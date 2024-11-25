Hayhurst Neighborhood backs off Alpenrose permit appeal

The Hayhurst Neighborhood Association (HNA) has decided not to appeal the Hearings Officer’s November 8th decision to approve the Land Use permit for the proposed 263-dwelling subdivision of the Alpenrose Dairy site. After an emergency board meeting, held on November 20th, a little over a week after the group had voted to appeal the HO decision, the HNA decided ultimately not to file an appeal. No group or individual met the November 22nd appeal deadline, which means that the HO’s decision stands, and the Raleigh Crest development can move forward with its plans.
The HNA issued a press release early Friday evening which stated that they had, hours earlier, signed an agreement with Walter Remmers, an owner of Raleigh Crest LLC. The agreement covers, 1) monitoring the environmentally sensitive wildlife crossing at the southern end of the property and 2), funding a traffic study “to help support future safety improvements to SW Shattuck Road and its intersections, particularly the SW Illinois/60th intersection at the entrance to the new development.”
I spoke with HNA Chair Marita Ingalsbe Friday evening and she added some details to the press release.
Concerning the traffic study, the developer has agreed to fund up to $50,000 for the study, the scope and date to be determined by the HNA. This flexibility means that HNA could obtain real-world traffic information after the first phase of the development is built. The thinking is that real data, collected after a partial build-out of the housing, and years after any pandemic-related traffic depression, would better inform road safety improvements than the Trip Generation tables traffic engineers use for estimates.
Analysis
At first glance, it might seem that by backing off the appeal the NA has given up its leverage for obtaining safety improvements. Of particular issue has been the intersection of Shattuck Rd, Illinois St and 60th Ave, which sits at the entrance to the new development to the west, and to a Neighborhood Greenway and Safe Route to School to the east. The intersection would be the main route for elementary school children from the development to reach their school, Hayhurst Elementary, two blocks away.
The HO approved the Land Use (LU) permit without the stop signs or speed bumps that the developer’s traffic consultant had initially recommended for traffic calming.
It’s a gambit, but one possibly significant consequence of not holding up the LU permit is that it removes authority over the street design from the Public Infrastructure section of Portland Permitting and Development (PP&D) and puts it back in the domain of the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT).
The pathway for transportation spending differs between capital projects (public money) and private development (developer money). Portlanders are mainly familiar with big capital projects, things like the “in Motion” plans and the 102nd Avenue Safety Corridor project. Those projects are designed by PBOT planners and funded with taxpayer money. They invite public input, and process and public outreach are a big part of the efforts
That is a world apart from the traffic mitigations and frontage improvements the city requires of developers. Most important, the group which oversees them is different. PP&D Transportation Development Review has a different design culture, and they are independent of the non-binding transportation policies the City of Portland has adopted — things like Vision Zero, Safe Routes to School, 15-minute neighborhoods and PedPDX.
Unlike PBOT, PP&D makes decisions with one eye on Nollan/Dolan jurisprudence (the developer appeals the decision) and the other eye on the Neighborhood Association, which can also appeal. A successful outcome for them is no appeals, and then the group moves on to the next project. They work under a lot of pressure to keep development moving forward and on schedule, and their right-of-way requirements are often minimal.
I don’t have the data to back this up, but I would say that most of southwest Portland’s right-of-way design is the product of the developer-funded pathway. That is probably why the southwest has, by far, the least sidewalk coverage and most disconnected bike network of any area in the city. The region is like a puzzle with half the pieces missing, a disconnected network built piecemeal, development by development.
So putting Shattuck safety improvements in the hands of PBOT might have some advantages. From an advocate’s point of view, it opens up the discussion to other parties. Whether because of custom, courtesy or city code, transportation advocates defer to the NA in Land Use cases. That can shift once road improvements move out of the development realm. For example, there are a couple Southwest in Motion (SWIM) projects on Shattuck, and SWTrails has an interest in Shattuck because its Red Electric Trail crosses the road.
The change in authority means that the city will have to pay for any safety improvements, not the developer. But at stake in this disagreement were speed bumps and stop signs — not big-ticket items. And the most important safety improvement to the road — continuing pedestrian and bike facilities all the way to Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway — was never on the table with the developer. The city can’t expect a private land owner to foot the bill for decades of its infrastructure neglect, and Nollan/Dolan jurisprudence ensures that.
Another change which could work in favor of active transportation in southwest Portland is the new system of district representation. Many District 4 candidates made a point of following Shattuck and the Alpenrose development — more accountable representation and less politicized bureaus might shift how and where PBOT spends money.
If all goes well, Raleigh Crest could break ground in the summer of 2026. And my prediction is that our new City Council and Mayor will be focused on homelessness for their first year. So I don’t expect much more transportation news regarding SW Shattuck Road for a while.
Thanks for reading.
