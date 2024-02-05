Monday Roundup: School pick-up hell, price of cars, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…

Sad but true: Really important deep dive into the data and demographic trends that have led to the “end of the school bus era” and the explosion of really terrible school pick-up lines. (Washington Post)

Dutch formula: Figured we can always use another reminder of why so many people bike in Dutch cities: Driving is hard and inconvenient and biking and transit are easy and convenient. (Global Cycling News)

Height matters: More solid research that draws a direct line between an increased chance of fatal pedestrian collisions and the height of vehicle hoods. (Streetsblog USA)

Saudi cycling league: There’s buzz in the pro cycling world about a possible $270 million infusion from Saudi investors into a new cycling league that would count some of the sports biggest teams as founding members. (Reuters)

Cargo bikes > cars: A survey of over 2,500 people in Germany found that 18% of them decided to get rid of at least one car after experiencing the joy and convenience using a cargo bike. (Ars Technica)

Price of cars: The collusion between Big Concrete, Big Rubber, Big Oil, automakers, and DOTs becomes a lot easier to understand when you read this article about how car companies are pulling in billions while Americans who need cars get squeezed and the option of simply making transit better is hardly mentioned. (The Guardian)

Nashville too: It’s simultaneously comforting and frustrating that in almost every American city, folks working to make cycling better, are frustrated by the lack of physical protection and terrible behavior by drivers. (The Contributor)

“Mobility imaginaries”: Armed with the premise that, “Radical change of mobility requires radical ways of thinking,” and “Radical ways of thinking requires new imaginaries,” someone collected a list of powerful visuals they help will change how society sees the role of streets. (Linkedin/The Lab of Thought)

Group ride etiquette: The nationally syndicated “Miss Manners” column featured a question many of us can relate to. (Washington Post)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.