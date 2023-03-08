The gaps in Portland’s approach to speed bumps

Speed bumps on Portland’s neighborhood greenways are a double-edged sword. They’re effective tools for slowing car traffic, making it safer and more comfortable to ride a bike on a street shared with cars. On the other hand, they can be unpleasant for people riding bikes to navigate over, adding some unfortunate nuisance to a bike trip on a greenway.
Then there are the ones with tire gaps.
When these types of speed bumps were first installed on the Clinton Street Greenway several years ago, they sparked a pretty heated debate. Are they for bikes specifically? Isn’t it less safe if drivers swerve to use them? Aren’t they only for emergency vehicles?
Recently, the issue came up again in the comments section of a BikePortland Instagram post about new bike-friendly speed bumps on NE Alameda. The consensus from naysayers seems to be that these gaps tempt drivers to dangerously shoot through them so they can avoid hitting the speed bump.
“I feel these encourage cars to veer from their lane and cause erratic, unpredictable behavior,” one commenter said.
“I watched no fewer than six people crash in a single Pedalpalooza ride when they haphazardly installed the NE 28th ones,” someone else wrote.
“I have always wondered how these are supposed to work. I have ridden my bike thru the dip but it put me towards the middle of the road and resulted in getting honked and yelled at by a car. Are they supposed to be for bikes to avoid the hump?”
Lots of questions. And a bit of confusion and concern. So we reached out to PBOT to find out what’s up…
According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, there are two different types of speed bump gaps on Portland’s streets. The first were designed in response to complaints from emergency vehicle operators who said these traffic calming measures were slowing down emergency response times. These speed bump channels split the speed bump into multiple “cushions” narrow enough that a fire truck driver can bypass hitting the bump. The second type — the “bike-friendly gaps” — were developed later as a variation of the emergency response vehicle speed bump treatment.
“The fire-friendly speed bumps were created to slow people who speed on local and small collector streets without sacrificing emergency response time,” PBOT Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera said in an email to BikePortland. “Having received complaints from people biking about the speed bumps, dating back to when we first began installing them, we thought a different design with a channel in a different location could be a desired improvement for neighborhood greenways.”
Rivera said that so far, PBOT has had “good results on speed reduction” on the neighborhood greenways where they’ve installed these speed bumps
“Their intention is to provide a more convenient trip for cyclists, prioritizing their positioning on the road without sacrificing speed reduction,” Rivera said. “So these days, Portland has fire-friendly and bike-friendly speed bumps.”
I was personally surprised to discover how controversial these speed bump gaps are. I immediately noticed the treatment upon beginning to bike around Portland, and I always thought it was a nice idea. I invariably groan a bit whenever I have to roll over a speed bump (especially when on an e-bike with its higher speeds), so I’ll always aim for the gap if one is available.
I agree that too many car drivers swerve to use the gaps even though they aren’t supposed to. After all, speed bumps are installed to force drivers to slow down, and when so many of our streets were built to allow people in cars to go as fast as possible, this can be a hard pill for some people to swallow.
This is a tricky problem to solve. In my opinion, the solution isn’t to completely get rid of treatments like this. Instead, it needs to be more apparent to people driving that neighborhood greenways are meant to prioritize bicycling. This could be accomplished with more traffic diverters and signage that, hopefully, would change behavior over time and make greenways more comfortable and safer for people biking and using active transportation. Maybe one day, drivers will be so calm that speed bumps are no longer necessary!
Luckily for everyone who isn’t such a big fan of these “bike-friendly” speed bumps, it doesn’t look like PBOT will be installing them just everywhere yet.
“They’re not yet a standard tool. We are in the process of learning what we can, both about effectiveness and design,” Rivera said.
So, what do you think about the speed bump gaps? Are they helpful or do you think they just cause more problems?
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
I was the author of the crash comment, and I think one of the issues with these gaps is they usually accompany a removal of the centerline, which removes one barrier for drivers crossing the center of the road. As I mentioned yesterday, check out Harold street as a great example of most drivers zooming into the middle.
The other problem is they’re often implemented in a horrible fashion, making using the gaps unsafe for bicycle riders. Ride the ones on NE 28th near Burnside (where I witnessed multiple crashes) or Crystal Springs between 42nd and 29th to see what I mean. There’s leftover material making the gap unnavigable by bicycles.
I would say at best 1 in 10 drivers don’t aim for the gaps if there isn’t oncoming traffic and cyclists usually don’t count so the driver is passing way too close. The bumps themselves are pretty ineffective at slowing drivers down even when they do go over them. Large SUVs and trucks don’t seem to notice them. Even some smaller cars fly over them. At best I’d say it keeps people from flying down the street at 35+ which isn’t typically a problem on greenways.
Speed bumps are never the answer and installing one is an admittance of street design failure.
