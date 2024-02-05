Monday Roundup: School pick-up hell, price of cars, and more

Welcome to the week.
Here are the most notable stories our community came across in the past seven days…
Sad but true: Really important deep dive into the data and demographic trends that have led to the “end of the school bus era” and the explosion of really terrible school pick-up lines. (Washington Post)
Dutch formula: Figured we can always use another reminder of why so many people bike in Dutch cities: Driving is hard and inconvenient and biking and transit are easy and convenient. (Global Cycling News)
Height matters: More solid research that draws a direct line between an increased chance of fatal pedestrian collisions and the height of vehicle hoods. (Streetsblog USA)
Saudi cycling league: There’s buzz in the pro cycling world about a possible $270 million infusion from Saudi investors into a new cycling league that would count some of the sports biggest teams as founding members. (Reuters)
Cargo bikes > cars: A survey of over 2,500 people in Germany found that 18% of them decided to get rid of at least one car after experiencing the joy and convenience using a cargo bike. (Ars Technica)
Price of cars: The collusion between Big Concrete, Big Rubber, Big Oil, automakers, and DOTs becomes a lot easier to understand when you read this article about how car companies are pulling in billions while Americans who need cars get squeezed and the option of simply making transit better is hardly mentioned. (The Guardian)
Nashville too: It’s simultaneously comforting and frustrating that in almost every American city, folks working to make cycling better, are frustrated by the lack of physical protection and terrible behavior by drivers. (The Contributor)
“Mobility imaginaries”: Armed with the premise that, “Radical change of mobility requires radical ways of thinking,” and “Radical ways of thinking requires new imaginaries,” someone collected a list of powerful visuals they help will change how society sees the role of streets. (Linkedin/The Lab of Thought)
Group ride etiquette: The nationally syndicated “Miss Manners” column featured a question many of us can relate to. (Washington Post)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
The studies and other evidence that tall and large vehicles are dangerous to pedestrians have been piling up and there has been a dramatic increase in pedestrian injuries and deaths that correlates with the proliferation of these vehicles. If manufacturers continue to produce vehicles with these sizes and body styles despite knowing the dangers they impose on the public, how long until people start to recognize their liability and sue the car manufacturers for their negligence?
Regarding Price of cars, this is good news for those who want to make driving more expensive and less convenient.
As the article mentions in passing at the end, transit is suffering from a dearth of riders; perhaps the increasing price of driving will increase the number of folks using transit, and help stabilize the system. (Or perhaps those price increases will lure new manufacturers into the American auto market who want compete on the low end. Or both.)
In regards to the buzz around Saudi Arabia creating a new cycling league, I certainly hope that it fizzles out.
https://www.reuters.com/sports/cycling/saudis-srj-exclusive-talks-invest-about-250-mln-new-cycling-league-source-2024-02-02/
The question isn’t who is calling it a distraction, but who actually thinks it isn’t.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-29319423
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yemeni_civil_war_(2014%E2%80%93present)#Children_and_women
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saudi-led_intervention_in_the_Yemeni_civil_war
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/saudi/analyses/wahhabism.html
On vehicle affordability and why averages are generally a useless form of data analysis and comparison, a Toyota Corolla cost $13,600 in the year 2000. In 2024 dollars that is $24,226. A brand new 2024 Corolla costs $23,000 out the door. So, the need to buy an economy car for actual personal transportation costs exactly the same today as it did almost 25 years ago.
Interest rates are about the same at 7.5%, and assuming personal finance 101 of 10% of your income being allocated to a car, in 2000 someone would need to make about $32,701 to comfortably afford this car which is about 78% of the median household income at the time. Fast forward to 2024 and the income need goes to 55,304 or 82% of median household income.
So even on an income adjusted basis, this car costs pretty much the same as it did in the year 2000. Can someone spend a lot of money on a car today, yeah, easily, but you sure don’t have to and that likely isn’t where your income is being eaten up.
Lastly, to quote my favorite commentator on fiscal issues, “Who cares, it’s just money?” – JM
School pickup is absolutely insane. We cannot let the school bus “die”. It is the most perfectly suited application of mass transit possibly imaginable. I just wish more schools would mandate it, or ban people from picking up in cars (or make it even more inconvenient). The fact some schools actually are built to support it specifically is enough to make me lose all hope for humanity. It is truly depraved.
Says the guy who wasn’t last on his school bus route with an hour+ ride each way. (This is why my nephew often gets a ride to school.) Also, ask kids who routinely get bullied on the bus if they agree.
