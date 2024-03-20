New draft plan for Alpenrose site is good news for bicycling

The Hayhurst neighborhood association presented preliminary plans for development of the Alpenrose Dairy site last week at their March 11 open house about the property. The group obtained the draft plans through a public records request, and shared them at the neighborhood meeting and with BikePortland.
The 51-acre Alpenrose campus holds special importance to cyclists because of its Velodrome, which closed permanently in 2021 after 60 years of operation. But it was also home to an operating dairy, Little League playing fields, and a faux frontier town. So overlapping communities have strong feelings about the future development of this property, including the neighbors who live closest to it in southwest Portland.
I have been keeping an eye on the plans because new development is the main avenue through which southwest Portland is supposed to get bike lanes and sidewalks. But because most of the southwest lacks a formal stormwater conveyance system, the city often only requires developers to fulfill frontage improvements in a rudimentary way. What I have been waiting to see is if development of the Alpenrose property would bring a safe place for pedestrians and cyclists to travel along SW Shattuck Road, the two-lane collector which fronts the site to the east.
According to these preliminary plans, the answer is yes, and that is a very pleasant surprise for me. In the cross section below, you can see a design for a multi-use path separated from the roadway by a “stormwater facility,” and also a curb.
Keep in mind that this has not been approved. The permitting log on PortlandMaps shows that the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and the Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) each approved a “Concept Review” with corrections on March 12th. Hopefully the MUP isn’t something which will be corrected away. And, to be honest, I am confused about the process. The preliminary plans are quite finished, and are much more detailed than I would expect to see given that there doesn’t seem to have been a Public Works Alternative Review (PWAR) meeting. My limited experience is that a developer doesn’t go forward with the expense of a detailed plan without knowing what the city expects to see.
I put in a public records request to BDS last week for any recent PWAR forms and was told that PWAR was a PBOT matter, and that PBOT hasn’t “yet received the Public Works Alternative Review for this location.” My understanding from Marita Ingalsbe, president of the Hayhurst Neighborhood Association, was that the developer intended to file plans in mid-April.
A mid-April filing doesn’t leave any time for the back-and-forth a PWAR often entails.
So I don’t know exactly what is going on, except that stuff is going on and, knock on wood, things seem good with the Shattuck frontage. I am not going to follow-up with a flurry of further public records requests (for example, for the “corrections” to the concept plan, or trying to time when PWAR forms will arrive at PBOT). But things are happening and perhaps we will have firmer information in the near term. Stay tuned and please contact me if you have any information to share.
I just uploaded the PDF of the preliminary draft plan, linked to from first paragraph and here’s the URL: https://bikeportland.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Alpenrose-PreConcept_Meeting_Exhibits.pdf
I have been thinking about the idea a lot lately of instead of building another subdivision of houses like this, which is a really expensive, inefficient and resource intensive way of housing humans, it would be kinda cool if they built like a really nice 2 acre sized mid-high rise in the center of it, and then the rest of the property could be a beautiful natural space with community gardens and trails and trees all around it. I know a lot of people bristle at the idea of tower buildings, but I think that’s because we don’t build them in a way that really facilitates an awesome life with a vibrant community.
Oh Jack, you make me laugh, I was thinking the same thing–a sixty-story tower smack in the middle of the cow pasture. Five units a story and you could get 300 units! I just don’t think there is a market for it in the middle of 52 acres of rolling hills.
That was the concept the French architect/planner Le Corbusier pushed in the 1920s–towers surrounded by park space. It was the opposite of Frank Lloyd Wright’s concept of single-family houses on large lots sprawling forever.
The tower idea does make sense on some levels. There are lots of European examples of mid-to-high-rise residential towers, allowing density with more open space. On the other hand, the tower(s)-surrounded-by-open-space idea was also the inspiration for the infamous “projects” of 60s, which isolated people (especially children) stories above the ground, turning it into dangerous no-man’s land.
Welcome to Prague!
Remember that our system is bought and paid for by developers, so it’s not really about providing the housing people need – it’s about providing housing that makes money for developers.
The “SW Shattuck Road Typical Cross-Section” only makes sense if something is clipped on the right, since only one car lane is shown. And the other diagrams are too small to read.
I’m sorry to read that “I am not going to follow-up with a flurry of further public records requests” since those will further reveal the plans.
Mark, anyone can make a public records request, go for it. I might send a request for PWAR request and decision forms to PBOT in a couple of weeks … it just didn’t seem worth my effort right now. You realize you can click on the image and they get bigger? Should take care of that right travel lane.
I’ll see if I can get JM to swap in the PDF for the page with multiple cross sections on it.
Thanks, Lisa, for staying on top of the plans for this MAJOR development in SW Portland. We won’t see another development like this in our lifetimes, as it’s the last large undeveloped parcel in SW.
A couple of thoughts:
Thanks again for the good reporting. Kinda ridiculous that the NA has to file a public records request and the city isn’t more forthcoming with information that directly affects all of us.
All good points Fred. I would think the Shattuck improvements would be paid for by the developer. I was happy about the Red Electric too. If this all goes through, that will be a good start to a family friendly network, up Shattuck to Red Electric and then 17 miles of easy riding. I’m hesitating to put to much more effort into this piece until what is on the table is more certain. But right now, it looks like 270 units gets the city a new MUP.
Also, they will be doing a traffic study of relevant intersections, you can see the specs for that on the PortlandMaps permitting page.
I’d really prefer to see more density and a little commercial mixed in. Get a corner store and coffee shop, etc in there.
Is there any MUP connectivity to the existing community and RET? The only obvious exits in the design appear to be typical driveways.
Mike, I just uploaded the PDF of the draft plans, linked to it in first paragraph. You can see everything in more detail in that.
SW Dover Lane should not be punched through to the Alpenrose property on the county line. At the Multnomah / WashCo line on both NW Ash Street and NW Copeland Street, there aren’t punched-through car streets. There are blockades there to prevent thru-car traffic. An emergency gate should be placed to be prevent thru-car traffic. Also, the new Red Electric Trail should have an entrance from SW Dover Street from more than one place. The current design forces people on bikes going westbound to quickly slow down a steep hill; instead, make a second entrance at the top of that hill.