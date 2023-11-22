Steel bollards on Naito have gone missing, leaving bike riders exposed to head-on traffic

At a press conference to celebrate the new cycling facilities on Naito Parkway in May 2022, then director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation Chris Warner was asked to address concerns about the increase in cars and dangerous drivers on the roads. “There might be more cars,” Warner replied. “We just have to keep pushing along and making the case and if the facilities aren’t safe, people aren’t going to ride. The safer the facilities are, the more ability we’ll have to really change the culture.”
Warner could be confident in that statement because a few minutes later he cut the ribbon on Better Naito Forever, a project that established 1.2 miles of bike lanes physically protected from auto traffic by concrete curbs, grade separation, street trees, and/or steel bollards.
Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for key parts of that protection to be wiped away due to a combination of political compromise, reckless driving, and suspected vandalism.
Almost immediately after Better Naito opened, we heard complaints from readers about people parking in a section of the bike lane between SE Ankeny and the Burnside Bridge. As we reported in October 2022, that violation of the protected space was sanctioned by PBOT as part of a deal they cut with Portland Saturday Market decades ago (Naito had a standard unprotected bike lane for years before it was updated in 2022) to allow vendors to use the bike lane for loading and unloading. According to a permit renewed by City Council ordinance this past March, vendors are allowed to park in the bike lane for 10 minutes at a time on weekends, before and after the market opens as long they display a permit on their windshield.
Unfortunately that permit system has been a failure on several fronts. We found many people parked in the bike lanes without a permit and at least one vendor told us (via comment on our October 2022 story) it’s mostly customers who park in the bike lane.
To facilitate this weekly opening of the bike lane to car parking, PBOT installed about three dozen removable steel bollards as part of the Better Naito project. Today all those bollards are gone. Combined with missing bollards near Salmon Street Springs, we estimate at least half of the 85 ornate steel bollards installed last spring are missing.
We first heard about these missing bollards this past summer when reader Daniel Fuller cc’d BikePortland on an email to PBOT Capital Programs Manager Gabe Graff on June 21st:
“I have noticed over the past couple of weeks that most of the removable steel bollards protecting the Better Naito cycle track between SW Ankeny Street and the Burnside Bridge have been missing,” Fuller wrote. “I assume they were temporarily removed for loading & unloading and never replaced. Was this intentional or just an oversight? Any information you can provide would be appreciated.”
Graff replied a day later saying PBOT staff were “troubleshooting this issue” with Portland Saturday Market.
One month later, Fuller emailed Graff again, telling him that several more of the steel bollards had gone missing:
“Now only two remain… This seems to defeat the purpose of having a two-way, protected cycle track, since there is nothing between southbound bicyclists and oncoming vehicles in the northbound lane. Has there been any progress in finding out why the bollards are not being replaced?”
Graff had the same response and said he’d try once again to follow up with market staff to see if they’d made any progress on the issue.
Fuller waited another month, then email Graff yet again on August 18th. “Since your last email I have noticed that all the steel bollards along the Better Naito cycletrack near Saturday Market have been removed and not replaced,” Fuller wrote. Then continued:
“I am seriously concerned about the safety of bicycle riders traveling next to oncoming vehicle traffic with no physical separation here. Would it be possible to install plastic flex posts (“delineators”) at this location? I am thinking they would be less likely to go missing, and vendors could safely drive over them. Please let me know what else can be done to address this issue.”
Fuller hasn’t heard from Graff since that August email.
In September I shared a video on social media that confirmed all the steel bollards were gone and there was no longer any protection between users of the Better Naito bike lane and drivers on NW Naito.
One day after I posted that video, PBOT laid out orange traffic cones where the bollards used to be. Even with the cones, one person (who has raced road bikes at an elite level) responded to the video by saying riding that section, “Felt sketchy.”
The whereabouts of those ornate steel bollards remains unknown (I’ve heard reports of them being strewn about in the bushes next to the street), and now even most of the traffic cones are missing. Someone who lives nearby shared with me this week that there are only about 2-3 cones still present for the entire stretch where over 30 steel bollards were once installed.
Earlier this month, I confirmed with PBOT that the bollards are indeed missing in action.
I emailed PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer on November 17th to ask why both the bollards and cones had disappeared. Schafer was grateful to learn the cones were missing (“That wasn’t on our radar,” she wrote via email) and encouraged folks to call PBOT’s 24/7 maintenance dispatch hotline (503-823-1700) to report that in the future.
As for the bollards, Schafer reminded me about the agreement they have with the market to remove the bollards for loading/unloading. “Unfortunately, that concept worked better in theory than in reality,” she wrote. “And most of the bollards have gone missing primarily due to vandalism.”
So for now, we have just plastic traffic cones (which are mostly MIA) to separate bike riders from oncoming car traffic on one of Portland’s most marquee bikeways. That’s hardly the type of facility that will, “Really change the culture,” like former PBOT Director Warner hoped for when Better Naito opened last year.
It’s also particularly troublesome to leave this bike lane unprotected for so long, given PBOT’s experience on NE 21st, where there’s a similar two-way bike lane design that had bicycle riders pedal directly into oncoming car drivers without adequate protection. On 21st, a woman was violently hit by a driver who swerved into the bike lane, and a few months later PBOT responded with large concrete barricades.
On Naito, Schafer says PBOT traffic engineers are currently sketching out a new, “permanent solution.” “But we have yet to identify funding for the actual installation.”
Hopefully they come up with something soon. Before another horrific collision.
Identify funding? Didn’t this site and the community save PBOT over $500,000+ recently by preventing them from removing infrastructure? Why can’t that $500,000 be used to harden this bike path? Why are providing free parking when we apparently don’t have money but somehow do have money when it comes to removing infrastructure? Does Portland have the ability to recall elected officials and if so how do we just go ahead and get that started ASAP?
The NE Multnomah “protected” bike lane has had most of its bollards obliterated for around a decade which illustrates how PBOT has proven utterly incapable of maintaining bike infrastructure. It’s also quite ironic that The Street Trust’s headquarters is located in a mall adjacent to a multiblock area where just about every bike lane bollard has been removed by reckless drivers.
Why am I commenting about NE Multnomah on this thread?
.
Because it’s the oldest bollard-protected bike lane in Portland and its neglect by PBOT illustrates how the problems with Naito are part of a long-term pattern (e.g. are to be expected).
Maybe a couple of human-protected bike lane protests during the Saturday Market would help speed up PBOT’s process of “identifying funding”.
This is the safest NS route downtown especially when the Saturday market is going on and the Waterfront is full of people. By my count drivers have 8 other NS routes within a half a mile of Naito. When Hawthorne was repaved weren’t we told ad nauseam that it was perfectly reasonable for us to bike a half a mile out of our way to use greenways? Why can’t drivers go a few blocks and take 2nd and 3rd? Biking half a mile isn’t a big deal but driving 800 feet is asking to much?
They should close Naito to non-vendor drivers and let the vendors park in the travel lanes. At the very least they could change the southbound side of Naito to a two way for the market and close the northbound lane to let vendors park there. The first option seems easier though.
I like you’re thinking but one thing to consider is that there is the fire station right there and I’m sure they would protest any closure of the northbound travel lane.
Perhaps they can pedestrianize/loading zone on the northbound car lane, and make the southbound lanes 2 way. Or pedestrianize those few blocks of Naito on Saturdays and allow for emergency vehicle access.
There are a lot of options for the bike lane to not be blocked by loading vehicles and it seems like PBOT isn’t interested in exploring any of them.
Why we don’t take a cue from NYC and use Jersey barriers, is beyond me. This constant cycle of the city installing flimsy bollards and drivers plowing though them is madness. Even the steel ones along Naito were simply bolted in place and not up to the task of convincing drivers to pay attention.
Why can’t Saturday Market vendors pull into the driveway just north of the market, under the Burnside Bridge? There is infrastructure already in place (one could re-configure the porta-potties to allow for this). And then install the same curb barrier that lines the rest of the Better Naito route and prohibit any parking in the bike lane.
(Frankly, I wanted Jersey barriers along this stretch since the rounded curb barrier still feels sketch to me, but that is another issue!)
Sorry, there are multi-generational vendors who need to park on the street /s
I’ve wondered this as well. The answer is probably “we’ve always done it this way and don’t want to change”
This is the exact answer, thank you! PBOT did a truly horrible job at designing the Better Naito project, and this is just another example. The fact the bike become unusable every Saturdays in the summer is a failure. The fact the the summer festival fences block off portions of the sidewalk forcing pedestrians in the bike lanes is a failure. Even these bollard designs is ridiculously bad- if the bollards are meant to be removable, then you need to design a place to move them! There should be a matching set of bollard receivers so the bollards can be moved from a the “closed” position to an “open” position but still be locked in a safe position. As it is, they are simply piled up somewhat out of the way, damaging the bollards, damaging the landscape, and presenting a hazard to people walking or cycling by.
“Better Naito Forever” was a waste of money to pour all of that concrete for a lane that’s too narrow for the intended purpose (sharing with parade floats and market parking and festival crowds) when we had a perfectly good concrete median and just had to put two-way car traffic onto the west side of it. The offramp from the freeway/harbor drive and onramp to the Hawthorne bridge are a cancer to the city, but this entire project budget was essentially just to preserve those carways. PBOT should stop pouring concrete (especially those low useless half curbs) until they learn how to control cars, take off the kid gloves and install stuff that will cause damage to the cars of careless and reckless drivers.
Removable metal. No one considered that this would be a temptation for people selling scrap metal? Or, no one considered that some people who do not like them would figure out how to remove them and throw them away just to spite “the bicyclists” (or “the man”)?
All I’m saying is that I am some one with no traffic infrastructure expertise and I could have predicted this situation. (I’ve seen lots of non-removable metal infrastructure disappear at the hands of scrappers with metal cutting saws.)
I understand PBOT may have been in a tough spot due to the agreement with Saturday Market, and had to come up with a less-than-ideal solution given the constraints. But I can’t imagine no one in PBOT considered the obvious risk that these things could easily disappear, and at least made an effort to keep an eye on them (and watch as they disappeared forever).
Criddlers ruining this city. Time to use concrete barriers.
Agreed Brent, but this is just bad/lazy design. They should include a set of bollard receivers out of the way the the bollards could be moved to an locked in place while the access was given.
Yep, my money is on the “scrappers” once the market staff (etc.) “stored” them in the bushes by the curb zone per the reports here. The PDX area scrappers always are very proactive about picking up metal trash and metallic tripping hazards. [The Honolulu scrappers are much less proactive.]
How about retractable bollards? If PBOT really cared about efficiency for market vendors and safety of people on bikes they would implement tried and true systems with perhaps higher front-end investment but fewer future problems. As I remember, these “ornate” bollards that are now missing took quite a while to arrive from China in the first place. We don’t need ornate; we need stuff that actually works.
No way retractable bollards would stay working. How long have the elevators been out on the Bob Stacy overcrowding? Lock-able bollards seem like a more cost-effective and tamper-resistant solution
They don’t even need to be high tech.
We have these at security points, when service vehicles need access they are unlocked and manually lifted out.
Very similar to these….
https://www.bollardbarrier.com/bollards/Removable/Removable-Lockable-Bollards-6inch
Retractable bollards are like tiny little elevators.
Make them:
I’ll pitch in.
Heavy duty, automated, retractable bollards all over the place in public rights of way in Amsterdam. They seem to work great there.
The Dutch have also figured out how to keep their elevators running. They’re next level.
I ride this almost every day to commute. It’s been super sketch riding in both directions since the bollards disappeared, especially now that it’s dark in the evening. I’ve been wondering where they went and sent a comment in that I never heard back on. Thanks for the update (though I can’t say it makes me feel better about the situation or any possible fixes).
Hmmm … right next to the main fire station … I wonder if they had them removed?
What’s wrong with a Jersey barrier? Obviously vandals are not deterred by the metal bollards.
Better Naito Forever*
*You didn’t seriously think we meant forever, did you?
BetterMostly Improved NaitoStretch of Naito ForeverMonday-Friday
PBOT going dark on people asking safety questions? WHERE have we heard that before? Do kids still do ‘talk to the hand?’ No? ‘Shocked Pikachu face’ maybe?
As others have said, now that it’s dark this seems like a tragedy waiting to happen. Particularly some wet evening when cars back up and someone decides they are going to speed past everyone in this ’empty’ lane.
good timing! I just sent in a notice that the bollards at Salmon are all missing. I have had a few conflicts with uber drivers using the bike lanes as a drop-off. The Saturday Market totally ruins Better Naito every weekend. They start setting up on Friday and close the access to the waterfront path under the Burnside Bridge. Vendors park there most of Saturday.
Hit send too soon. This is the PBOT comment that kills me “Schafer was grateful to learn the cones were missing (“That wasn’t on our radar,” she wrote via email) and encouraged folks to call PBOT’s 24/7 maintenance dispatch hotline (503-823-1700) to report that in the future.” As someone who’s only an occasional rider of Naito (but I was planning on riding there this weekend even) how they hell are we supposed to know cones were missing when the expectation is that this is a PROTECTED bikeway? IMO the use of the lane as a loading zone has got to go.
The situation with Saturday Market parking just reinforces the tendency of PBOT to prioritize *EVERYTHING* over cycling.
If there’s any possible reason to compromise cycling infrastructure, PBOT will find it.
This whole “whoopsie it wasn’t on our radar” attitude is infuriating
Vandalism, the scourge of “New Portland”.
Thanks for the report, Jonathan. One small correction: I was the one who submitted the north-facing photo credited to “BikePortland commenter”. The photo is actually from August, even though it was posted to the site in November.
