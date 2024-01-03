Someone drove their SUV into a Portlander’s living room, then ran away

Portland’s motor vehicle menace spread to someone’s living room in the Lents neighborhood in the early morning hours of December 30th. According to a post on Nextdoor shared by Portlander Lucy Dao yesterday, her family is now homeless because a driver piloted their Mercedes SUV into the front of their home.
“A drunk driver and three passengers drove their SUV through our fence and a tree into our living room, bathroom and barely missing my brother’s bedroom right where the head of his bed lay. Luckily no one was injured and no one was in the living room when it happened,” states a post on GoFundMe where the family has raised over $3,200 so far.
Photos show that the car came to rest inside the home and did extensive damage to several walls. The driver and passengers allegedly fled the scene and the family faces thousands of dollars in repairs and months of alternative housing.
According to the Portland Police, the home is located at the corner of SE Harold and 99th in the Lents neighborhood (see above). Given the photos, it’s likely the SUV driver was headed eastbound on Harold prior to slamming into the house. There’s a concrete, planted median (home to tiny Mill Lents Park) one block east of the house and the speed limit on this section of SE Harold is 25 mph.
The victims of this vehicular assault are left with trauma, their lives in disarray, and so far, there’s been no justice for the person who did this to them. “The negligence of their actions is abhorrent,” Dao wrote on Nextdoor. Her brother and his girlfriend were inside the home when it happened and she feels they are lucky to be alive.
“I believe there needs to be justice served here for the cowards that ran away from this disaster. So if you or anyone you know hear anything at all about this incident that would help us locate these people, please please reach out.”
Police responded to the scene and officers towed the car and helped Dao find a contractor to board up the house. The Portland Police Bureau told BikePortland this morning the car was not reported stolen and the case remains under investigation. If you have information about this, call PPB non-emergency at (503) 823-3333 and reference case number PP23-335352.
The GoFundMe mentality continues to be a curiosity.
Fortunately, the victims have homeowner’s insurance and surely the owner of the Mercedes SUV have some type of insurance that the homeowners insurance will go after.
Maybe the family had some items that were not covered under insurance.
No one is forced to donate to a GoFundme…perhaps the family has no money for the immediate repairs that are needed?
We all know how quickly many insurance companies respond…
‘Why do you care anyway?
The “gofundme mentality” isn’t what you think. It’s gonna be a long time since the family sees any insurance money from this incident. Until then they will likely need cash to put themselves up in a hotel and try to resume life until their house is fixed. Given the location of this incident, I think it’s pretty safe to say this family doesn’t have the resources to put up the cash to front the costs of being displaced which is where things like gofundme go a long way in helping.
more than 10% of Oregon drivers are unlicensed/insured, and the minimum insurance you are required to carry is only 20,000 dollars in property damage per crash, I would not be so confident that the drivers insurance will cover this as it seems quite clear that the driver did far more than $20k in damage here. Personally I carry 100k in property damage on my auto policy and an additional million dollar personal liability umbrella policy. It is my opinion that is much closer to what the minimum insurance requirements should be and that we should be doing a much better job of enforcing insurance requirements by confiscating vehicles which are being operated without insurance.
7 likes so far for shaming a family that had a car pretty much destroy their home..
Nice pro car crowd here it seems.
This is in the Powellhurst/Gilbert, Lents neighborhood. A long way from Cully.
I live just beyond where this crash occurred. I’m saddened to see this but absolutely unsurprised. People fly down Harold, particularly between 104th-136th.
The bike lane unceremoniously ends/begins at SE 104th. A majority of the street lacks sidewalks and has dangerous intersections with no clear pedestrian markings between 104th-136th.
This street would greatly benefit from any sort of traffic calming — speed bumps, sidewalks, separated cycling facilities, marked crossings, etc.
I’ll keep pinging PBOT, my neighborhood association, and anyone else who will listen.
It would also benefit greatly by people taking the personal responsibility to not drive drunk/impaired. Unfortunately in today’s permissive environment it seems a comprehensive street redesign is just as likely to be completed as people not drunk driving.
2024 off to a rough start already.
