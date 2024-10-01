Seattle Bike Blog author leaves bad review of downtown Portland bikeways

Tom Fucoloro has tracked Seattle’s cycling politics, projects, and people very closely since he launched Seattle Bike Blog in 2010. Last year his book, Biking Uphill in the Rain: The Story of Seattle from Behind the Handlebars was a finalist for the Washington State Book Award.
Suffice it to say, Fucoloro knows a bit about what it takes to create a good urban bike network in a Pacific Northwest city. And after a recent visit to Portland it’s clear he doesn’t think our city is up to snuff.
To be clear, Fucoloro and his young daughter had a wonderful time. A recap of their trip on Fucoloro’s blog shares much of the magic that makes Portland such a cool place: bombing downtown from the Zoo in Washington Park, discovering public art, playing in our parks, and riding bike-friendly bridges across the Willamette River.
But when it came to riding downtown with his soon-to-be first grader, Fucoloro was not impressed. “Where are the downtown protected bike lanes?” he wondered. Since his last visit to Portland seven years ago, Fucoloro wrote that, “I had assumed the city would have built some proper protected bike lanes through the downtown core in those years.” He added that in the past decade, planners and advocates from Seattle were inspired by Portland and used that inspiration to build a network of protected bike lanes through their downtown core. “Has Portland forgotten its own lessons?” he asked.
He gave us kudos for NW Naito’s protected bike lane. But as we all know, one great facility does not a network make. Our wide, green bike lane couplet on SW Harvey Milk and Oak are nice, Fucoloro found, but they have no physical protection and therefore, “there was pretty much always someone parked in the bike lane,” he noted. Even SW Broadway only provides protection in one direction.
“I was surprised by how disconnected it all was, and we ended up biking in mixed traffic or walking the bike on the sidewalk at some point on nearly every trip we took around downtown,” Fucoloro wrote.
A few commenters on our Monday Roundup (where we shared a link to his blog post) agreed.
“I largely agree with Tom’s assessment,” wrote commenter dw. “Where are the protected bike lanes? Every street downtown should have nice, two-way protected bike lanes to make getting around by bike as easy as walking or driving.”
And Anomalee added, “As a working class person who can’t really afford a car, it’s really disheartening and infuriating to see how bad downtown is for biking. I guess it’s just one example of the broader problem we’re up against, a handful of good infrastructure projects here and there but no connected network.”
As I processed all this, I recalled an opinion piece I wrote in January 2013. Here’s the lede:
“The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is prepping a $10.2 million list of active transportation projects they hope to get funded through a federal grant. According to sources at PBOT, conversations have already begun to focus all that money on a package of projects that would focus specifically on downtown bike access in the form of protected bike lanes and cycle tracks.
This is a golden opportunity we should not pass up.”
And we didn’t pass it up. A year later advocates jumped on board with a lobbying campaign from The Street Trust (then known as the Bicycle Transportation Alliance). By 2016 PBOT had support from City Council, strong backing from the community, and a bucket of funding filled with $8.4 million to implement what would eventually become known as the Central City in Motion plan. And according to PBOT CCIM Project Manager Gabe Graff, that money was set aside to, “preserve and enhance the pedestrian environment, preserve and enhance the transit access, at the same time we fill in a more comfortable and protected bicycling network.”
In 2016, Graff said downtown Portland was doing fine when it came to transit access, walkability, and driving convenience. “But cyclists coming across the bridges from the east side into downtown Portland feel like the infrastructure is not as intuitive, is not as comfortable,” Graff said.
Eight years ago, Graff shared a similar assessment about bicycling downtown that Fucoloro experienced a few weeks ago.
So what happened?
As Portland loves to do, we first formed a committee and then created a plan before we could spend $8.4 million on new bikeways. That took time. In fact, it took nearly six years from the time PBOT first began working on the concept in earnest to when City Council adopted the CCIM Plan in November 2018. (A staffing problem with the original project manager likely hurt the timeline.)
It’s important to note that around this time there were two approaches to reforming our streets being forged simultaneously by PBOT planning staff: protected bike lanes and dedicated bus lanes. While I always felt Central City in Motion was intended to be bike-centric, it ended up with several priority bus lane projects on its final list. But bus lanes also had a plan of their own, Enhanced Transit Corridors, which was adopted by council in June 2018.
Then politics shifted even more in the favor of bus lanes two months later when Chloe Eudaly began her turn as commissioner-in-charge of transportation.
Eudaly and her staff looked at PBOT and saw two plans, both of which were fully baked and ready-to-go: one was bike-centric, the other was bus-centric. They chose buses. Why? Because, in the words of Eudaly’s policy director Jamey Duhamel, “[Transit] was the issue that was most complementary and intersectional with our social, environmental and economic justice issues; and so we really went big and bold for increasing transit service.”
Eudaly went all-in on the Rose Lane Project in late 2019 with an intentional focus on using buses to combat racial disparities, and it was adopted by city council a few months later.
It wasn’t until February 2020 that Eudaly began to focus on cycling. But then Covid happened and later that year Eudaly lost her council seat to Mingus Mapps.
With a pandemic raging, nightly protests following the murder of George Floyd, the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, and a stark increase in unsheltered homeless on the streets; it’s easy to understand why building a safe and convenient network of protected bike lanes downtown hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves. But a lack of priority doesn’t explain everything. The CCIM plan itself simply isn’t building the type of protected bike lanes some of us hoped it would because it includes all types of treatments and projects.
