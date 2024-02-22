Mapps to PBOT union: Gas tax won’t fund, ‘bike lanes that drive everybody crazy’

Portland Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps wants to make one thing clear about the revenue generated from the local gas tax: it will not be spent on bike lanes. Unless you’re a bicycle rider who loves bike lanes. Then in that case, yes, revenue from the Fixing Our Streets program will definitely fund bike lanes.
Over the course of the last week, Mapps told different audiences different things about the renewal of the Fixing Our Streets program (FOS) that Portlanders will vote on May 21st.
At a meeting this past Tuesday with Laborers’ Local 483 (a chapter of LIUNA, Laborers’ International Union of North America, the union that represents about 280 maintenance and operations employees at the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT)), Mapps showed up in hopes of earning the group’s support for the measure. “I’ve come here today to ask you for your support… Ultimately, I sure hope that we can get LIUNA’s endorsement on this,” he said.
After telling a hybrid online and in-person audience that the failure of the ballot measure would, “Be bad for PBOT, bad for the people of Portland, and an outcome we very much need to avoid,” Mapps opened up the floor to questions.
The first person to speak (I’m not sharing names out of respect for LIUNA members’ privacy) said,
“You know, a lot of people know that we are using our street repair money for bump-outs, calming islands, delineators on bike lanes, and so that’s why they’re not voting [for the measure]. I’m not sure this is going to work unless we show the public that we are actually going to fix our streets.”
To which Mapps replied:
“I hear you loud and clear… I think if you’ve been paying attention closely to what I’ve been trying to do in this space, I have been trying to return PBOT to the basics, the bread and butter of paving streets, making streets safer and repairing our infrastructure.”
A different LIUNA member then asked:
“I’m just curious on how you would sell this to the people of Portland. How are we gonna’ guarantee that money that would come out of this actually goes to the roads and everything? I think most peoples’ concern is, you know, you get this pile of money and then it gets shoved over to [be spent on] something else.”
Mapps responded (emphasis mine):
“I understand that, and that kind of gets back to basic lack of faith and trust in government. But I’ll tell you, these dollars are actually different in that they’re earmarked for specific projects. And again, I emphasize, these are not the funds that are being used to build, you know, the bike lanes that drive everybody crazy. This is our bread-and-butter work. Literally paving streets, making them safer and fixing our infrastructure.”
These exchanges imply that Mapps feels “bump-outs, calming islands, delineators on bike lanes” are not “the basics” and that FOS won’t invest in them. He also implies that “the bike lanes that drive everybody crazy” should be considered “something else” and not worthy of investment. None of this is constructive or accurate: “Back to basics” is a subjective term often used as a dog whistle, and there is certainly money set-aside in the FOS program specifically for traffic calming and bike lanes.
Ironically, right after Mapps made the “bike lanes that drive everybody crazy” comment, a LIUNA member spoke up: “Um, you said bike lanes? Yeah, I ride my bike everyday. I love bikes. I would like more bike lanes.” As soon as Mapps heard this, he began to interject and then backpedaled immediately by saying:
“I do want to be clear, at PBOT, we run a multimodal transportation network. So it has to work for pedestrians, it has to work for bicyclists, it has to work for people driving cars, and it has to work for freight companies that are trying to move your groceries from the warehouse to the grocery store. So there will be funding to support all of this… But again, I, what I really wanna emphasize in this space is that this is just bread-and-butter, basic maintenance money.”
You can listen to a three-minute clip of the meeting where these exchanges took place below. (Note: Comments in the audio clip were edited for brevity and clarity, but the context and meaning was not changed.)
What adds to my interest in Mapps’ comments Tuesday is how he responded to Portlander Joe Stenger, a member of the Metro Climate Action Team and retired family doctor who testified before Portland City Council at their meeting six days prior to the LIUNA meeting. Stenger spoke about being a daily bike commuter and the importance of safe, high-quality bike lanes for him and his family. Stenger also shared his hopes that the FOS revenue would help PBOT build better bike infrastructure. After Stenger’s testimony, Mapps replied with, “This particular program allows us to do the bread-and-butter maintenance, including maintaining and improving our bike infrastructure that helps keep people safe.”
Compare that to what he told labor union members six days later: “I emphasize, these are not the funds that are being used to build the bike lanes that drive everybody crazy. This is our bread-and-butter work.”
I guess what counts as “bread-and-butter” changes depending on who has the knife.
I’ve reached out to Mapps’ office for comment, but since FOS is an active ballot measure, they aren’t able to comment on it. His staffer said she forwarded my email to the Commissioner. I’ve also asked Amy Ruiz from Swift Public Affairs, the consultants PBOT has hired to help pass the measure, for comment and will update this post when I hear back.
