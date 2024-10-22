‘We Are All In This Together’ documentary screens tonight

It’s not a documentary about biking per se, but ‘We Are All In This Together,’ which screens tonight (Tuesday, 10/22) at Cinema 21, illustrates the power of cycling to bring people together and the opportunities for understanding other perspectives that open up when you travel by bike.

The film was produced by Daniel Troia, who pedaled his bike 7,000 over seven months across America without food or money. Why embark on a journey like that without knowing where you’ll eat or how you’ll pay for anything? Here’s a blurb from the film’s official website:

Just like a lot of Americans, Daniel Troia had been feeling all of the tension in the country, which made him question just how connected we really are anymore. Determined to find out if we truly are as divided as it seems, he decides to set off on a cross-country bicycle journey with no food, no money and the hope of gaining a better understanding of the human connection. Equipped with hidden camera glasses and a sign that says, “Ran out of food. Anything helps”, Daniel listens to stories from the people that lend a helping hand and learns that those who face the most adversity in their lives, often have the most to give. After spending 7 months on the road and meeting a diverse group of kind strangers, his perspective on the country changes and he realizes that there is much more that brings us together, than what separates us.

The film shares incredible views and adventures from the road, but the most memorable moments come from conversations with people he meets along the way. Based on the trailer it’s easy to see why the film has collected numerous awards from film festivals across the country.

Troia is a filmmaker whose work has been featured on National Geographic Adventure.

Half of the proceeds from tonight’s ticket sales will be donated to Rose Haven, a nonprofit women’s shelter.

See the screening and meet Troia at Cinema 21 tonight. Ticket sales and more information at Cinema21.com.

— WeAreAllInThisTogetherMovie.com