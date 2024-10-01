‘Bike Buddy’ program gets boost thanks to PCEF funding

A $310,000 grant will help local nonprofit BikeLoud PDX scale up their Bike Buddy program.
It’s the largest grant ever for the plucky bike advocacy organization who launched in 2014 to fill a gap in the local cycling ecosystem. Despite a number of successes and growth in their first 10 years, BikeLoud still has no paid staff members. This grant will change that. A portion of the funding will allow them to hire a program manager to coordinate and promote the Bike Buddy program.
BikeLoud won the funding from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF), a pot of revenue managed by the Bureau of Planning & Sustainability created by a 1% tax on retail sales of large corporations. In addition to funding a program manager, BikeLoud says they’ll establish a mini-grant fund to help low-income participants of the program pay for bike repairs and safety gear.
The Bike Buddy program launched in April 2023. The idea is to match new riders up with more experienced ones in order to help them get more comfortable. Think of it like a cycling mentorship. BikeLoud volunteers refer prospective participants to a page on their website where they fill out an application to help match them with a good buddy.
“The goal of the Bike Buddy program is to create more bicycle trips and replace car trips, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” reads a BikeLoud statement about the grant award. “Bike Buddy mentors can help new riders find Neighborhood Greenways close to their homes, practice safe street riding skills, and practice how to get to specific destinations in one-on-one mentorship.”
BikeLoud’s central organizing principle is to help Portland reach its adopted goal of 25% cycling mode share by 2030. To do that, BikeLoud leaders realize there must be more resources available for people who want to ride but who aren’t sure how to start — or who might just need a bit more confidence to integrate cycling into their daily lives.
Funding from PCEF will keep BikeLoud’s program running for three years. Learn more on their website.
And this is why we don’t have enough money to fund basic essential services like sweeping bike lanes. Because voters decided to create a massive slush fund (PCEF) that primarily props up left leaning nonprofits doing “fluff”. I doubt it would pass today.
The Bike Buddy program is great and has done a lot despite both outreach and mentorship being entirely volunteer-driven. I benefited from it when I first moved to the city, and have had a chance to help others since. That opportunity for 1:1 assistance is a really effective way to understand what individual folks need to get them on a bike more regularly and help them close that (often quite small) gap.
From what I’ve seen, there’s an ample supply of volunteers, but limited awareness of the program that a relatively small infusion of funds like this (~100k/yr) has a lot of potential to help address. And the result of that – more people across the city enthusiastic about biking – means more political will to fund and maintain bike infrastructure in the future.
The reason PBOT can’t fund basic services is because they need and have yet to identify a stable revenue source that doesn’t depend on people driving (creating an incentive conflict with their stated priorities). Trying to pin that on PCEF makes very little sense.