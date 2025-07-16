Drunk driver kills bicycle rider in Centennial Neighborhood

A man has been arrested and charged with drunk driving and assault for his role in the death of a bicycle rider.
In a statement released a few minutes ago, Portland Police say they responded to a collision at SE 145th and Powell Boulevard on Sunday (7/13) around 7:00 pm. When they arrived, 85-year-old Portland resident Raymond Myers was seriously injured, but was expected to survive.
The driver, 54-year-old Hiep P. Tran of Portland, was visibly intoxicated at the scene and was ultimately arrested. He has been charged with Assault in the Third Degree and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. On Monday morning, PPB were notified that the victim had died. That triggered an additional Negligent Homicide charge for the driver.
This section of Powell Blvd (Higway 26) is just a few blocks from Powell Butte Nature Park. It has one standard travel lane in each direction and painted, unprotected bike lanes. The speed limit is 30 mph.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is currently working on a project that will bring much safer bike lane designs to this stretch of Powell. Phase 2 of their Outer Powell Safety Project began last month and will include a host of safety upgrades — including a raised, separated bike lane. The goal of the project is to bring Powell up to good condition in advance of a jurisdictional transfer to the City of Portland as prescribed by legislation passed in 2017.
It’s unclear what led up to Sunday’s fatal collision and whether or not planned safety upgrades would have impacted behaviors of Tran or Myers.
According to the BikePortland Fatality Tracker, this is the 16th fatal traffic crash in Portland so far this year. That’s less than half the total on this same date last year.
Police are still investigating this collision. If you saw it or have any information, contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 25-186800.
We live in a society that enables CARnage.
Three major car related bicycle crashes in the Portland area in a week. All very different in nature, all shocking and horrific.
Cars are deadly, and normally good and well meaning people behind the wheel become dangerous for a variety of different reasons. We need to do more to make our streets safer.
“normally good and well meaning people” don’t drive while intoxicated and forcefully intervene when others in their presence intend to drive while impaired.
Super bummer.
The graphic you showed above shows a grade-separated bike lane on one side only. Is that the current plan, and if so, any idea why?
Either way, it’s going to be a heck of an improvement over what’s there today.
There’s a major aqueduct under the sidewalk on the north side of Powell, but I don’t know how it affects the design. There are also significant slope issues, driveways, drainage issues, etc.
There have been so many deaths along Powell they ought to put up a series of permanent memorials to all the victims.
This case is sad enough, but even sadder is the fact that if the driver had hit and killed the cyclist *without* being drunk, police would have declared it “an unfortunate accident” and the driver would not have been charged with anything other than failing to stay in his lane, which is traffic ticket, as long as he “stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.” The only time it’s NOT okay to kill a cyclist with your car is when you are drunk.
Even then, they don’t get punished for killing someone; only for drunk driving. At that, really only for getting caught driving drunk.