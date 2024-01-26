Podcast: In the Shed – Ep 10

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed as rain pelted the roof and Eva dreaded having to bike back home in it.

As usual, we had a really great chat about a wide range of stuff.

  • New Bike Fun app in development by Aaron Corsi
  • We have the technology to offer listener call-ins! Who will call into (503) 706-8804 next Friday between 1:10 and 1:30?
  • Gravel clean-up gossip
  • Eva’s fascination with traffic signals
  • Diversion on greenways and propagandizing about it to political candidates
  • How D4 candidate Sarah Silkie got educated about parking protected bike lanes
  • Fixing Our Streets 3 (local gas tax) quiz (funner than it sounds!)
  • Good answers to the question: No one is biking, so why should we spend money on it?
  • Bad faith BP commenters pushing narratives for political gain have been uncovered by Lisa Caballero.
  • Does Jonathan prefer internal hubs or derailleurs? Find out in the lightning round.
  • Travel in the BP time machine to 2014 when a railroad official bullied a Portland bike rider on the fabled “Cement Road” of Swan Island, The Oregonian was wrong about bike share, we made our first-ever mention of Green Loop.
  • What do the Unipiper and former mayor Bud Clark (R.I.P.) have in common?
  • And more!

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

