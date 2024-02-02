Podcast: In the Shed – Ep 11

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed as unseasonably warm weather beckoned us outdoors.

As usual, we had a really great chat about a wide range of stuff.

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Todd/Boulanger
Todd/Boulanger
8 hours ago

Joanthan, since you asked the questions, here are answers:

  • Mama Charis = a funky mini oma fiets city shopping bikes for moms in Japan (I had one in at school…abandoned and rehomed for intra campus trips); and
  • ‘Bike More at PIR’…I would say NOPE as it is still CoP/ Parks greeen-washing car racing with its noise pollution + exhaust emissions + brake / fuel runoff into adjoining neighborhoods, unless biking (velodrome) replaces ICE vehicle racing 100% there.
