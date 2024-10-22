Details emerge on two fatal crashes

It’s the morning after two people were killed in fatal collisions with car drivers while bicycling on Portland streets. They both happened in northeast Portland east of I-205: one on NE Glisan near Menlo Park Elementary School around 2:30 am and the other in an industrial-zoned area of NE 105th north of Sandy Blvd at about 9:00 am.
I’ve heard a bit more details about the second collision from the Portland Police Bureau and one local TV station shared videos from the scenes — including what appears to be security video of the collision on NE Glisan — so we know a bit more about that crash as well. Two Portland City Council candidates have also come forward with a joint statement.
While I wait to learn more about what happened, let’s talk about the media coverage and response from candidates.
NE Glisan just west of NE 130th
I am grateful for local TV stations that have the capacity to send a video crew to any location in our city at any hour of the day. They also do important leg work in gathering information. But sometimes their framing is extremely bad and unhelpful. Case in point is KPTV Fox 12. Their story, “Portland biking community urges safety after 2 deadly crashes in 12 hours,” focused primarily on telling bike riders how to be more safe by gearing up with high-visibility clothing and other equipment.
That’s a fine message, but not in this context.
Prior to spending most of the segment hearing from one veteran bicycle rider (and then calling it “Portland biking community” as if one person speaks for anyone but themselves), the KPTV reporter introduced video of the hit-and-run on NE Glisan. It appears to be shot from the front yard of a house on the south side of the street between NE 130th and 128th (above). In the video — UPDATE: which I now have my own copy of — we can clearly see a man on a bike pedaling west in the general travel lane. Then a black or dark blue, two-door sports car comes flying into the frame and plows into the bike rider from behind at a very high rate of speed.
It’s notable that the bike rider didn’t appear to be using the bike lane. After reviewing video from a nearby homeowner, the impact happened just as the rider went under the pedestrian overpass. While we might never know why the rider didn’t use the bike lane, it’s important to note that Oregon law does not require a bicycle rider to use a bike lane if there’s a hazard (like debris or other obstruction), or if the rider is preparing to make a left turn. Since first posting this story, I’m now able to view the video on my own without having to rely on Fox 12 TV.
The screenshot below shows the bicycle rider about 100 feet east of the overpass. It was taken from a security camera about five seconds before impact:
One second later, this car flies into the frame. Notice how the speed of the suspect car (one the left) is so much higher than the SUV in the photo below that it’s significantly more blurred:
To see this video and then decide to spend most of the news segment telling bike riders they’d be safer with “grippy pedals” and “side lights” shows a complete misunderstanding of the issues and comes off as victim blaming. It also perpetuates the culture of irresponsible driving that is a large part of why so many vulnerable road users are killed every year.
NE 105th and Marx
According to new information from the PPB shared with BikePortland this morning, there were multiple drivers traveling southbound on NE 105th. “As one attempted to turn eastbound onto NE Marx Street, it was involved in a crash with a cyclist traveling northbound on NE 105th Avenue.”
Identities of the deceased are pending notification of kin. I hope to learn more about both of these crashes in the days and weeks to come.
Timur Ender and Steph Routh are both leading candidates to represent District 1 on Portland City Council. They also both have significant experience in the transportation space — Ender as a Portland Bureau of Transportation project manager and Routh as an executive director of nonprofit Oregon Walks (among other things). They released a join statement yesterday about these tragedies.
“This is not an academic exercise for people in District 1. Our part of town has more gun violence, more traffic deaths, and a life expectancy 10 years lower than the rest of Portland,” Ender and Routh wrote. “This is our current reality, but it doesn’t have to be our future.”
The two candidates know “public safety” is the most popular phrase on the campaign trail and they want more Portlanders to understand how road safety is a key part of it. They shared a link to a map of shootings in Portland to illustrate how they are much more frequent along fast, dangerous roads with a history of crashes.
