The City of Portland has removed the new bike lanes on NE 33rd Ave

Crews hired by the Portland Bureau of Transportation removed the bike lane on Northeast 33rd Avenue on Monday morning. They finished a job they started on November 1st but were forced to pause due to protestors who stood in front of their trucks.
There was no one to stop them this time.
Men in two trucks took turns going over sections of bright white and green paint. They peered out the windshield over their steering wheels as an attachment with stiff bristles aided by a spray of water whirred swiftly and erased infrastructure that — for the last three months — provided some safety for bicycle riders between a greenway route on NE Holman and existing bike lanes over Columbia Blvd at NE Dekum.
PBOT initially planned to remove this (relatively new) bike lane because they said it was installed by “mistake.” Due to an administrative error, PBOT striped the new lanes without notification to adjacent residents. When that mistake was compounded with strong opposition from some residents who saw it as a continuation of historic mistreatment by the City of Portland, PBOT felt it was impossible to leave the bike lanes in while they dealt with the neighborhood fallout.
In meeting last week, a top PBOT manager said the mishap “triggered emotional harm” and “connected to a perception that Portland is intentionally trying to ostracize and push out certain members of our community.”
As I watched the much-needed bike lane get removed, I was more frustrated than mad: Frustrated that PBOT still doesn’t possess the competence to avoid situations like this after more than a decade of controversial projects and decisions in north and northeast Portland; frustrated that yet another bike project has been unfairly attached to complex racial dynamics and a deep distrust of city government; and frustrated that this entirely avoidable episode sets us back even further in the important work of becoming a less car-dependent city.
Last week PBOT said they are still committed to making this section of 33rd Avenue safer for cycling. I hope we can write that story before we have to write one about a someone being hurt or killed while using this stressful, two-block section of road — a section designated as a “city bikeway” in Portland’s Transportation System Plan, that was recommended for a bike lane in PBOT’s 2021 Columbia/Lombard Mobility Plan, and where nearby residents requested a bike lane six years ago.
Now that the bike lane is removed, let’s hold PBOT to their promise that conversations can now begin about how to fulfill city plans and help all road users feel safer and more respected.
Jonathon,
Are there plans to replace the median/island at the crosswalk @ NE 33rd and NE Rosa Parks that were removed with the grind and pave projection in August?
October 2023 Street View
October 2021 Street View
Meanwhile, out on Halsey; the road diet and center concrete island for a safer 70s greenway crossing at 76th has been delayed until spring. Apparently a striping truck broke down and the contractor couldn’t paint lines to restripe the road from 4 to 3 lanes from ~68th to 78th! So now we just sit and wait and keep a 4-lane drag strip in place for 6 months.
Oh, if only PBOT used its resources better. I know we could’ve used that paint (and more) all over town.
I honestly have no idea how the public has been so positive on the gas tax. I really hope it fails as these folks need a wake up call.
Good to know that PBOT is still committed to making this stretch of road safe for cycling. If only their were some kind of dedicated lane they could put onto it… oh well. At least no one feels ostracized or minimized by the city of Portland anymore!
I don’t mean to make light of this, because it absolutely sucks, but I read this…
…and immediately thought of Darth Vader in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
Cool! This looks much better. Let’s erase more bike lanes that upset folks!
Cars equal Equity
Yep, this is “equity” gone wrong.
Pretty pathetic that we “trust” them when they do things like this. Bye bye to the smooth pavement “for all.” This mistake should cost people their jobs. I’d like to know how much this kerfluffle ended up costing us in much need infrastructure elsewhere. I’d also like to remind folks that Art was extremely rude and short when I talked to him on the phone. He asked silly questions like “do you even live here” (like that actually matters) or “I said what I did to Bike Portland so maybe you should read the article.” Personally, Ive biked over 15k miles in Portland and been hit 3-4x and have received payouts in 2 of them. I’m not sure what his problem is. He is not accountable or fit for his duties if he is unable to speak to the public. Isn’t that how we got here? Poor public engagement. Meanwhile, the current project manager was great when I called. She didn’t ask where I lived or say anything about Bike Portland. She wasn’t rushed or unkind. We need more public servants like her.
It looks like there’s about 30 houses on 33rd between Holman & Dekum? How many of those houses are owned by Black people? Does it just take one black-owned house complaining about their lack of street parking to stop the whole project?
If equity is best measured in outcomes, I cannot think of a better metaphor for Portland politics. Godspeed to those of you who have the stones to actually use the Columbia overpass on your bike.
The photo of the intrepid bike rider in the red jacket is a fitting visual representation of the seriousness of bike infrastructure in Portland in the waning days of 2023.
PBOT’s Etch A Sketch approach to bike lanes removes a meagre lick-of-paint bike lane, disconnecting it from another lick-of-paint bike lane, smeared with leaves and detritus, consigned to the drain corridor.
The video in the story begs the question, “How safe would you feel riding this section if they’d kept the 2 blocks of stenciling?”
If they return with their paint rollers, it will be a hollow achievement: Road Rouge for the Road Rage Age.
Is the speed limit 35 or under? Time for guerrilla sharrows…
“In meeting last week, a top PBOT manager said the mishap “triggered emotional harm” and “connected to a perception that Portland is intentionally trying to ostracize and push out certain members of our community.”
This is the bizarre PBOT management code-speak that means: A Black person didn’t like the bike lane so we’re removing them.
Truly bizarre.
I would love it if a lawyer could weigh in on if the city has opened itself up to serious liability if a cyclist is hurt or killed on this stretch since they have removed an existing safety feature with no attempt to mitigate the increased hazard.