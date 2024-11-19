Neighborhood appeals Alpenrose development permit due to road safety concerns

There’s some hardball being played at Alpenrose, and it’s not on the baseball diamond.
On November 8th, the Hearings Officer (HO) for the Raleigh Crest Land Use application approved, with conditions, the developer’s plan to divide the 51-acre site of the old Alpenrose dairy into 263 lots of attached and detached houses. The Alpenrose site is in the Hayhurst neighborhood of southwest Portland, and its subdivision would be one of the largest housing developments Portland has seen in recent years.
Readers might remember that City staff had recommended against approving the application in mid-September, citing a number of issues which had not been resolved. Since then, the city and developer have hashed out those problems and come up with agreements on: the placement of the Red Electric Trail which crosses the northern edge of the property; environmental concerns about disturbance of the sensitive riparian environment at the site’s southern tip; inadequate sewer facilities, and stormwater management issues.
Despite the developer and City coming to terms on a range of issues, on November 11, the Hayhurst Neighborhood Association (NA) voted to appeal the HO Decision to the Portland City Council,
due to the impact of increased traffic on the safety of SW Shattuck Road and its intersection with SW Illinois St and SW 60th Ave. Neighbors also would like wildlife crossing signs to be installed on Shattuck during Stage 1 instead of Stage 4, and to be informed of the results of the wildlife crossing camera monitoring.
Traffic monitoring of SW Shattuck Road conducted by PBOT in August, 2024 showed that 91% of drivers were over the speed limit. Neighbors question the city’s decision to override the recommendation in the developer’s traffic study to install speed cushions on SW Shattuck, stating that there needs to be a “systemic evaluation” of changes to Shattuck. The neighborhood wants greater safety protection for crossing the future five-way intersection of SW Shattuck at Illinois St, which is a Neighborhood Greenway and Safe Route to School.
Before getting into the details of the intersection design, it is worth noting the interests of the three parties involved: the developer, the Public Infrastructure team of the Portland Permitting and Development Bureau (PP&D) and the Neighborhood Association.
The developer, the neighborhood association and the city
An appeal is a quasi-judicial hearing, in which the City Council acts as jury, and the appellant (in this case the NA) and city/developer present their cases in a trial compressed to fit into an afternoon session of City Council. It’s a chance for everyone to play Perry Mason, with professional lawyers guiding the show. Given the upcoming holidays, an appeal could very likely not be heard until 2025, after the brand-new Council is seated. The new Council structure, with its district representation and larger body, introduces uncertainty into the outcome.
Delay is a developer’s worst enemy. So it is in the developer’s interest to avoid the legal and financial costs of an appeal. The expense of a few speed bumps and stop signs is a rounding error compared to the cost of firing up their attorney and the expense caused by the delay.
The Hayhurst neighborhood association has genuine concerns about the safety of the children who will be walking and riding bicycles from Raleigh Crest, across Shattuck, to the Hayhurst Elementary School a few blocks away.
The task of the City’s transportation review is to try to apply rational and standard roadway treatments to an area of town with a very non-standard roadway network. For example, Shattuck Road runs for nearly a mile between Vermont St and Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy without a single through cross-street or stop sign— and without any sidewalks. That lack of connectivity and infrastructure encourages some drivers to speed, and is dangerous to any road user outside of a car.
Contrary to what often gets simplified to “NIMBY’s opposing development,” the NA’s conflict is with the City, not the developer. The role of neighborhood associations is to hold the City accountable to its own code and policies — that is a big part of why NAs were created. In recognition of that role, City code waives the $6,566 City Council appeal fee for qualified NAs.
The developer is caught in the middle, between the neighborhood and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) engineers, holding the wallet and listening to the clock tick.
The intersection of Illinois and Shattuck
The intersection of SW Illinois, 60th and Shattuck sits at the crest of large hill. As noted above, Shattuck doesn’t have through cross-streets, stop signs or sidewalks, a common enough configuration in the southwest that I have a name for those roads — toboggan runs. Cars speed on them. Shattuck’s posted speed is 25 mph, but the developer’s traffic study, conducted in 2022, showed the average 85th percentile speed to be 11 mph faster. Also at issue is that the sight distance calculations for the intersection were based on posted, rather than on observed, speeds. And that the intersection’s situation at the top of a crest makes crosswalk marking less visible to a driver approaching from below them.
The developer’s initial traffic study, from April 2024, suggested that “The City and Applicant should collaborate to install speed cushions and the associated signage and pavement markings along the frontage of the new neighborhood on SW Shattuck Road,” per PBOT’s Traffic Design Manual. A month later, PBOT returned the study with comments, including that “Speed cushions require approval of the Fire Bureau prior to installation.”
