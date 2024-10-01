‘Bike Buddy’ program gets boost thanks to PCEF funding

Sometimes you just need a wheel to follow. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

A $310,000 grant will help local nonprofit BikeLoud PDX scale up their Bike Buddy program.

It’s the largest grant ever for the plucky bike advocacy organization who launched in 2014 to fill a gap in the local cycling ecosystem. Despite a number of successes and growth in their first 10 years, BikeLoud still has no paid staff members. This grant will change that. A portion of the funding will allow them to hire a program manager to coordinate and promote the Bike Buddy program.

BikeLoud won the funding from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF), a pot of revenue managed by the Bureau of Planning & Sustainability created by a 1% tax on retail sales of large corporations. In addition to funding a program manager, BikeLoud says they’ll establish a mini-grant fund to help low-income participants of the program pay for bike repairs and safety gear.

The Bike Buddy program launched in April 2023. The idea is to match new riders up with more experienced ones in order to help them get more comfortable. Think of it like a cycling mentorship. BikeLoud volunteers refer prospective participants to a page on their website where they fill out an application to help match them with a good buddy.

“The goal of the Bike Buddy program is to create more bicycle trips and replace car trips, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” reads a BikeLoud statement about the grant award. “Bike Buddy mentors can help new riders find Neighborhood Greenways close to their homes, practice safe street riding skills, and practice how to get to specific destinations in one-on-one mentorship.”

BikeLoud’s central organizing principle is to help Portland reach its adopted goal of 25% cycling mode share by 2030. To do that, BikeLoud leaders realize there must be more resources available for people who want to ride but who aren’t sure how to start — or who might just need a bit more confidence to integrate cycling into their daily lives.

Funding from PCEF will keep BikeLoud’s program running for three years. Learn more on their website.