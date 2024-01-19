Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 9

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed, as we just barely began to thaw from the Big Deep Freeze of the past week.
As per usual, Eva and I had a fun chat about a wide range of stuff:
- The Deep Freeze of 2024
- Why are people still on the roads?
- Eva brought me an amazing beer she and a friend made (dubbed the “Overlooked”) with hops and barley grown in their backyards!
- Jonathan has started reading the famous book on Robert Moses, The Power Broker
- Food trucks in downtown Portland
- Is Portland even a real big city?
- The best view to enter Portland from
- Why Eva loves freeway overpasses with peeling paint
- How cities are like “free jazz” music
- Update on Eva’s “30 days of minimalism” challenge
- Getting the bike lane complaint tone right in light of PBOT crews
- Jesse Cornett interview
- John the Johnster’s wild ice ride
- Bike Happy Hour One Year Anniversary is April 3rd!
- YouTuber urbanist Ray “CityNerd” Delahanty coming to Portland for a big event April 9th
- Portland Winter Light Festival is coming
- Eva reads the excellent satirical Comment of the Week
- What’s it’s like riding in southwest
- Eva’s opinion of the BikePortland comment section
- Exciting new off-road trails in Cascade Locks in the works
Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!
Regarding light festivals – lots of cities have them! And yes, they’re usually in winter – it means you can check out the displays at reasonable hours (with how early the sun sets), and it’s a good way to get people to visit the city during what is otherwise the off season.
The most spectacular winter light festival I’ve ever been to was in Sydney, Australia. They go ALL OUT. The Sydney Harbour Bridge is lit up, the Opera House is lit up, half of downtown is lit up – it’s incredible.