The revised traffic study which the developer submitted in June dropped the speed cushion suggestion.
As part of the ongoing dialogue between PP&D and the development team, the developer submitted a conceptual design (above) of a tightened intersection box at Shattuck and Illinois, with striped crosswalks and bike crosses.
I asked PBOT to comment on their requirements for the intersection, specifically whether “the finding that stop signs and speed bumps are not warranted is so strong that it justifies the delay and expense of a City Council hearing.” PP&D Public Information Officer Ken Ray, relayed this response from PBOT:
As you are likely aware, the City of Portland has been working with the community and applicant on this project to identify solutions that meet PBOT’s goals for a safe, accessible transportation system, that align with traffic control best practices given the context of the land use case, and PBOT’s authority through that review.
PBOT is aware of the concerns related to speeding on Shattuck Road and the desire to ensure the crossing at Shattuck and Illinois is safe for all road users. The City shares those goals. Through the land use process, PBOT worked to evaluate a variety of options to improve conditions across the Raleigh Crest development site.
The design of the intersection at Shattuck and Illinois evolved through the public comment and hearing process, leading the applicant to include some additional improvements to narrow the existing intersection along with marked crosswalks and crossbikes were included in the design. Separate from this development, concept development for a new gateway treatment to enhance the existing neighborhood greenway on Illinois Street is underway.
All-way stop control at Shattuck Road and Illinois Street was evaluated through the traffic study, and it was determined that the volume of activity and the reported crash history at this location did not meet PBOT’s standards for stop sign placement. More information about the use of stop signs can be found here: https://www.portland.gov/transportation/traffic-operations/stop-sign-overview.
Speed cushions were also considered through the land use process. PBOT no longer has a traffic calming program due to equity concerns and lack of funding. It only installs speed bumps or cushions as part of projects for Neighborhood Greenways, Safe Routes to School, on known cut-through routes through Fixing Our Street funding, and at locations with known safety issues. Shattuck Road is classified as a Neighborhood Collector and Major Emergency Response street. Per the Transportation System Plan, “Major Emergency Response Streets that also have a Local Service or Neighborhood Collector traffic classification are eligible for speed cushions, subject to the approval of Portland Fire and Rescue.” It has been PBOT’s recent experience that Portland Fire has not been supportive of long stretches of speed cushions on Major Emergency Response streets. To be effective, speed bumps or cushions need to be placed at regular intervals along a corridor. In this case, review by City bureaus including PBOT and Portland Fire and Rescue did not establish that speed bumps or cushions are so critical the Portland Fire should consider their placement on a Major Emergency Response Route.
And that is where things stand for the moment.
I’m writing this post less than a week after the City Auditors Office wrote a critical report about PBOT’s Vision Zero program. One thing is clear to me: Vision Zero will not be successful if it is the purview of only a small group within PBOT. Everybody needs to share the Vision and make it a priority — PBOT Maintenance and Development Review, Water and Environmental Services, Fire and Police, the City Attorney, and the City Council and Mayor. I am hopeful that Portland can do this.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Thought it was worth highlighting this.
Yes this is old news. To be clear, the equity concern that staffer is alluding to is that the old “traffic calming program” he refers to is one where PBOT allowed neighbors on a specific street to pool money together and then purchase a speed bump or whatever other element to install on the street. PBOT realized this was unfair because the rich get safer streets while the poorer get more dangerous streets. I think someone should set out a proposal to re-start a traffic calming program that offers district-based grants from some sort of fund (parking or towing revenues or something like that).
Wait… so “equity” means nobody gets speed bumps?
Nope. PBOT didn’t stop doing speed bumps. They just stopped doing them through that specific small program. They started delivering them through other parts of their work where the decision-making wasn’t based on which folks could raise money.
No LID speed bumps, apparently. It’s a race to the bottom.
Dig into the Portland Public Schools funding schema (like I did last year during the strike) and you will see similar equity policies that look at achieving similar goals.
The residential purchase component was only one aspect of the traffic calming program that was eliminated a while back. (And, parenthetically, I would argue that letting “rich people” tax themselves to pay for their own speed bumps would make more funds available for “poor people” to get theirs. But maybe it’s fairer that no one gets anything and streets are more dangerous everywhere.)
I know it’s old news, but it bears remembering that we used to do a lot more to use infrastructure to reduce dangerous driving when we’re talking about the failures of Vision Zero and the growing number of traffic fatalities on our streets.
