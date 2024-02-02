Podcast: In the Shed – Ep 11

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed as unseasonably warm weather beckoned us outdoors.

As usual, we had a really great chat about a wide range of stuff.

Office hours chat with City Council candidate Chris Flanary (D3-SE)

Bike parking and access at Belmont Public Library remodel

Everyone in Portland is running (as in, jogging) right now and we should enlist them in the war on cars

Southerly Ladies ride

Caddyshack ride and the new Ghostbusters movie

Why we need a Shift Calendar for basketball in Portland (aka Jonathan’s side hustle dream to cover local basketball)

This week’s quiz: PBOT street plazas (based on PBOT 2023 Street Plaza Report)

“Extremist” behavior on NE 72nd

Instagram Inspiration from Fuji Speedway, mama charis, and why we should use PIR for carfree bike events more

Mosier to the Dalles Trail Project

and more!

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!