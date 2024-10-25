A big bike shop now anchors east Portland’s Lents Town Center

Screenshot

Amid the doom and gloom about the state of small local bike shops in Portland, there are signs of hope! And one of them comes from east of 82nd Avenue — a part of town where bike lovers don’t have a lot of great options.

After 10 years in business, NW Pro Gear in Lents has moved to a much larger space that more than doubles the size of their old location on SE 92nd and Woodstock (just west of I-205). BikePortland last heard from NW Pro Gear owner Dimitriy Kuzmich in 2014. Back then he had a babe-in-arms and called this bustling part of Lents an “up-and-coming area.” Lents has continued to grow and change and now Kuzmich’s business will play an even larger role in its future.

The new shop located on the corner of SE Foster and 92nd, “in the heart of Lents Town Center,” an excited Kuzmich shared with me via email earlier this week. While he and his crew are still busy moving in (they took over two separate business spaces, so there’s a wall to remove before the full reveal is ready), NW Pro Gear is fully open and ready for business.

“This expansion will allow us to enhance our growing service department and enable us to actively stock over 500 bikes!,” Kuzmich shared. The shop stocks new models from brands like Norco, Marin, All City, Salsa, Masi, Surly, Gazelle E-Bikes, Breezer and more. NW Pro Gear also has a big selection of used bikes. The current selection includes some sweet city bikes below $500, lots of bikes for kids, and even top-level road and off-road bikes.

NW Pro Gear’s old space was bursting at the seams at 1,700 square feet and a 10-foot high ceiling. Kuzmich says the new corner location is about 3,800 square feet and has 13-15 foot high ceilings.

“We are immensely grateful for the support of our amazing customers and the entire cycling community over the past 10+ years,” Kuzmich says. “We look forward to embarking on this new chapter with you and continuing to serve you with the best cycling products and services.”

Check out NWProGear.com, or roll over to SE 92nd and Foster during business hours Sunday through Thursday to check out the shop in person.