in the city. You should be able to run a repair shop that sustains itself on doing repairs only, but it seems the only option is if they do repairs on the side of their bike and accessory selling business.
I don’t know what the solution is. I assume the mechanics aren’t mostly sitting idle waiting for work (they don’t appear to be any time I go in), so it’s not an issue of not having enough people riding. It seems like they just can’t charge enough money. I remember being shocked at how absurdly inexpensive bike repair labor is. It shouldn’t be that cheap unless they were government subsidized (probably the real solution).
Capitalism for the win, I guess!
I realize this is River City, so not exactly known for its relative affordability, but when I called for a quote on a brake bleed/pads and drivetrain (cassette, chain, chainrings) and it costs 15% of the purchase price of the bike and 75% of that is labor, I just can’t justify the cost of that, so elect to do it myself.
Hmm, well I don’t know about your bike specifically. I thought a cassette was sometimes an expensive part. But if the total bill cost 15% of the purchase price of the bike (something I don’t deny), the thing is, this just speaks to how inexpensive bikes are. A few hours of labor *should* cost a significant fraction of the cost of a bike because bikes are so cheap! The bike being (relatively) inexpensive doesn’t make the labor any less so.
Doing it yourself is a great option, one I recommend if you can, especially for routine stuff. I just think if we’re ever going to have a chance at mass adoption, bikes either have to somehow become more durable (seems unlikely) or getting a bike repaired needs to be affordable yet pay the people doing it a living wage. Those two things are in conflict, and American are used to being able to pay someone too little for their time.
Tubeless tires with internal geared hubs removes so much of the common reliability issues and it is a shame they aren’t becoming more prolific.
Yeah, agreed. I don’t know much about the brand (are they good?) but I keep getting advertised Priority bikes, which seem to all be internal geared, belt driven bikes. They have what look like good commuter bikes for (a lot) under $1000. No chain to maintain, no cassette to replace (addressing PS’s issue). Just switch to tubeless and ride until your tires wear out.
I’m interested that I’ve seen a number of people recommend tubeless for commute / general use. I do for my bikes. You’ll probably have to add sealant more often than you’d get a flat without it, which *can* be a messy thing to do (I haven’t had a mess yet but I can envision some bad experiences by novices). I’m not sure what is best there – I think there are some pretty durable tube tires out there which *may* be less hassle.
There’s also solid “no air” tires, no valves to deal with. I met a Japanese woman here in Greensboro NC who has a folding bike with solid tires, internal gearing, coaster break, and belt drive, perfect for taking on the subway we don’t have.
I recently took my watch to a jewelry store to have the battery replaced, which they advertised they do, and they did it without fuss, but then they charged me absolutely nothing for it – they explained that they view watches as old-school technology that they as an overpriced jewelry store (very high-end) viewed as a charitable cause and so they fix them for free, including the new battery.
Somehow I can see mechanical bicycles ending up in a similar niche, old crap that others fix as a hobby rather than as a living job. Along with our 8 local commercial bike shops are 3 non-commercial all-volunteer bike repair “kitchens” or bike-coops as well as unnumbered garage shops, church basement shops, back yards, chop shops, and home repair shops, none of which really help the commercial shops stay in business of course – quite the opposite really.
I help run one of our local bike kitchens, out of a dilapidated City Parks building, long condemned (asbestos, lead, mold, leaky roof, on a flood plain, flooded twice this year, etc – but we pay no rent aside from liability insurance and we get free heat/power/water/sewer/garbage). We take in 800 donated bikes per year, fix 400 of them (on average), recycle the rest. No paid staff. 70% of our funding are grants from the health care industry and REI, most of the rest are in-kind grants from government agencies (for example, our state DOT buys helmets and donates them to us; our city buys us tools and locks – we never receive the money but we get the stuff.) We help out the other two bike kitchens as needed and they help us, plus we work with other coops in other NC cities in sharing stuff. And all of the local commercial bike shops help us – they give us donated bikes, help when ordering parts if our regular wholesale distributors don’t have what we need, their mechanics help out on their days off, we do events together, and so on – there should be competition but instead we get cooperation, lots of it. Less than 5% of our funding comes from bikes and parts sales – we get far more from individual cash donations. The main downside of all-volunteer operations, of course, is getting everyone to get along with each other – we have major meltdowns 2 or 3 times per year.
Well I feel terrible, i have been using Abraham’s Fix Bkes over Kenton because it was on my way home.
I wouldn’t feel too terrible, Abraham is great
The city’s list is out of date but its hard to keep up with so many shops biting the dust, sad days to be sure.
Huge bummer. This is where I took my bike for repairs, and they helped me out one season when I had a flat every other week. The mechanics were problem solvers, followed up, and were kind. I don’t know all the mechanical words, but the folks at Kenton Cycles were so patient and took the time to explain everything nonjudgmentally, even when I was clearly upset and frustrated. Five star service, and it will be dearly missed. And it was really nice to nip over to Posies for a treat after dropping off my bike.
So sad to see – I tried to go there as often as I could for what I needed. They are going to be really missed!