Remove centerlines, add diverters, chicanes, narrow down the driving space, etc…
Ideally speedbumps would be bigger/hardened road features that truly slow vehicles down. They could have a huge steel bollard in the middle that only lowers to let emergency vehicles use the grooves. That might not always work right, though. Maybe the center is a mini concrete-curbed island that firetrucks can clear, but cars would be intimidated by? Guess it doesn’t matter if everyone’s driving a pickup truck/SUV?
I’m not sure what the best option is for bikes. With regular speedbumps I often sneak by along the curb, but sometimes it’s full of mystery debris. It’s nice when there’s a wider flat section along the edge, along with a raised curb to keep cars from driving onto the shoulder. The groove in the center of the lane, like these new “two groove” bumps is a nice option for biking, so long as cars aren’t swerving into the middle of the road.
The 28th three-grooved bumps are a bit narrow and seem like they’ve slumped in from the weight of bus & truck traffic. Narrow grooves make it difficult for cars to cut through on the flats, but bikes still can.
These bumps on SE Thorburn have the three grooves and are wider than the ones on 28th. PBOT added signs/posts on the outside to deter drivers from swerving onto the shoulder.
Of course some of the outer signs have been run over as you can see here:
I think two grooves is better than three. Two grooves causes vehicles to swerve into the center of the road, and into my lane. Three grooves means some people go “halfsies” and dip the drivers side/center wheels into the center lane groove. It’s less intimidating to do the center dip, so I see more of that behavior, even with oncoming traffic. With the two grooves people seem less likely to swerve that far towards oncoming traffic.
At least PBOT is trying something…?
Some of the gaps in the new “bike-friendly” speed bumps on the narrower streets are perfectly sized to allow cars to maintain their speed through the speed bump/gaps even without having to swerve. Seems like a bug and not necessarily a feature.
My suggestion is to only have one center gap for the “bike-friendly” bumps, particularly on narrower streets. While this may lead to the occasional conflict between on-coming bike riders, it will maintain the overall purpose of the speed bumps to slow down vehicle traffic and minimize potential swerving.
As an aside, my understanding is that emergency vehicle speed bump gaps came out of the CIty/PSU Transportation Class for a student’s project along NW Cornell.
They are not good. I’d much prefer real speed bumps than the wheel cut ones, for all the issues already mentioned by others in this article
While biking I MUCH prefer speed bumps WITH the gaps. So much smoother.
I prefer the gaps too. When no cars are coming from other direction, I drive through the gaps without having to bounce over them. And no, I’m not speeding through and actually going well under the speed limit. It’s the bumps I’m avoiding, not the speed limit of 20.
Seems like a reasonable approach on major streets, but they’re annoying on greenways and emergency response vehicles can use other streets – a benefit of having a grid with very few diverters.
Speed bumps on “greenways’ only exist because PBOT is adamant that motorists have access to use greenways as through streets to avoid congested arterial roads.
If PBOT was in anyway serious about their “greenways” being greenways, we’d have traffic diverters every three blocks. They cost lost and work better.
I’m comfortable enough aiming just past the edge of the bump and riding on the curb. Pretty much the worst case scenario is that you hit the bump anyway. Ending the bumps a little bit short of would add a 1-foot berth that would mean much more to people on bikes than a speeding driver.
We can’t make people bypass the bumps. Then again, we can’t make people cross the tracks at a right angle or stop in the middle of a lane to activate a green light, but we use paint to teach them anyway.
Maybe there are better solutions, but cycling is still going to be inherently ableist and this one costs nothing.
Real speed bumps, or at least larger more pronounced barriers should be required. I’ve also seen cars speed through traffic diverters (some of which are wide enough to accommodate emergency vehicles). It seems like PBOT has zero bicycle commuters on their staff. Not even gonna ask how much these speed bumps cost..
If the gaps are narrow like on 28th E Burnside, they are dangerous for cyclists when wet as the tires are generally on an uphill slope when crossing them. If they are wide so they are easy to pedal through then they are wide enough they don’t slow down cars at all.
They are a waste of money.
I was on the nice Tillamook greenway today where they installed them and watched 2 cars blatantly run stop signs in front of me.. The most minor enforcement would do more for safety than speed bumps on every street.
My favorite Strava segment is riding uphill on SE Harrison from SE 20th to SE 30th. It was ruined when the speed bumps were put in, sob. On the bright side, the reigning KOM will own the title forever.
Speed bumps kind of work maybe a bit but more than that they just suck. They suck for busses and emergency vehicles, and they suck for motorists and cyclists. I hate them whether I am driving or cycling and you bet I will cross the center line in my car to use the gaps if there is no oncoming traffic. OTOH, the gaps are often narrow to negotiate on a bicycle unless you have some pretty good handling skills and I have occasionally experienced pedal strike using them, which is dangerous. When PBOT installs them on a bike route I generally stop riding on that route. The speed bumps on SE Harrison between SE 20th and 26th (non-gap) were completely unnecessary after the diverters went in, and I’m sure there are other examples of this all over town. I’ve also heard complaints on BP before about speed bumps being incompatible with certain types of bikes including cargo bikes, which PBOT doesn’t seem to consider.