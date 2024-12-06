Podcast: In The Shed Episode 33

Happy Friday everyone. It sure was nice to have Eva back in The Shed after a few week holiday hiatus. This episode was meaty! Here are a few of the things we talked about:
- “How’d She Get There?” segment was Sellwood to Lake Oswego (including some very scary options).
- Why Eva is creeped out by lobster-style bike gloves (something about the devil).
- Michael Reiss and his amazing leaf sweeping work.
- Why I think it’s time for PBOT to privatize bike lane maintenance
- I went on a huge rant about all the Vision Zero drama going on with PBOT, the PPB, and so on.
- The 82nd Ave Plan that was just adopted at City Council and why some transportation advocates don’t like it.
- Why pitting bikes against transit (like PBOT is doing on 82nd) is a no good, very bad idea.
- The new Bike Happy Hour location on N Williams Ave.
- Closure of Cynergy E-Bike Store.
- And more.
Thanks for listening!
