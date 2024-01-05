Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 7

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed a few blocks from Peninsula Park in north Portland.

As per usual, Eva and I had a fun chat about a wide range of stuff:

Book: The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York

Snow is coming?

The legendary Devin Bailley, the guy who biked on Hwy 26 in a snowstorm

De Ronde PDX

Lightning Round questions thanks to listener Paige!

Jonathan on riding MTB trails at night

Eva on riding in the city on july 4th

All types of Bike Happy Hour gossip and news

Bike Loud looking to hire a bike lane ambassador?

All 64 of BikePortland’s stories on N Williams Avenue

Why Council District 2 candidate Joseph Emerson scored points

Tony Tapay’s popular stickers seen at Bike Happy Hour

People who park badly

PBOT’s daylighting promises

Should women drink free at Bike Happy Hour?

Breathalyzers in cars

Street takeovers on NYE and an idea to prevent them

Coming soon: The Portland who has walked every street in the city

New paved bike paths being built in Troutdale near Sandy River

Thanks for listening. Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.