“As we work toward a future where everyone can thrive, we must recognize that community safety includes leveraging the tools, levers, and resources of local government to extend our community’s life expectancy,” Ender and Route wrote. “We are committed to providing the political support to do that.”
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
I ride that Glisan section often, up to 3-4 times a week and cross at the school to use the beg button at the crosswalk. It is interesting that this one works to stop traffic better most of the time I think for being at a school. More people stop on there own by far than any other I use. The other one I use is 126-7 and Stark, it is the opposite, a couple of weeks ago I was there, pressed the button, flashing lights, curb lane traffic full stop, inner lane was clear and a vehicle accelerated, est. 50-60 mph. through, there is a large apartment complex with many senior, disabled, etc. so often slow moving pedestrians with their hands full.
Always plenty of vehicles that wait till the last second to slow or stop after going well over the speed limit to begin with.
I ride with lights, cameras, front and rear, GPS and helmet 24/7 period but fully realize many don’t want and shouldn’t have to.
Most media outlets have one script for injured or killed cyclists, “be safe.” To them it seems innocuous to add this on to every crash as a way of acting like they care. They need a new set of scripts to work from and may be receptive or may take the advice of better not to say anything.
I would prefer they say, “When you’re driving, make sure you follow the law, have your vehicle in good working condition and look out for each other. This driver will have to spend the rest of their lives knowing that they killed someone by being careless. Don’t let that happen to you.”
That video was horrific no amount of lights or other safety gear would have helped that cyclist.That driver was definitely speeding and they hit the cyclist in a very well lit section of the road. There are two crosswalks there too if a pedestrian were in either of them that driver would have hit them as well. This has nothing to do with safety gear and everything to do with people that should not be allowed to drive at all.
These deaths are on the state and its ridiculously low bar to be allowed drive here and the city for not ticketing drivers for every infraction. Where are those speed and red light cameras that were supposed to be reviewed by non-police staff? Why don’t we have stricter requirements for maintaining your license? Why don’t we confiscate peoples cars when they’ve been disallowed to drive?
The cameras really bother me all that work to change the law which has now been in effect for almost two years and I don’t think anything has been done to follow through with it. They are adding some cameras (not nearly enough) but I’ve heard nothing about non-police staff reviewing them. The DMV is supposed to restrict your license if you have three tickets and/or crashes in two years time but that won’t happen if you never ticket people. How many drivers would lose their license in the next month if we actually ticketed them even for only speeding and running red lights?
There’s a lot of nuanced answers to your questions; but I think the overarching theme is that people who make those decisions are probably 1) drivers and 2) not very good ones at that. How many lawmakers have tarnished driving records? Hell, Tim Walz has a DUI. How many cops are driving their lifted pickups in from Camas? When you only ever see our streets from behind the windshield, you can only conceptualize the perspective of a driver.
I get that, what bothers me are all these well meaning politicians and government employees that say they care about road safety and even pass laws to make it better and then sit on it for two years while nothing happens.
I also use a helmet mirror all the time, makes lane changes and many other situations far safer and easier to navigate.
I agree, that segment on the news about bike safety was really off-color given the horrible tragedy that occurred. Someone was murdered through the negligent actions of a driver. The least they could do is slip in “make sure to drive the speed limit and keep an eye out for people walking and biking, especially when it’s dark and rainy.”
I am confused by this, which of these pieces of “safety” equipment is the one that gets the probably drunk hit and run driver to stop after killing someone? Is it the side lights or the sticky pedals? Just one more case of someone who knows they were completely at fault fleeing the scene hoping to maybe get away with it or at least to sober up before getting caught.
I hate this. If cars can go faster than 20 mph on non-separated roadways, people are going to die. Has anyone tried suing USDOT or whoever for willfully ignoring physics? I heard drivers can sue if they damage their car on traffic calming infra, why can’t we sue for infrastructure guidelines and standards that kills people?
The message many people will get from the KPTV article will get is that the reason the bike rider died is that they irresponsibly didn’t have enough lights, reflectors,, etc.
