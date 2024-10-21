Man killed while cycling in Parkrose neighborhood

A bicycle rider died in a traffic collision in northeast Portland this morning. It happened around 9:00 am — less than seven hours after a separate fatal collision involving a cyclist this morning.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, this crash happened in the area of Northeast 105th and NE Marx. The driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.
Two cycling deaths so close together is rare and will likely lead to a large response from local bike activists. Beyond the timing, what’s also notable is the locations. This more recent fatality happened just 3.4 miles north of the one on NE Glisan earlier this morning.
NE 105th and Marx is an industrially-zoned area of the Parkrose neighborhood just a few blocks north of Sandy Blvd (US 30). 105th is known to some bicycle riders because it’s the road that runs adjacent to the I-205 path just south of where it connects to NE Alderwood Road. I’ve hopped onto 105th to access this industrial area. There are no bike lanes, sidewalks, or curbs, and the shoulders are often full of gravel.
This is the fifth person killed in a bicycle crash on Portland streets so far this year.
I’ll share more as I learn what happened. For now, if you have any information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 24-269938.
Thanks for reading.
If safe streets in District 1 is important to you, here are the answers given to BikeLoud by Dist 1 candidates. Unfortunately, some candidates did not respond or did not want their answers published according to BL, but there are a few candidates that appear to care about this subject.
This area is horrible, but I’ve been forced to ride it a few times when the underpass on the 205 trail has been blocked by camps. I await more information on this incident, but I hope that isn’t the case here.
Yes I too have taken to riding surface streets due to blockages and hostile behavior from campers on the paths. TBH to me they seem like loiterers more than “campers”, because I don’t see much “camping” happening.
I rode under Prescott on Sunday and there was a large dog, pit mix, chained up in in a tent on the path, snarling and barking at everything that came near. Poor pup, it deserved better. Around the next corner a clearly mentally unstable / intoxicated woman was swinging a large stick wlldly as she ran down the embankment towards the path. My fight or flight reflexes were on high alert and I made sure to warn the trail users up the path from that mess.
When is enough enough? Are deaths of cyclists forced onto surface streets by hostile persons not compelling?
I’m sure the folks in this comment section will blame drivers as usual but I find it ridiculous that we built the separated infrastructure you all demanded 30 years ago. It’s only in the last 5-10 that irresponsible leadership has allowed it to become unsafe and nearly unusable.
It’s not clear that the person killed here was forced off the 205 path by camping or any other behavior you’re describing. Could’ve been someone going to work, or someone for who the route on 105th was just more convenient.
It’s deeply problematic that so much of the 205 path is unusable, but to say that this death was caused by that without any corroboration when the death was in fact caused by a car hitting a cyclist is unfair. It should be safe and comfortable to ride on 105th regardless of the existence of the 205 path
Oh no. Both Glisan and Marx are part of my cycling and driving world. I’m in Parkrose/Gateway and doing my best to be safe and be seen while using our streets. Thank you for publishing these. I hope all Portlanders take notes and do better.
I can’t help but notice that the title of the article changed.
huh?
I realized a few minutes after I wrote that, but too late to edit, that this is a whole new article: two different articles about cyclists killed with cars, right next to each other.
Nothing has changed. Perhaps you’re thinking of the “other” car v cyclist that was a hit and run around 2-3am not too far from here.
Despite massive infrastructure improvements for cyclists and pedestrians traffic fatalities continue to be a major crisis in Portland.
2 of the big factors are:
1) Unsanctioned camping with people living in tents dangerous areas. Many of the homeless are addicted to drugs and/or mentally ill which makes street camping even more perilous.
2) Lack of enforcement of our traffic laws.