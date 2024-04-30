Opinion: Vote yes on Fixing Our Streets

— By BikeLoud PDX Board Chair Aaron Kuehn and Oregon Walks Executive Director Zachary Lauritzen
Fixing Our Streets, the measure to renew Portland’s gas tax (Measure 26-245), will be on the ballot this May. As the leaders of BikeLoud PDX and Oregon Walks, we are voting YES and encourage you to do so as well.
We know that our current car-centric transportation system is unsafe, harmful to our climate, unpleasant to use and live near, and is financially unsustainable. We believe these funds, by improving multimodal routes, will be part of the solution that our community needs. Both our organizations have frustrations with a number of decisions made by the Portland Bureau of Transportation, and we suspect many of you do as well. We have a long way to go to prioritize walkers, bikers, and transit users. And yet, we believe starving PBOT of these funds will only sacrifice some of the best programs they offer.
For the past eight years, this 10-cent per gallon tax funded over $150 million in basic infrastructure improvements for Portlanders to bike, walk, and roll throughout the city, and this renewal will continue to fund multimodal improvements. Some of the main priorities include investing in Neighborhood Greenways with diverters and smoother pavement, Safe Routes To School, and safety improvements to our dangerous busy streets. Plus, PBOT will fill potholes, something every traveler can appreciate.
In the face of PBOT’s budget gap, Measure 26-245 renews the same 10-cent tax we’ve paid since 2016. While maintenance needs continue to grow, the gas tax provides important funding to pursue our goals for multimodal infrastructure. A few dollars a month in local taxes will help maintain streets and make them safer.
This measure is bigger than any one political leader or any one person. You may disagree with any number of decisions made by PBOT leadership over the past months and years. Still, we need to give our future city leadership—especially the soon-to-be-elected 12 member City Council—critical safety and maintenance resources.
That’s why we are voting YES on Measure 26-245, the Fixing our Streets ballot measure.
Active transit advocacy groups IMO should support gas taxes – also – because driving motor vehicles inflicts greater damage to our roads, threatens lives, and takes up a disproportionate amount of public space. Driving and fueling vehicles should be taxed to reflect the costs it imposes on the planet and human lives. Driving is heavily subsidized and motorists don’t pay anywhere near their fair share. This is important and was missing from this otherwise great piece.
It’s too bad there isn’t a more equitable distributions of FOS funding. Where as SW and outer east Portland probably pay more in FOS taxes, it seems as though too much of this funding is applied for the inner city where active transportation is already present. The bulk of the funding goes to repairing pavement and not enough going to active transportation projects where it is needed most. Some sidewalks please! https://www.portland.gov/transportation/fixing-our-streets/fixing-our-streets-projects
I’m all in favor of FOS, but don’t know that I’ll vote for it this time around because there is little accountability for where these funds are being spent. Most projects in east Portland have some FOS funding, be that $1.00, or $100.00, we don’t know. Even if the COP spends all this FOS money in the areas with the most need, IMO they would allocate most of their discretionary funds to pet projects in the inner city. I’ve seen it before and it will continue unless we demand more accountability.
So, tell me Commissioner Mapps, how are you going to spend this and other funding sources to get my vote?
Not to speak for Mapps (he can speak for himself), but my sense is that FOS is a general program that will be used anywhere in the city. See a pothole in your neighborhood? Call the hotline or report it online, and a crew will eventually show up to fill the pothole.*
*Except in most of SW Portland where the city says 75% of the streets are “privately maintained.”
https://www.wweek.com/news/2024/04/24/portland-officials-neglected-street-paving-for-decades-now-your-tires-pay-the-price/
What sort of accountability are you looking for? I invite you to sit in on one of the Fixing Our Streets Oversight Committee meetings if you’d like to help keep the city accountable for how these funds are spent. I can assure you that for FOS I & II, the funds have been spent in the way the voters were told they would be spent. For the vast majority, PBOT has done a good job doing it on their own. Occasionally we have helped steer them when a prioritization decision needed to be made, and at least once we vetoed a proposed replacement project they brought us, leading them to find another project that we felt better fit the spirit of the measure. If you’d like to see how FOS II funds have been spent so far, this is a good overview: https://www.portland.gov/transportation/fixing-our-streets/oversight/documents/fixing-our-streets-2-spending-dashboard-end/download
I agree with your position here: We need the ten-cent gas tax just to fix the darned potholes in the bike lanes.
And yes – we are all disappointed about PBOT’s poor stewardship of our cycling infrastructure. Let’s continue to hold their feet to the fire AND give them the resources to make the improvements we need.
Do I want safer roads, less traffic deaths and protected bike lanes throughout the city? Absolutely.
But I’m a definite NO on the gas tax.
Why?
1) I’m just sick and tired of local government officials (like Mapps) saying unless you pass the tax “it’s gonna be so bad” and we won’t be able to provide basic services. That’s BS. Portland city government spends SO MUCH on inane projects and positions in their never ending obsession with spending for ideological pursuits instead of providing the basic essential services a municipality is supposed to provide its residents. There is plenty of money. It just needs to be spent in the right places.
2). This is now another tax that “others will pay”. Look at what that did…it brought us the very problematic bevy of taxes that are now pushing taxpayers out of Multnomah County ( PCEF, Homeless, Preschool and Metro Housing Bond). All the EV drivers (mostly white collar, college educated and high earners) are of course ‘gonna support this as they want their potholes filled and they can act like they are somehow fighting climate change by raising gas prices.. Meanwhile the working class blue collar folks (who make this city and region work) are going to continue to take it in the shorts for the renewal of this “temporary” gas tax.
Yeah, I’m a no on 26-245.
We pay way too many taxes in Portland/Multnomah/Metro as it is. NO is a very good option despite what it might be used for. Let the politicians use our existing tax money better. It’s what I have to do when I don’t get a raise and prices go up. Why shouldn’t they?
“Read my lips…”
C’mon, in the magical land called Europe taxes are at a national level, want to escape them? Your gonna have to change countries.
Here, people can, and are, just gonna move 10 miles. Enough. Save Portland, no new taxes.
Or maybe, like me, they’ll just decide they’ve had enough of the whole state, with its “progressive” income tax whose rich person bracket starts at 20,000 per annum.
The city council can vote to reapportion or reballot any of the vast number of taxes that have been instituted in the last ten years.
The 33% cut in the percentage of revenue going to “safety” (a euphemism for traffic safety and active transportation projects) should make this proposal a HARD NO for anyone who claims to support active transportation and traffic safety improvements.
Eh, it’s more complicated than that. It’s true that the pot explicitly labeled “safety” is smaller, but the other two pots also benefit active transportation. Repaving some of our neighborhood greenways definitely needs to happen. Other streets that get repaved benefit from striping improvements. A lot of the community street services benefit active transportation too: safer intersections, lighting, ped/bike retrofits, etc.