I’m guessing that’s also KPTV’s assumption. Otherwise, why would they write their headline and construct their reporting the way they did?
People seeing that article will then get into their cars hoping they don’t have the misfortune to encounter any unsafe bike riders themselves.
If they were responsible the story would have been. A cyclist was killed by a speeding driver on a well lit road with newly added safety infrastructure. The driver did not remain at the scene. While there are lots of things cyclists can do to keep themselves safer on our roadways video footage clearly show this was not the case in this situation. Drivers need to be responsible and held accountable for their reckless actions that needlessly kill 10s of thousands of vulnerable road users and drivers nationwide.
And the news left out the safety advice I gave my son when he started riding his bike to school. 1. Don’t assume cars will stop even if you have the right of way. If you are at a crosswalk, or they have a stop sign or flashing light, wait until they actually stop before going. 2. When your traffic light turns green, wait an extra second for the cars running red lights before you go. Funny that the news didn’t mention either of those.
Excellent reporting. Thank you for the research, advocacy and support.
It reminds me of when a car almost hit me when I was out running. I was coming to an intersection, started to go and then saw a car speeding towards me and could tell they weren’t going to stop. So I stopped, and took a step back. Last minute, they saw me, slammed on their breaks and stopped about a foot past a stop sign. The driver rolled down the window and then told me “you shouldn’t wear dark clothes” and then drove off. Not only was it day time, but there was no way at his speed he was planning on stopping before the stop sign anyway. But it probably made him feel better to blame me and clear his conscience.
The question I think we should be asking is why, when there was protected infrastructure available, was the rider not using it? Was it deficient in some way? Was the lane blocked by debris or a parked vehicle? How can the infrastructure be improved so that people will use it rather than ride around?
What can we learn from this that we can use to advocate for better infrastructure, and, more importantly, better outcomes?
It wasn’t actually protected by anything other than space. There is no physical protection here and even the plastic wands appear to have been missing.
Also, it’s impossible to know why the rider wasn’t in the bike lane. He might have been getting over to use the median crossing and head south on NE 128th.
Our options for how to get better outcomes are limited when we have people who drive like this person was driving. Absent building jersey-barrier protection and making sure bike riders are behind those barriers 100% of the time, I think a better approach is to crack down on terrible irresponsible drivers by treating the broken, dysfunctional driving culture we have like the emergency epidemic it is.
It looks like a parking protected bike lane, but the lack of physical barrier was not an apparent factor in the crash. Is there anything that could be done to make the infrastructure that was there more enticing? There was a signalized and marked bike crossing for making the left turn — was that inadequate? Does PBOT need to consider a better design?
The crash was absolutely the driver’s fault — they were speeding and struck the cyclist from behind, then did not stop to render aid; it seems pretty clear-cut to me. But the whole point of having bike infrastructure is to prevent tragedies like this from occurring, and understanding why that failed seems important.
I’ve never wavered from the need to crack down on dangerous driving; I’ve probably said that dozens of times on this forum, and many other places as well.
I wouldn’t call it THE question at all in this case, but you’re right it’s A question that should always be asked.
In this case–with that speed and being a hit-and-run–I could see the same outcome even if the victim had been walking or biking in the crosswalk, and in daylight.
But providing infrastructure that people don’t use–because of poor design, or because of leaves, vehicles, etc. blocking it–is a big problem, and not just because it’s therefore not protecting anyone.
It gives drivers a message that that’s where people biking will be, or where they should be, which can lead to drivers being less watchful, or resentful and entitled (“I’m not yielding or slowing for that bike when he shouldn’t even be in the road”). It also could lead to a bike rider being legally at fault if they’re injured, or having insurance payment problems.
I feel like PBOT especially often seems oblivious to those consequences of poor infrastructure, thinking something is better than nothing too often.
In a way, Jonathan’s answer to you (which I agree with, but then it sounds like you do too) is actually showing the relevance of your question. Pointing out that there’s no physical protection and wands appear to be missing could be two reasons why someone would not bother using this bike lane.