“Personal responsibility” to me is just code for shame. Western religions have tried the shame approach for 2000yrs with lackluster results. There’s no question that the world would be better off if everyone took personal responsibility, but it’s not going to happen in our lifetimes. What can happen in our lifetimes is building safer streets so the consequences of poor decision making are less impactful. The economic cost of each unintended death is just under $9M according to the CDC. What if we spent that money fixing dangerous intersections and roads before they cause the deaths? We can also invest in better transit infrastructure so that the easy decision is to take the bus/train to the bar instead of a personal vehicle. We lost 71 people in auto related deaths in Portland this year, that’s $600M+ in preventable economic losses.
The money you and the CDC are talking about doesn’t exist.
Every single person is an amazing singularity of uniqueness and at the same time we are worth not a cent when we are dead. There will not be some cosmic entity to place 10.7 million in a government credit when I die.
None of these streets are getting the redo so many people cry out for, we can’t even get the potholes fixed or pave over the gravel/mud streets.
Besides, with the coming climate crisis the needs of these streets are going to be drasiticaly different relatively soon.
I understand your desire to fix external things so we don’t have to fix things within ourselves to better society, but which one do you really think is going to be the long term change that will be for society’s improvement?
What we can do is focus on ourselves, if that is religion to you or simply civic pride or consideration for others than whatever you want to call it, it is all we realistically have.
That’s what you think
A scary thought indeed!!
Culture can be an effective curb on behavior. Some societies (and some US states, like Vermont) manage a high rate of gun ownership without many shootings, while others use guns to solve all manner of disputes.
The more people who fail to take responsibility for themselves, say, by driving after they’ve been drinking, the more we need police to ensure these people don’t hurt others.
I’d much rather people feel shame for drunk driving so that they avoid doing it than have to have cops to arrest someone after they’ve killed someone because “shaming people is bad”.
“shaming people is bad”
The person you are replying to didn’t say that though. He said it doesn’t work.
We know cultural norms work (as in my guns example, there are plenty more).
Maybe equating them with “shaming” is where Brandon went wrong. Or maybe shaming can be effective.
Either way, when it comes to drunk driving, it only needs to be a little effective to save lives.
Society/culture can have a huge impact, and I would argue that most drunk drivers feel shame when they wake up the next morning and realize they drove home drunk. I just don’t think shame is having enough of an impact on future behavior. Personal responsibility sounds great, but I have yet to hear an articulation on how a city can implement that. As I said above, the western faiths have been pushing that for millennia and yet the Catholic church has been paying out hundreds of millions for hiding sex abuse in their ranks, it just doesn’t seem like it works particularly well. What does work in most major cities outside of N America is a functional public transit system. As a country we have been investing trillions in car infrastructure since the 50’s. Until our financial priorities change from moving cars to moving people we will struggle with all of the associated negative impacts of a car based society, including drunk driving. I’m simply of the opinion that we have maxed out the potential benefits of shame and we need to look for alternative solutions. We can beat our heads against the wall trying to change the decisions of millions of individuals, or we can create a system that makes those decisions less likely to produce harm, I think changing the system is easier personally.
We have a social contract. Unfortunately many in Portland don’t think we need to follow it.
While I am a big fan of redesigning streets, I agree with you that people who choose to drive drunk/high need to be punished. Harold could, and should be rebuilt to include sidewalks, bike lanes, and lots of traffic calming. If PBOT set their gears turning on that tomorrow, we might see the project done in 2030. Enforcement can address the problem NOW. People sure are a lot less likely to drink and drive if they know it can ruin their life if/when they get caught.
With regards to enforcement, I recall seeing a moto-cop parked on my street in July ‘23. I live on one of the few North-South through-streets in this neighborhood and was curious to ask them what they were doing, so I did. The cop mentioned they were stepping up enforcement for people speeding on Harold, Holgate, and 111th. I recall them him saying something about the traffic cops participating in some sort of training and that they’d be much more of a presence in the neighborhood.
I haven’t seen any sort of enforcement to prevent dangerous driving since then, so perhaps they’ve shifted their focus elsewhere. Granted, I’m not on the streets 24/7 looking for cops but I do walk/ride in/out/through my neighborhood daily. Cars still drive very fast down my street and every other street in this neighborhood.
