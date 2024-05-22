Voters fuel landslide win for local gas tax that will pump $70.5 million into PBOT coffers

Commissioner Mingus Mapps and leaders of the Portland Bureau of Transportation can breathe a sigh of relief this morning as their 10-cent per gallon gas tax was approved by voters last night.
Known as Fixing Our Streets, the program will now pump an estimated $70.5 million into city coffers over the next four years. While its success was never seriously in doubt, there was mild consternation given the extremely sour mood of some voters and a popular narrative that Portlanders are feeling overburdened with local taxes.
The passage of the gas tax, combined with the largesse from the Portland Clean Energy Fund, Mapps and his bureau are in a much better place than they were just one year ago when he and Mayor Ted Wheeler sparred over a parking rate increase and Mapps desperately floated an $8 per household fee to shore up the transportation budget.
Last night’s election results show Measure 26-245 with just over 70% support. This is the third time Portland’s local gas tax has won the favor of voters. In 2016 it squeaked by with just 51.3% of the vote (thanks in part to organized opposition from gasoline retailers) and in 2020 nearly 77% voted to increase the price of their fuel to help PBOT pay for road projects and maintenance.
PBOT toyed with increasing the tax to 15-cents per gallon, and making the tax permanent, but those options didn’t poll well so the agency opted for caution and stuck with the same formula as 2020. The revenue will be evenly split between three categories: paving on on busy and local streets; traffic safety infrastructure on school routes, busy streets, and neighborhood greenways; and something PBOT calls, “community street services” which includes responding to pothole repair requests, fixing streetlights and signals, and so on.
PBOT rank-and-file should feel better about last night’s election too. A recent slide shown by one of PBOT’s financial experts at a meeting of their budget advisory committee earlier this month said the Fixing Our Streets revenue will help the bureau pay for 45 positions over the next four years.
And despite what Commissioner Mapps told a private meeting of union members in February, some of the money will indeed be spent on “bike lanes that drive everyone crazy.”
Now if we can just get Mingus Mapps out of the way and let the good people of PBOT do their jobs without his dithering and interference … !
Was Mapps responsible for this debacle? Seems like the employees of PBOT are pretty good at screwing things up without his help.
https://bikeportland.org/2023/12/18/crews-have-scrubbed-off-ne-33rd-ave-bike-lanes-382601
The “why does everyone blame Hardesty/Eudaly for everything” gang blames Mapps for everything. Film at 11:00.
I’m open to being educated but his performance on the bike lanes on SW Broadway, on SW 4th Ave, and on NE 33rd make me doubt him.
Wow, Portland gas stations sell 176 million gallons of gasoline per year.
I was reading in the NYT this morning that the U.S. burns on average 9 million barrels of gasoline per day (378 million gallons/day). And each gallon of gasoline generates 20 lbs CO2
They should have gone with 15 cents!
Ha! I said the same thing a few hours ago on X. https://x.com/Jonathan_Maus/status/1793312498575196413
Being able to vote for a variable amount, say 10/15/20, could be an interesting use case for ranked choice.
Great news!
.
Now SUV and pickup truck drivers will have smoother roads to drive on!!!
.
(Based on PBOT budget data, the vast majority of this revenue will go to making it easier and more comfortable to drive.)
I was feeling some dread over seeing the results of the vote on this particular issue. That was unfounded, and I think a result of just reading too many dumb comments on Reddit and Willamette Week.
Some coworkers and I were talking about the results of the election the morning. When the topic of the gas tax came up, I was low-key prepared to go on the defensive. Despite all of them exclusively driving to get around, they voted for it. Every one of them shared some project the city did that they liked – a new crosswalk in their neighborhood, speed bumps on their street, or a repaving project. One even said they like when the city stripes bike lanes because it makes people go slower. Keep in mind, these are people who never ride bikes and only walk occasionally for recreation.
I think the lesson for me here is that I need to get off the internet and talk to people in real life more.
I thought the results were interesting overall, and that Mult Co voters showed that they weren’t fitting neatly into anyone’s narrative. For example, I was surprised that the zoo, teachers and gas tax all passed (the zoo was the closest). There didn’t seem to be any giant tax-revolt happening.
On the other hand, we seemed to reject normalizing public disorder — Vasquez handily beat Schmidt in a race that people were watching nationally, and which had become a proxy for a basket of issues.
PBOT should have gone bigger and asked for 15 cents/gallon to fund desperately needed improvements/maintenance, *and* made it permanent. Any time a ballot measure wins by such a lopsided margin, that means the amount could have been bigger (and/or the timeline longer)–i.e. the city is “leaving money on the table.” Looks like Mapps and other officials are so cautious or cowed by the PBA that they’re unwilling to ask for what’s actually necessary, even if voters would approve it. A weak and underwhelming victory.