Of the eight completed projects listed on PBOT’s website out of the 18 total projects recommended in the plan, just two are protected bike lanes (Better Naito and NW/SW Broadway). CCIM projects include traffic signal timing and upgrades, bus lanes, neighborhood greenways, crossing treatments, paint-only bike lanes, and so on. Those are important things, but each one of them means less focus on a connected network of protected bike lanes. And keep in mind, CCIM was passed just two years after we detailed the myriad reasons PBOT has had trouble building physically protected bikeways in constrained environments like downtown.
But there are reasons for optimism! After the huge success of Better Naito and the rescue of SW Broadway’s protected bike lane from the jaws of PBOT Director Millicent Williams and her former boss Mingus Mapps, PBOT is now working hard on the SW 4th Avenue protected bike lane project. SW 4th was always meant as the northbound couplet of Broadway and it’s addition to the network will create important connections. I hope that project creates urgency for protected bike lanes on W Burnside leading onto the bridge, a project that’s in the plan but remains unbuilt.
We need as many protected lanes for bicycle riders as possible. Because Fucoloro is right. The combination of our huge investment and decades-long focus on the neighborhood bikeway network and our legacy of a strong cycling culture, means a high-quality protected network downtown would be “an instant success.”
“It feels like Portland has done all the hardest parts,” Fucoloro writes. “And then has failed to actualize that previous work by plugging it into a network of routes people can use… Come on, Portland. Stop resisting your city’s bike successes and choose to embrace it instead.”
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
I’m excited for the 4th Ave bike lane, despite the extremely suboptimal left side alignment. But we should have multiple similar projects underway at once. Implementation of ccim is too little too late.
I’m glad Portland doesn’t have any downtown bike lanes as dysfunctional as the protected 2nd through Seattle, though I fear we’re going to build one on SW 4th north of the Hawthorne Bridge.
I’ve always felt that downtown is a great place to ride because the traffic moves slowly and you can just take a lane and easily keep up.
Traffic doesn’t slowly outside of rush hour. Hang out on SW Market or SW Clay at 10pm and tell me that’s a great place to ride.
i agree with you (re: riding in slow downtown traffic) but I have a feeling a lot of people don’t feel safe doing that.
The primary advantage of bike lanes is that it lets motor vehicles go faster.I think every street within the freeway loop should be safely shared with bicycles. Drivers should just expect to travel at bike speeds. It would make it safer for everybody, including pedestrians.
While the cars should go at slower speeds, would this be a bike network you would trust your 12 year old to bike on? Bike routes should be safe for everyone – not just capable cyclists
In an environment where drivers are going slow, why would you expect a 12 year old to be at greater risk than a more experienced cyclist?
Well, in my experience, Seattle’s rush hour traffic is so bad that walking is faster – so bike lanes there would be nice because they would let bikes go faster.
(Also, why does anyone there drive to downtown when any other mode of transportation would be faster?)
Uhh, I ride 40-50mi loops from SW-SE-NE-N-NW-SW all on bike lanes, greenways and car free zones. This guy should maybe look at Ride With GPS or something. I would say, for out of towners, so many of signs are missing or spray painted over that it’s easy to get confused. Speaking of spray paint, hey graffiti artists, isn’t the code “don’t tag over someone else’s art”? Why am I riding under Tillikum bridge and seeing a shitty tag on a permanent art display built by a local artist. Know the code!
or better yet, become a real artist instead of a pretend one.
There’s no codes among vandals as they have no honor
Our bike infrastructure also got a terrible review from a guy from Copenhagen back in 2015.
Historically I remember Portland having a better bike network than Seattle, though I think Seattle is catching up or even surpassing with their semi-recent protected bike lanes downtown (though isn’t there only like 2 of them?), and they have the nice waterfront bike paths.
Though at least as of 2019, they seemed to be a bit deficient in downtown bike lanes, meaning I had to just take the lane in many directions (like heading east from downtown), which would be fine I guess, except the rush hour traffic was so bad that walking is faster. Would’ve been nice to have a bike lane so I could bike at normal speed without all the cars in the way.
I don’t understand the complaint about our Broadway bike lane only being in one direction – Broadway is a one-way street? It’s a nice improvement, though too late for myself and a couple of my friends (all of whom have been hit in that bike lane on the way into work).
I appreciated the tone of Fucoloro’s post. Not mean, just pointing out observations. Obviously he and his kid had a lot of fun. It was encouraging, which is something we can use.
I would love to see an end to new striping for unprotected lanes. All that green paint takes labor – which should be redirected as much as possible to protective infrastructure. Not to mention, it reeks.
If we can only get 1/10 as much, that’s fine, we would still be building valuable assets for cycling. As other people like to point out, we can ride on almost any street already. There are lots of sharrows and unbuffered lanes that act as window dressing and mask the reality that they do nothing to improve safety.
What do you all think is a minimum level of protective equipment?
the green paint smells so bad esp in the hot sun. when naito got repainted this summer, i was so bummed. what a waste of time and money — i can’t believe the condition it was in (really great) warranted a repaint.
Agreed csghor. That’s a difficult question to answer in general. To be frugal with limited funds and to actually add to the functional, all-ages network, I’d hope that PBOT would prioritize hardening intersections first. One thing that I found effective in NYC were there phased approaches. First put in paint and plastic bollards and/or boulders (yes actual boulders), to make the space clearly separate from where cars can go (as well as narrow crossings for peds). Then, tweak those designs until they make sense and the capital project money comes in. I very much wish PBOT felt more comfortable using ad hoc objects such as boulders more often.
Fucoloro is spot on, lack of a connected, protected downtown network was a big disappointment during my first visit to Portland. Even when/if Central City in Motion was fully built out, it does not go far enough. A few years ago, I listened to Vancouver BC’s staff talk about while they built out a network of greenways and other projects outside of downtown, it was only after they built a protected bike lane network there that ridership doubled. Appreciate Maus laying out what happened though and how things got derailed.