We have options, effective, cheap, proven, and popular ones at that, that we’ve chosen to abandon.
I would 100% fund a speed bump on my street, especially because we are a half block from an elementary school. But I guess if a kid gets killed walking to school, it’s only fair because they didn’t get special treatment.
Right, and you better not have a foundation at that school to provide better education opportunities, and ideally anyway, outcomes. If some kids can’t read at grade level, nobody gets to read at grade level.
In Portland, school foundations are required to turn 30% of the funds they raise to the All Hands Raised Foundation, which distributes the money to schools serving low-income neighborhoods, through grants, I think.
That redistribution actually makes it easier to raise the funds. It’s a selling point that appeals to many.
PPS is phasing that program out, and replacing it with a total ban on school fundraising for staff positions, at least. You can still pay into a central piggy, but that money is used for whatever, so I imagine donations will drop substantially.
This doesn’t impact me, but I agree that by reducing opportunities for people to improve their local school, it will encourage some to decamp for private school, which will reduce funding for those left behind. And also a loss of that 30% money. Perhaps this a win for “equity,” but it’s a loss for actual students.
Not trying to start a debate on this, just wanted to let you know about the new system.
https://www.opb.org/article/2024/05/08/portland-public-schools-fundraising-change/
Thanks for the info, Watts. I realize as I wrote that that it’s been a decade since I’ve done any school fundraising.
Right, under the old program, but of course the people that would appeal to likely don’t read the PPS budget to know that disadvantaged schools already get more per student than wealthy schools, so the 30% equity tax on the foundation funds was egregious to begin with.
Regardless, that’s gone, so fundraising will go down, the good schools will get worse, and people with school age children will leave as has already happened. Maybe the plus will be that people may start reading the PPS budget to know where the money comes from and where it goes.
PS, hey, we agree! About 10, 11 years ago a fellow fundraiser w some accounting skills reformatted the PPS budget so that it indexed by school (rather than by funding source). It ended up showing per capita income, by school, from all funding sources (including foundation money). You know what it showed, don’t you? But there is more to it than that. I’ll shut up now.
PBOT is stepping up towing of cars without plates or a visible VIN number. That’s got potential revenue and equity effects but it may be largely a windfall for towing companies.
VIN Number… it never gets old
Oops
that seems shortsighted. Letting wealthy neighborhoods pay for their own safety measures would free up more money for the rest of us. Maybe instead of “no one gets safety features” PBOT could do a matching program- for every speed hump paid for by a neighborhood, they will install one in a neighborhood that can’t afford to buy their own
What would work even better is just tax them the marginal amount they’re trying to pool for their own private infrastructure, and spend it democratically to put the speed bumps where they’re most needed. If they’re most needed where the rich people are, so be it. If that’s not where the speedbumps are needed, this is why we have taxes.
Nobody said “no one gets safety features”. We said you don’t get to decide with your income where safety features get built.
Maybe if they want more speed bumps, they should not fight taxes so hard.
You folks realize that you are having an abstract conversation which has no bearing on Shattuck traffic mitigation, right?
It’s not really abstract, is it? Isn’t money almost always one possible solution to problems like this?
But yes, I’m vulnerable to the top level troll comments just thrown in to try and stir things up. Once things are stirred, it’s hard not to respond.
There is a different pathway between capital projects which are paid for w public money and designed by PBOT planners, and private development projects paid for and designed by a developer to the specs required by PBOT engineers in PP&D.
Is there an actual person who wants speed bumps and is also fighting taxes? Or is it only someone you made up?
And yes, PBOT said “no one gets safety features” when they canceled the traffic calming program that was providing them to everyone, not just those who paid.
(And yes, the city still installs speed bumps, but this was a way to add them outside the context of a larger project. You know, a cheap and easy way to use infrastructure to reduce traffic speed, the thing you always say you want.)
Just to course-correct, the LU process is about what mitigations the developer has to pay for. What PBOT budget could contribute is not under consideration in this permitting process.
“I am hopeful that Portland can do this”
Not likely, as a centerpost of PBOT policy is ‘once-a-generation’ corridor projects like Capitol Highway – and apparently hostility to SW pedestrian work in general. As Lisa points out, delay is the bane of a developer, and they tried to please the neighborhood with what they thought would help avoid a fight, but they obviously didn’t think they’d be arguing with PBOT over what was too much!