Personally, I am a firm believer in walking (without parents) if that’s at all possible.
I see your 1 hour each way and raise you 2 hours each way by school bus! It wasn’t me fortunately, but school friends who lived up in the mountains and our school wasn’t the closest for them, but going over a snow covered mountain in winter to get to the school that was much closer wasn’t an option. Pretty much all of them hated it.
Thats more of a sign of a school system not wanting to pay essential members, such as bus drivers, a good wage to attract solid candidates who will enforce the rules while on the bus and then supporting that employee. Saying that kids shouldn’t ride a bus because of bullying is akin to saying there shouldn’t be PT or gym lockers because of the bullying that can take place. The solution in not to do away with the service, but to ensure that bullying does not take place. Also, as much as I agree walking is important, it breaks my heart (and back) to see children staggering around with backpacks approaching their own weight.
I do think that being driven is at the bottom of ways a child should get to school, I just think being on a bus helps ensure the kid gets to school, especially if both parents work.
I’m not saying anyone should not take the bus; I’m saying that for some people it is pretty far from the ideal the parent comment made it out to be. And while I agree that schools should crack down on bullying hard, I also realize that on a practical level it can very hard for a school to do.
I literally was and did. Way out in Cherry Grove , to Gaston elementary. It makes no difference. Deal with it. Do homework. Learn to like music. Chat with friends. One of my first friends was made on a bus, with a kid in a different grade I never would have otherwise met.
Your nephew does not have so many important things to do that he can’t get on the bus and interact with other people for a handful of extra minutes.
People get bullied everywhere, this is not unique to buses and keeping kids in a big SUV with their parents instead is unhealthy.
Yes, of course walking. But busses usually don’t serve places close enough to walk. Bikes though, yes.
My brother and sister-in-law got to know each other on their Jr. High School bus. The students had a long ride around San Diego as the driver picked up far-flung kids attending a magnet school. The kids used the long ride as their time to socialize.
Our school district didn’t have school buses, but “hijacked” the transit routes to serve our schools. Certain runs were modified to start at various elementary, junior hi or high schools. Others could board the bus, but kids were given a subsidized discount fare if you lived outside a certain distance from your school. I was one of the last kids on the route, and had a half mile+ walk on a hilly, scary road (think Cornell or Thompson, in Portland), so a mom would pick our group up at the last stop, and take us to our homes. Since so many transit agencies are hurtingfor revenue, drivers and riders. maybe a hybrid transit/school bus may be a solution?
In regards to the murderously too tall vehicles, the evidence and numbers of fatalities are deafening. I personally don’t understand why it seems politically difficult to start banning vehicles with too high bumper height immediately on a state by state basis.
I disagree, the problem in an insane level of car centric thinking that even people opposed to cars are subject too. Oregon, Washington and California have all established barriers to owning certain types of firearms and control what is sold and what is illegal for the good of the whole and to prevent bloodshed. I can be arrested as a felon for bringing a certain type of firearm into Washington from Oregon, why do vehicles get a magical pass?
https://www.thetrace.org/2023/07/gun-deaths-cdc-data-suicide-homicide/
If you think that legislating Constitutional rights is okay (and I imagine we disagree with firearms being protected, but hear me out, its not my main point) then you should also be okay with legislating out vehicles for the greater good as they kill roughly 46,000 a year.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motor-vehicle-deaths-again-reach-an-estimated-46-000-in-2022–301767609.html
Why not start banning certain types of vehicles that are owned? Why not start a too tall vehicle buy back plan to get proven killers off the street?
We’ve done it before with the Cash for Clunkers plan….
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Car_Allowance_Rebate_System
Substitute “murderously tall” for clunkers and who could argue with it, and who would care if they did?
Generally if you really want to get people in this country to stop using a product, you tax it to death, like cigarettes. Banning stuff in the USA and most other OECD countries simply encourages smuggling and unregulated markets. I can easily imagine Canadian smugglers bringing over huge Ford F-250s, driving them down I-5 inside shipping containers, then being sold on some dark corner on 122nd.
And then registered and driven around in public how exactly? You can’t smuggle a car and then use it. I don’t care if someone smuggles a car and drives it out in the country, which is the only place it might actually make sense to have a big oversized truck (although even then, not really).
Correct me if I am wrong, but another barrier to banning a type of vehicle would be the 30th Amendment to the US Constitution and the US Interstate Commerce Act. 😉