It would be nice if pbot would sign into an agreement to do significant interventions if a post construction traffic safety study indicates there are significant safety issues. I’m guessing they’ll sit on their hands.
The problem with the approach that is being taken is that pbot is basically bankrupt. They don’t have the money to redesign and build intersections. The developers do have money. Getting safety improvements before development is basically the only way to do it.
Despite the seeming good intentions of the neighborhood association and the developer, the failure of pp&d and pbot to act now means that a golden opportunity has been lost.
Lisa has her rose-colored glasses on – PBOT has stated explicitly that money (when they have it) goes farther on the east side than it does on west, that equity scores prioriize projects – and SW scores badly in some areas, like Alpenose – and that the Krueger Doctrine is one huge road redo like Captol Highway per generation. Why on earth would people think PBOT woul put in the very speed bmps and stop signs the DEVELOPER offered to pay for, when PBOT said no to them doing so?
No money, no equity score, too expensive, and bureau hostility means we will have to wait till a child or cyclist is killed before the ASShto manual says it’s ok for PBOT to consider doing something. It will take a change in management before anything happens.
Perhaps what the developer and PBOT should have done was bring some of East Portland to Southwest? There’s a development south of Division on 125th that was put in 1993 with subsidized low-income housing, a mix of apartments, townhouses, and crap homes, and only one way out, no signal at Division for 25 years (they finally put one in for the TriMet bus project), two crime gangs fighting it out for 30 years now. If the developer had applied for 2,300 units instead of 230, I bet the city would put in a few stop signs, maybe even a sidewalk or two!
Almost all of Portland including much of SW, the land and it’s resulting street network is part of the “Township and Range” land division system set up by Congress in the late 1700s, used heavily and almost exclusively in the West, Midwest, South Central, and even in parts of Alabama & Mississippi, whereby land is divided into 1-mile sections of 640 acres, then subdivided into 160-acre quarter sections, then 40-acre quarters of quarters. Division, Stark, 62nd, 82nd, 122nd, SW Vermont are all “section line roads”. The diagonal roadways are older routes, sometimes Indian trails (Powell, Sandy & Foster are known examples) while some others may be byproducts of early settlers using the East Coast (British “metes and bounds” land division system.
Back before streets were paved (pre-1890 generally) all of these were gravel-lined dirt roads that the neighbors would build and improve (usually farmers). Later when cities and counties started to add sewers and water lines, the roads would start to get constructed, but even in downtown there were plenty of mud streets – often the only paved streets were those paid by bicyclists through subscriptions. Most regular roadway construction by the city and county wasn’t until the early 1920s when cars started to become popular. Sidewalks came earlier, often before the street was paved, in rich developments where developers were trying to attract wealthier buyers – I’ve seen many old photos of Portland streets with sidewalks, a trolley rail, and a street full of mud and gravel – but most parts of Portland had no sidewalks at all until the federal WPA projects in the early 1930s.
From 2000 through 2006 I worked in the GIS mapping section of PBOT where we mapped sidewalks, streets, signage, easements, and whatnot – a very boring job – but we did have to regularly read county maps and roadway profiles to map all those “street features”. Nearly every section line road and most residential streets started out as Multnomah County designed streets or roads, even within some private developments, more or less east of 39th, north of Ainsworth, south of Duke, and all those west of Downtown – with some major exceptions. The County typically laid out enough right-of-way for a 20 to 24 foot roadway with 6 to 8 feet of sidewalk or drainage ditch on each side – a 40-foot right-of-way was pretty typical – and had a raised asphalt roadway over a water main down the center. Rural roads had ditches, urban roads had curbs and sewers but often lacked sidewalks. Most county roads were constructed this way between 1930 and 1960, but in the 60s and 70s many section line roads were massively widened into our modern stroads with federal grants.
In the 1950s and 1960s there was a major national movement by city fathers and engineers to increase personal traffic safety by not building any new sidewalks and by narrowing existing downtown sidewalks significantly – anyone walking is doing so at their own risk and they really ought to be getting around by car was the thinking at the time – and so those parts of Portland developed in the 1950s and 60s are the least likely to have sidewalks, including large parts of SW and East Portland.
I thought the developer will pay for part of the improvements along the westside of Shattuck?
Yes Rick, that’s correct. Raleigh Crest has designed, and will be paying for the multi-use path along the full frontage of their property. They will also be building the Red Electric Trail across the northern end of their property. So they are doing some really good things, and the area will benefit from those improvements.
I just wish that the Red Electric Trail will enter SW Dover Street across from 6403 SW Dover because it is very steep in the far northwest corner of the Alpenrose property. I know when I will have a lightweight bicycle, I will climb over that white fence across from that house rather than riding down a steep hill with a very sharp turn just to get to Dover.
This seems crazy. New developments within two or three miles to the west of this property result in new sidewalks and street lamps.