I was under the impression that BikePortland caught PBOT misstating PF&R’s attitude towards speed humps (need to look tha up); the essence was PBOT was using Fire as an excuse not to do them and Fire basically said ‘speed tables are fine.’ I fail to see equity as valid here, since this development could well be happening in the proletarian Burnside/120s area and need speed controls, so it isn’t an issue of privileged white folk getting their needs met. As for funding: they offered to pay for them! Another example of PBOT spending staff time and taxpayer money for a reason NOT to protect pedestrians and cyclists. When your policy is no it can take a lot of manure-shoveling to justify it.
As for this horsesh*t:
All-way stop control at Shattuck Road and Illinois Street was evaluated through the traffic study, and it was determined that the volume of activity and the reported crash history at this location did not meet PBOT’s standards
So a street that hasn’t been built yet has had no crashes, so needs no traffic control going forward. Bra. Vo.
Look, I get it; the boss has a stick up their butt about spot-treating ped issues, so sticking up for something is hard. Easier to hide behind the ASSHTO manual and claim that an antiquated-style traffic study shows no possible issues could arise from adding several hundred cars and scores of children to a busy, winding, high-speed street crossing. Surely a crosswalk will fix it… and if we start to see crashes and dead people, we can add stuff later! Why incommote those Shattuck drivers unless absolutely necessary?
Then you look at BES, where staff were worried a beaver or two would be smushed by those very same drivers, staff who looked deeply at the code, saw that code gave them authority to preemptively avoid the situation, staff who went to their bosses to argue a costly legal fight was justified – and management who backed them up!
This is completely on the cowards at PBOT management, likely just a few; cowards who refuse to lift a finger to protect ped and bikes in SW, cowards who have endless excuses why not and none for why, cowards who boldly experiment elsewhere yet hide behind paperwork and formulae as reason not to here, cowards who have some grudge against the SW active transport community as far as I can tell.
We know all-way stops work and so does PBOT; we just had an article about it.
BES management said “do the math for me; we’ll back you if it looks good.” PBOT management said “get me to NO.”
Vision Zero, but only for zero beaver deaths.
Looks like a great spot for a traffic circle.
I thought so too! It could be quite a place-making entrance to Raleigh Crest. Stick a pot of red geraniums in the middle and it will feel like Switzerland.
Traffic circles help keep traffic moving, not so much pedestrians crossing safely. And landscaping in the middle just makes it hard to see people trying to cross on the far side of the circle, I want the traffic to STOP and be able to see me.
They can work for pedestrians too, but it is a lot more expensive. You have to put pedestrian refuge islands to either side of the roundabout, and at some distance. The refuges often have a diverter which directs the ped’s attention toward the oncoming traffic.
Or, for those who think everything European is good, you can create pedestrian underpasses that let pedestrians and cyclists cross directly and without conflict.
https://www.iihs.org/topics/roundabouts
Not sure I understand your comment. They are not proposing stop signs for the intersection above. A circle would be much safer.
I think a traffic circle would help speed the flow of car drivers the most, followed by bicycle users, and pedestrians the least. Assuming that pedestrian safety is still the top of the modal hierarchy in Portland, I’d prefer to see instead a series of pedestrian islands, including a few going into the northwest-bound lane of SW Shattuck to form a half-median that forces drivers to slow down as they pass through or turn here. Lisa’s red geraniums would be a nice touch!
Portlanders: we need housing!
Also Portlanders: noooooooo not like that!!
The developer likely didn’t make large enough campaign contributions this last election cycle.
“…the reported crash history at this location did not meet PBOT’s standards for stop sign placement.”
Is this a case of driving using the rear view mirror? The crash history at the Illinois crossing with Shattuck is necessarily from a time before 267 housing units were developed half a mile away. Shattuck will be a route to school to every elementary student resident in that development and perhaps from a larger area if the bike and pedestrian infrastructure next to the development is linked to adjoining neighborhoods.
This linkage would be desirable and a good investment for the city. We have to get past the idea of building isolated developments as if they were not part of a matrix of walkable and bikeable streets.
The folly on SW Gibbs shouldn’t be the precedent for our entire future–it’s been shown that precedents are not sacred. When the city starts talking about Nollan and Dolan or stormwater that’s code for active transportation getting a beat down. If we can build streets and condos and offices on a piece of ground then we can build bloody sidewalks.
It should also get noted or recognized crash history as provided by the traffic studies only summarizes on REPORTED crashes. They note similar for the intersection of Shattuck/Vermont and knowing neighbors there, they have witnessed more crashes in the last 8 months than are being reported in the traffic study timeframe since 2015 [or whatever they note].
Again. Only those crashes that have been reported/investigated AT THAT DIRECT INTERSECTION get logged. people exchange info and call tow trucks all the time without being bothered to call police.