UPDATE, 8:33pm: I’ve received a comment from Commissioner Mapps:
“Thank you for the opportunity to clarify my comments at the Laborers’ Local 483 meeting this week.
As BikePortland readers know all too well, sometimes PBOT’s more forward-thinking and innovative infrastructure projects, including some bike lane projects, draw criticism. I should have been clearer that these are the kinds of projects I was referring to—and that they are still worthy of investment.
However, the Fixing Our Streets program’s focus is investing in basic safety and maintenance projects across the city, from filling potholes, paving, and maintaining gravel streets, to improving signals and lighting, installing high-visibility crosswalks, and calming traffic. This includes bicycle and pedestrian safety projects, like replacing reflective plastic wands with concrete traffic separators, replacing a painted curb extension with a concrete one, or adding striped buffers to bike lanes where space allows.
These projects are important. That’s why we’re asking Portlanders to renew the Fixing Our Streets local gas tax at the same rate we pay today. This small investment helps maintain our streets and make them safer for people driving, biking, and walking.”
Ugh, I know he is a politician but why does he have to be so wishy-washy? Just take a stand and let the voters decide based on your actual position. I really wanted to vote for him but he keeps saying things that make me question my choice.
Mingus Mapps will never be mayor of this city, and he ought to be ashamed of being such an obviously sleazy politician.
Also “those bike lanes that drive everyone crazy”. I just want to ride my bike without fear of death! That’s not a crazy thing to want!
Fear of death? Hyperbole or do you really take the lane driving on Foster-Powell or 82nd Ave at rush hour?
Mapps- “I understand that, and that kind of gets back to basic lack of faith and trust in government……”
The basic lack of faith and trust is fueled by people like this (not singling him out, it’s just this is an egregious example” who flock to government and treat it as a career rather than a temporary calling and who clearly have no standards or position and just says what he thinks the audience wants to hear.
This is a good reminder of the old political adage:
“Don’t believe what they say, believe what they do.”
Maybe we can pave our streets with bread and butter?
“Let them pave cake!”
…except for cyclists and pedestrians, I guess.
A good politician makes the pitch fit the audience, but the product remains the same. Mapps is not a good politician.
I would love to operate on a theory that “ bike lanes that drive everybody crazy” are a distinct functional classification in Mapps’ mind from all other bike infrastructure. Imagine, if you will, a distinct GIS shape file for controversy.
Just a very unfortunate comment from Mapps. There is no need to go off onbikes or bike lanes with the ballot measure. I hope he thinks before speaking in the future.
Not the hero we deserve, but the one we need right now.
Uggh, that’s just craven. Fixing Our Streets is fairly specific about how the money raised will be spent. Why not use that for the basis for your sales pitch, which you can certainly tailor to your audience, rather than this clumsy shite? It’s like he hasn’t bothered to look at how the funding will actually be used.
Won’t be voting for him anytime soon…
its weird to me that in Portland fixing potholes and having bike lanes are seen as mutually exclusive. really weird. this city has a tremendous problem fixing potholes. When you go to Seattle you see bike lanes and fixed potholes and no sort of metaphysical existential crisis. But here fixing potholes is like this huge challenge. Raising tax revenue on vaguely defined aspirational goals seems, however very easy. Could it be that Mingus Mapps just reflects the people of Portland and their extreme difficulty with,( or boredom) with basic fundamentals of running a city? Giving grants to non-profits with no auditing, and questionable business plans, easy. Fixing potholes, very hard.
The gas tax needs to be used to fix potholes, otherwise repair roadways, fund street sweeping, and I’d even support fixing/replacing signage too. In effect cyclists will benefit from this, similar to cars, busses, and scooter riders.
I agree with Maps this tax should not be earmaked for new bike lanes and new bike safety infrastructure. Diverting funds for such is wrong per the wording of the current measure.
Biking infrastructure has it’s own funding models. As a cycling commuter myself, i believe i should be putting something in the pot rather than demanding those driving to pay 100%.
I sometimes ride my bike to work, sometimes drive my car or truck, and sometimes take TriMet. Seeing as I’m putting something in the pot, can I believe that some of this money should be earmarked for bike lanes and infrastructure?
The costs to society from personal car use are vast. Everyone who drives is already being massively subsidized by those who don’t.
This.
Isn’t there something called the bike bill that requires a bike facility be installed if a major roadway repair happens? Also ADA ramps would be triggered by most paving projects right? I’m not sure how the commissioner of PBOT doesn’t know simple details like this…
Doesn’t know or doesn’t care?
Well Mr Mapps is right about one thing…the lack of trust in (local) government. That’s why I’m just going to vote NO.
Pedestrian fatalities are at an all-time high and yet bump-outs and traffic calming are not considered basic infrastructure needs. He knows he’s being recorded, right?