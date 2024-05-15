Man convicted of killing Mitch York with his truck, boasts about high-speed car chase

One major reason our roads are so dangerous is because our system does not keep dangerous people from using them.
The man who was convicted for killing Mitch York while he straddled his bicycle on the St. Johns Bridge in October 2016 was arrested again in January. He then boasted about his driving skills on his Facebook page about being in a high-speed car chase with the Portland Police Bureau.
“So yeah any way, got into a high-speed chase 140mph [sic] with Multnomah county’s finest down division the other morning,” reads a post from Joel Schrantz posted January 23rd, 2024. “They spiked stripped me twice, that’s cheating. It used to be about if they could catch you or not, who was the better driver, not anymore.”
It seems nothing will prevent Schrantz from wantonly dangerous driving: Not the threat of legal consequences; not admonishments from judges; not his Facebook friends (none of whom expressed concern for his post, and six of whom replied with a “Haha” emoji); not even killing an innocent person.
Schrantz was sentenced to 42 months in prison on May 17th, 2017. In the courtroom that day prosecutors explained how he’d been driving without a valid license for 25 years and had not paid the 40 traffic citations that had piled up on his record. Just two years prior, Schrantz was convicted of hit-and-run. During that case a judge warned Schrantz, “He needed to stop driving or he was going to kill someone.”
He didn’t stop driving. Then he killed Mitch York.
Then on January 21st of this year, Schrantz, now 49, was caught yet again driving recklessly around innocent people. The Portland Police Bureau arrested him following the aforementioned car chase and he was slapped with five charges: attempt to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, attempt to elude on foot, escape in the third degree and intent to deliver methamphetamine.
According to court records, Schrantz appeared in front of a judge on April 18th. But due to lack of an attorney his case was dismissed (along with 26 others). The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office has called this lack of public defenders “an urgent threat to public safety.”
Schrantz’s case was dismissed “without prejudice” meaning the judge didn’t rule on the merits of the charges. Technically, this means he could face a court date in the future if/when an attorney can be provided for him. But with hundreds (thousands?) of cases impacted by the lack of public defenders, it’s hard to say when — or if — that would ever happen.
In the meantime, Schrantz is still out there.
Clearly, waiting for a driver to commit a crime isn’t working. It is time to adapt Oregon Red Flag weapon laws to include vehicles.
The 2nd amendment allows for access to firearms to all American citizens (I am being a big vague as I don’t want to get into too much of an argument on the nuances of the 2nd amendment) and Oregon has seen fit to allow citizens to report fellow citizens to the police when that access to firearms might cause harm to other people or to the owner themself.
https://www.doj.state.or.us/crime-victims/resources/oregons-red-flag-law/
https://www.opb.org/article/2023/08/30/oregon-red-flag-law-guns/
Since access to vehicles is not brought up at all in the constitution, why can’t there be a similar system in place for drivers of vehicles? It would be pre-emptive, it would allow a dangerous weapon (the vehicle) to be removed from circulation (albeit temporarily) and demonstrate that everyone is fed up with dangerous driving and drivers are being watched.
As far as I could tell, 700 Oregon and non Oregon (I don’t know why it’s split up like this) people died on the roads in 2022 while 670 died from the barrel of a gun. If Oregon has been willing to assign greater care and concern to the use of firearms (which are constitutionally protected to some degree) than to people in vehicles when the vehicular death rate is actually higher, than what does that say about the governments desire to reduce poor driving?
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/firearm_mortality/firearm.htm
https://oregoninjurydata.shinyapps.io/transport/
Red flag laws for drivers, contact your state rep!
Here’s my take.
1) We have a severely understaffed police force including detectives whose job is to investigate crime
2) We have a mismanaged District Attorney’s office with a a DA who to me appears more interested in supporting lawbreakers than victims. Sure we need more public defenders but the bigger issue seems to be with failed prosecutions. (Of note, DA candidate Vasquez has several ideas for improving the availability of defense attorneys while Schmidt seems to only use this issue as an excuse for his lack of prosecutions)
What to do?
# 1) The police understaffing is problematic as it took years to get to this low level and will take years to fully staff the PPB again. I was just speaking with a new lieutenant in the North Precinct. Currently they have 80 officers and 10 years ago they had 140. Full staffing today would be 150 officers. They are not infrequently so understaffed that they can only respond to Priority 1 and 2 calls (out of 8 levels of call). This happens whenever there is a shooting or another major incident.
#2). Fortunately the DA situation is a much easier and quicker fix. It’s election time! Take a look at which candidate you think will bring us to a better place and VOTE:
Here’s the DA debate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiDusOFXySE
The PPB is incredibly understaffed for a police bureau in a city of our size. We need more if we want to catch dangerous drivers.
Not much the current DA could do with lack of public defenders, he was charged with those offenses by the DA before the dismissal. His previous offenses were from before Schmidt was elected.
That said, whoever is the DA after the election needs to focus on prosecuting reckless driving and related offenses and seek the highest penalties. And judges should be more strict in preventing people from being in diversion programs that do not work for repeat offenders half the time.
This is not an appropriate way to endorse your candidate of choice, Angus. Electing a different DA would not change the dismissal of this case, which stemmed from the lack of public defenders. The current DA would very much like there to be more public defenders, which is a problem across Oregon. Indeed, one might note that your suggestion of adding more police without adding more public defenders could just increase the likelihood of arrestees being released.
Sorry/not sorry to interrupt your lobbying for a candidate with actual facts!
That’s a tasteful header photo he chose.
This is the problem that every law and order fundamentalist misguidedly blames DA Mike Schmidt for. Yet more parts of our society that people whine about when it doesn’t exist but don’t want to pay for it. We certainly don’t have a shortage of lawyers, we just aren’t realistically funding public defenders.