Having both been in, and directly witnessed a crash of a vulnerable road user–with the right of way–vs a motor vehicle, the police regard exchange of information as the end of the matter. Even when they’re present it’s “My work here is done”.
Unless they aren’t.
Perhaps it’s just my PBOT Derangement Syndrome talking, but I recall conversations from a decade or so ago – with SWTrails or Friends of Marquam Nature Park IIRC; people had asked about getting a few marked crosswalks along SW Broadway Dr where SWTrails routes led to a park entrance at a hazardous crossing. They were told that sight distances were not adequate for the actual speeds measured.
When they then asked, well, how about something to get those speeds down to posted, so we can get a crosswalk, they were told no.
That’s totally on brand
Here’s a thought: any street/road or section of street/road in which more than 50% of drivers exceed the speed limit is closed to motor vehicles for three months. Or maybe six. With all streets/road constantly monitored for possible closure. If we kept doing that, either drivers would stop speeding out of self interest, or the few streets/roads that remained open would be so congested the drivers couldn’t speed.
(I’m writing this during a trip to NYC; although drivers do a lot of egregious things here, they generally don’t speed on surface streets, because the congestion makes that impossible.)
I’m guessing there’d be a lot of closures, because each driver would feel that they’re certainly in the group whose speeding is justified.
seems like there could be a few option to try at the intersection:
– roundabout.
– make the neighborhood streets at the intersection one-way either in or out.
– make Shattuck Rd a one way..from HWY-10 to Vermont st.
– or some comb of all the above.
Roundabout makes by far the most sense
PBOTs stop sign policies are unhinged.
Heard at my own neighborhood meeting that PBOT wouldn’t install a stop sign by a school because it would “potentially confuse drivers”.
Maybe if they posted a maximum speed for proceeding through the stop sign that would clear things up.
And yet, how many different styles of bike lanes are there? Against the curb, away from the curb, on the other side of the street, etc. Even speed limit signs, I can go just a few blocks in my neighborhood and go into 3 different speed limit zones.
When relatives came from out of town they had no idea what the green and red paint on the streets were for.
Yeah, stop signs confuse drivers. If a driver doesn’t know what a stop sign is, then they shouldn’t be driving.
And some scoffed at me when I wrote that pbot has been cowed by the fire bureau in response to another post on this site a few days ago. Read the pbot comments, they rejected the idea of installing speed cushions (which are the preferred pbot speed bump type because fire doesn’t like normal speed bumps) without even asking fire for their opinion. This is ridiculous.
I’m all for redeveloping the alpenrose site. We need the housing. But allow the developer to do the traffic safety work that their own analysis demonstrated was needer, and which the neighborhood is begging for. To do otherwise is insanely stupid.
I agree it is ridiculous on its face… but I can think of several possible explanations. It is possible that the PF&R has said something different in the past and PBOT was relying on their previous determination; or it is possible that PF&R says something different in public than in private; or that different parts of PF&R say different things. Or it may just be that PBOT never asked and just assumed they knew what the answer would be.
oh look, an article on how PBOT and PF&R were working out their differences 10 years ago
https://bikeportland.org/2014/03/21/new-fire-bureau-policy-could-allow-speed-bumps-on-more-commercial-streets-103299
and one from last year detailing the speed cushions PBOT and PF&R designed together
https://bikeportland.org/2023/03/08/the-gaps-in-portlands-approach-to-speed-bumps-371058
including great background from Todd Boulanger
somewhere I read a document with a Fire official saying they didn’t oppose speed cushions/tables on primary emergency routes any more, but I will have to dig for it. Maybe Lisa, who is organized, can find it faster.
Agreed; they may say one thing in public and another when the yes/no decision is made back at the office..
https://nacto.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/5_24_18-Webinar-Questions.pdf
Pge 2, question 7.
per this map
https://gis-pdx.opendata.arcgis.com/datasets/PDX::portland-emergency-transportation-routes/explore?location=45.486126%2C-122.724896%2C15.67
SW Shattuck is NOT a Major Emergency Response Route. Speed cushions seem to be allowed.
By PF&R, at least!
No, allowing it somewhere in SW is establishing precedent. Allegedly some staff at PBOT have built their careers on removing costs to developers in SW, and the easiest one is preventing ROW work. Let some do-gooder developer build a sidewalk out of the goodness of their heart and uppity walkers in other parts will wonder why they can’t have one too!
The PBOT standard for SW is ‘a 6′ wide paved shoulder where possible.’ Allowing over that just anywhere leads to lots of litttle Olivers clutching their empty porridge bowls and asking for more.