Regarding the slow timeline of PBOT completing projects, I remain hopeful and optimistic about any sort of positive change to street occurring in my lifetime! With luck, I’ll still be walking and riding around my neighborhood in 2030 🙂
“The Portland Police Bureau told BikePortland this morning the car was not reported stolen and the case remains under investigation”
Should be a pretty short investigation then, since the car wasn’t stolen and there are license plates on it. If they plates turn out to be stolen presumably the driver didn’t burn the VIN off the car with acid before fleeing…
Right!?! Can’t they hold the owner of the car responsible if the car is not reported stolen?!?
The car owner’s insurance will be making a payout either way.
They have top men working on it right now.
“… … … top… …men.”
Haha!
I really don’t understand why they allow any place that serves alcohol to have a parking lot. Designating a driver is a very silly preposition and obviously not going to work, and I don’t think there is any form of drinking and driving that is responsible.
Whether we should be devoting any part of a city to hardscaped parking lots is debatable, given the climate crisis.
In terms of impaired drivers, the pressing question is whether we will begin to hold accountable the venues that serve alcohol to people who then leave those establishments intoxicated. Per the OLCC: “It is against the law to serve or sell alcohol to a visibly intoxicated person. The law says that you shall not ‘knowingly allow’ a person to drink or continue to drink alcohol after you have observed that the person is visibly intoxicated. This means: FIRST, do not sell alcohol or serve an alcoholic drink to a visibly intoxicated person. SECOND, if a customer is in the middle of a drink and begins to show signs of visible intoxication, you must remove the drink or at least attempt to remove it.” (Note: this applies to ALL patrons, not just those who are about to drive.) When I was in high school, which admittedly was a while back and in another state, we knew that if someone was underage and served alcohol in a private home, the adults in that household could be held legally responsible if the underage person crashed a car. If Portland were serious about curtailing impaired drivers, they could start doing breathalizer tests for drivers leaving venues that serve alcohol. We do not need to wait for a crash that kills, injures, or destroys property. But we do need to stand up to the business interests that push alcohol consumption, which is killing an increasing number of Oregonians.
Not everyone who goes to an establishment that serves alcohol drinks, and so many places serve – basically every restaurant – that this would just be a ban on commercial parking lots.
now you’re speaking my language
Why is DDing a silly proposition? I do it for my friends all the time: we all go out, I volunteer to not drink, and then I drive them home. I hold myself accountable, and it works every time. And the times that I want to drink, we find another friend who is willing to DD.
And what are the alternatives for those who live in a place that’s underserved by TriMet? Cycling while drunk would be dangerous (not to others but to yourself), obviously driving drunk is a no-go, transit is nonexistant, bars are too far away to walk to. Ubering and DDing are the only options for the majority of people.
I wish “the system” that we have for cars required all drivers to pay into a fund that covered ‘crashing into stationary objects’ which seems to happen regularly. the state minimum insurance policy only requires coverage for up to $20,000 for damage to another person’s property.
Obviously it is easy to do way more than $20k in damages to someone’s property and who ends up paying that money? IT SHOULD BE DRIVERS paying that money.
Ideally the one doing the driving would have to pay but this fund could be a way to pool all accidents damages into one pot and pay out. A lot of the damage is done to government property like traffic signals, bus shelters, and other public infrastructure. Who pays for that currently? taxpayers but not drivers specifically I believe
The minimums are so low, I encourage anyone who drives to explore raising your coverage to a more realistic amount. I am not sure when the last time the minimums were adjusted but I know it wasn’t recently.
“Insurance” is such a system. I agree the current limits are pathetically low, and I totally support raising them, which would be much easier than creating a new program that fulfills the same function.
YES. Internalize the #%^£ externalities!
We absolutely should have a system like this, but it would be opposed as a “tax on the poor”.
So, the victims get to keep the car, right? Sell it for parts and use the money to fix the house? /s
Maybe they could charge the car owner rent for parking in the living room.
They have a ‘wine country’ license plate. I assume when I see that, it is likely the driver has been drinking and keep alert as they are near by (doesn’t work while inside one’s home, or approaching from behind).
NO enforcement (or next to none) = Traffic Violence.
So sorry for this family.