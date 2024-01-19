Podcast: In the Shed with Eva & Jonathan – Ep 9

Eva Frazier and I are back with another episode of “In The Shed.” This episode was recorded earlier today in the BikePortland Shed, as we just barely began to thaw from the Big Deep Freeze of the past week.

As per usual, Eva and I had a fun chat about a wide range of stuff:

The Deep Freeze of 2024

Why are people still on the roads?

Eva brought me an amazing beer she and a friend made (dubbed the “Overlooked”) with hops and barley grown in their backyards!

Jonathan has started reading the famous book on Robert Moses, The Power Broker

Food trucks in downtown Portland

Is Portland even a real big city?

The best view to enter Portland from

Why Eva loves freeway overpasses with peeling paint

How cities are like “free jazz” music

Update on Eva’s “30 days of minimalism” challenge

Getting the bike lane complaint tone right in light of PBOT crews

Jesse Cornett interview

John the Johnster’s wild ice ride

Bike Happy Hour One Year Anniversary is April 3rd!

YouTuber urbanist Ray “CityNerd” Delahanty coming to Portland for a big event April 9th

Portland Winter Light Festival is coming

Eva reads the excellent satirical Comment of the Week

What’s it’s like riding in southwest

Eva’s opinion of the BikePortland comment section

Exciting new off-road trails in Cascade Locks in the works

Thanks to Brock Dittus of Sprocket Podcast fame for our fantastic theme music. Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening!