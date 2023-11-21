A driver hit a 12-year-old crossing the street, broke their leg, then fled the scene

Two young Portlanders were crossing Northeast Glisan Street afternoon when a driver sped by, hit one of them, then fled the scene.
In an email sent Monday to families who attend nearby Laurelhurst School, Principal Alyson Brant said two students were crossing NE Glisan at 41st around 3:00 pm when the collision occurred. Brant says the victim suffered a broken tibia in addition to bruises and scrapes. “We are incredibly lucky that the situation did not have a more dire outcome,” Brant wrote.
41st is a designated crossing of a neighborhood greenway. It has a striped crosswalk, a push-button activated overhead signal, and yellow caution signage meant to warn drivers of the presence of people crossing. A story in The Oregonian yesterday reported that, despite all this, witnesses said the driver was going about 40 mph, which is “extremely fast for the area.”
This section of Glisan is just three blocks from Laurelhurst School. It’s a school zone with a speed limit of 25 mph. It’s also just one block east of the large Coe Circle where two eastbound lanes merge into one.
The school says they’re in contact with the Portland Bureau of Transportation to consider changes to the intersection that would make it safer. “We hope to soon have an engineer come assess the area and review possibilities for enhancements, including flashing lights along the crosswalk, more visible ped xing signs in the center of the street, etc.”
In her email to parents, Brant expressed how dangerous drivers are a common threat in the neighborhood and urged everyone to drive more safely. “A number of near-misses and non-injury accidents have taken place in recent weeks right around the school building,” she wrote.
This crash underscores a disturbing trend of pedestrian collisions and hit-and-runs. At least seven of the drivers who killed walkers on Portland streets so far this year failed to stop. And according to PBOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Update published this earlier this month, hit-and-run crashes are up 27% in the last five years (2017-2021) compared to the five years prior.
While advocates push for changes and government leaders promise changes to address these statistics, Portlanders are left in a state outrage and fear that often results in people being reluctant to let their children roam free on our streets.
“The emotional scars that the injured and non-injured student sustained at the scene,” Brant wrote, “will linger far after the scrapes have healed and the bones are mended.”
UPDATE, 12:49pm: Police confirm the crash and say the driver of a reddish/brown early 90s Volvo is still on the loose.
I hope the kid has a quick recovery. The fact that the driver was “only” doing 40 (rather than 45 or 50) probably helped to not make the collision fatal or cause a life-changing injury per Vision Zero.
The east-bound right lane on Glisan from the roundabout to 41st shouldn’t be there – it’s a design error by PBOT. Same with the west-bound right lane on Glisan from the roundabout to Laddington Court. There really should be only one lane. A continuous concrete median on Glisan with pedestrian/bike cut-outs and refuge would be a good next-step by the city.
A broken leg is never a quick recovery. It takes at least a year before you feel close to normal. Can’t believe the driver sped off after hitting the kid.
David: Coe Circle is not a “roundabout” but a multilane “rotary”.
Rotary is an out of date* intersection treatment that is only focused on peak hour roadway capacity throughput (Stroud intersections) and landscaping. *This has not been a best practice roadway intersection treatment for well over ~90 years. It needs to be fully reconstructed versus small mitigation nibbling at the edge. [This is one location that BPoT actually has the right of way to implement a safety enhancement…now it just needs the will to act.]
Do not let the need for a Trimet bus stop(s) at this location defeat traffic safety for the community and its riders…I would strongly assume that a single lane traffic circle (with protected bikeway and walkways) could be implemented that also had ample space for two dedicated bus only slip lanes/ lay by station areas (look up ‘bus sluis’ / ‘bus gate’). An automatic bollard or parking lot type control arm can also be used in place of a sluis / gate feature…if you want to use a more conventional access control treatment [conventional for the PNW].
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAs-xZs5BmY
As for pedestrian safety (vision zero / safe systems approach etc), what would ‘Joan of Arc’ think about this and what she witnesses every hour of each day.
https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2016/03/whats_the_difference_between_a.html
It doesn’t need useless items like flashing lights or wands or stern;y-worded signs – it needs the road re-engineered to SLOW DRIVERS DOWN. Won’t happen until PBOT finds a rule in AASHTO giving as much priority to peds and bikes as vehicles. A pedestrian is an obstacle in the Clear Field per AASHTO rules…
The kid was hit in broad daylight in a crosswalk with a Red light.
Infrastructure can only do so much and will take years to change.
How about a few cops around to arrest people like this?
People are driving 40mph on the streets because the odds of getting pulled over in
Portland for ANY moving violation is Zero.
On my bike, I was about 1 second away from getting hit crossing SE Clinton and Cesar Chavez. The cars headed north-south had a red light, and one of the cars headed south figured they could just go after briefly stopping. As much as this scared/irked me, it was even more disappointing to see a police car sitting in the lane facing north just sit idly and watch the car blatantly disregard the light when people were crossing. I’m concerned police “enforcement” would be a large investment for relatively little benefit; I look forward to seeing how more red light cameras impact behavior, though I recognize that’s not sure fire as well as a ticket in the mail days later doesn’t stop a speeding driver in the moment. As cct said, I feel as though changing infrastructure to make drivers feel unsafe going so fast would be the biggest benefit.
60 people have died this year on the streets.
I personally think a little “investment”is worth a few lives but that’s just me.
Or we can wait 5 years for “infrastructure”, whatever that means.
Glisan is a pretty major east-west STRAIGHT road. If it was narrowed to a 9 foot lane, cars would still go 40mph, I would bet on it.
We would only have about 300 more deaths waiting for the magic infrastructure to be built that you think MIGHT solve the problem.
How long should we have to wait for traffic enforcement? It’s already been more than 2 years for that.
No reason why you can’t do both
Exactly.
Telling me and the rest of the non driving public that we need to wait a few years for stuff to be built to stop the killing is not exactly a winning message.
Calvin,
Also remember traffic cameras don’t work if you don’t have license plates. Unfortunately the requirement to display license plates is another law that is not being enforced in Portland.
It’s not zero: some days you’ll see a lone motorcycle cop pulling over cars on SW Multnomah Blvd.
So it’s 1%, or maybe half of 1%.
PBOT’s Vision Zero will never be successful without a dedicated funding mechanism. We can plan for whatever we want, but unless there is money to implement safer infrastructure it just makes me feel like the city is not serious about solving the problem.
I sort of disagree with this. Yes, more funding is always good. But I don’t think lack of funding is the root of the issue. I think satisfaction with incremental progress and a fear of upsetting the status quo is what really holds us back. Until we get the leadership in place that is able to navigate the type of bold changes required to move the needle, I fear we will always chase “more funding.” Like I’ve said on here many times… We will never have safe streets if we continue to make (politically) safe decisions about how they are governed and designed.
It’s hilarious to see you write this now — 8 years later.
.
Back when Vision Zero was being prepared for a council vote, I was shushed by Bob Stacey for publicly haranguing Novick for a Vision Zero plan that lacked any dedicated funding. The elephant in the room is that many of Portland’s progressive transportation visionaries were not genuinely interested in ending car-nage and shifting mode share away from the bloody car.
.
Portland’s plans/reports are, for the most part, dog and pony shows, designed to hoodwink residents with don’t remember or choose to ignore Portland’s litany of failed plans.
“Car-nage.” Very clever!
As a failed leader once said, presciently, today we have “American car-nage.”
I like the idea of dedicated funding, but it has serious limitations. There is 9or was) some funding for vision zero identified projects. However, when Greeley was getting rebuilt, I was begging PBOT to address the high speeds (average over 55 in each direction). I brought VZ, and asked what could be done to make the driving conditions safer, a couple of women in their minivan during the design!, but PBOT said that this was not a vision zero project, it was a freight improvement project being paid for with freight money. My takeaway form those conversations is the we need to have increased safety metrics and mandates for ALL PBOT projects if we are going to head towards vision zero.
That’s not a “beacon”. That’s a full-on signal that goes red and then has “Walk” lights that turn on.
yeah. my mistake. Correcting it right now.
That intersection is right where two lanes of traffic merge after speeding around/through Coe Circle. Definitely a sketchy place when drivers are more concerned about merging than stopping. Portland seems to have a few of these sketchy spots where an intersection has two lanes on one side, and then one lane on the other. It seems like traffic should have to merge BEFORE the intersection, not IN it?! That seems like the answer here to force traffic into a single lane that matches the configuration of the other/crosswalk side of the intersection.
The parked car in this picture is accomplishing what PBOT has not done. Maybe we can start parking bright yellow cars at intersections to calm traffic?
Holy crap that’s bad. Yeah, there should be something permanently there blocking traffic. We have a lane like that on Interstate and Rosa Parks, but there is a short (maybe 20 feet) lane on the opposite side of the intersection. It still has the problem of people racing to merge where they can ignore the (pretty long) crosswalk on the west side.
I’m sure someone will tell me how wrong I am, but it seems to me that kids in Portland are paying the price for the decision to defund the police.
Considering that the PPB wasn’t actually defunded, let’s start with that.
Also, the “kids” are always paying the price for voter’s decisions.
The police were never actually meaningfully defunded:
https://www.streetroots.org/news/2022/08/03/ppb-budget-2022
They did however punatitively derelict their duties as punishment though:
https://bikeportland.org/2023/08/08/portland-police-bureau-officer-admits-no-traffic-enforcement-messaging-was-politically-motivated-377939
Unfortunately until Portland decides to add back police traffic enforcement into our quiver of traffic violence reduction tools we will be hard pressed to even approach the goals of Vision Zero.
I hope this child is able to heal quickly (emotionally and physically).
We’ve recently read that the traffic division has been reconstituted by I’ve not actually seen any evidence of that. It’s been years since I’ve seen what appeared to be a traffic stop. I think the PPB are still in the slowdown resulting from COVID, the fight with a particular city commissioner or two, and because they’ve become used to it.
Adding to that, there are almost no consequences for intentionally dangerous driving in Portland. A scoflaw motorist can reduce his chances of incurring any consequences by driving with no license plates, by choosing to not get required insurance, and by not stopping if they hit someone.
I know there are lots of folks on this forum who fans of infrastructure changes to “prevent” motorists from excessive speed. Besides the lack of funding it will take decades to implement changes to the system.
I don’t have confidence in that infrastructure changes will have as much effect as some hope. This morning, driving to a friend’s house in SW Portland, I followed a car on a very narrow, twisty residential street with extremely limited sight distance. I generally drive this at 10 to 12 mph. Really. The motorist I was following, was zipping up the hill at 20 to 25 mph before he pulled into his driveway on this same street!