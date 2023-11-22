Guest Opinion: Cycling in Amsterdam was eye-opening, and boosted my resolve

— By Jen Guzman, Portland resident
This summer I spent nine days in Amsterdam with my 18-year-old son, eager to explore the city on two wheels. So much is written on the city’s transformation into a biking mecca that it almost feels cliche to visit and write about Amsterdam. I wondered if there was anything new I could learn and share.
Despite years of biking in Portland, it took me a minute to adjust to Amsterdam’s critical mass of bikes. I wasn’t used to navigating in such tight packs of bikes and the rules of the road weren’t always obvious. I learned quickly that a bike-centric city, while a huge improvement over a car-centric city, is not a utopia. Jerks on bikes will cut you off and curse you, much like some drivers on I-84. And also like many cars, very few bikes stop at crosswalks for pedestrians. In Amsterdam, cars tended to drive passively and slowly, yielding to bicycle and pedestrian traffic. I was in The Upside-Down World.
But by my second day, biking in Amsterdam felt easy and often joyful. The city is a giant maze of well-maintained bike paths with excellent signage. It felt like riding on a race track. No need for hunting down a bike lock and helmet because Amsterdam bikes have built-in wheel locks and no one wears helmets. I just hopped on my rental bike and rode away for the day. Bike parking was plentiful. The bike fashion scene was on point.
My 18-year-old son, who will typically choose TriMet to get around Portland, biked in Amsterdam. Even after experiencing the efficiency of Amsterdam’s public transportation system, he loved the thrill and adventure of biking the city. But he said something that struck me while we were biking through Vondelpark one day.
“Mom, when I ride my bike in Portland, I feel like there is a target on my back. As if it’s only a matter of time before I get hit by a car. Here, it’s just fun and easy.”
I understood exactly how he felt. While a small element of danger existed due to the sheer number of bikes in Amsterdam, getting clipped by another bike had far less consequences than anything a car would do to us.
Coming back to the U.S. and saddling back on my bike, I felt a visceral loss of freedom and safety. And I think I finally accepted traffic violence as a true epidemic facing our city and country.
The risk of death for people on foot or bike was 23 per million in the Netherlands in 2019. In the US, that same risk in the same year was 686 per million. Pedestrian and biking deaths in the U.S. have increased 77% since 2010 and last year 7,508 people were struck and killed by vehicles, the highest number in 41 years. In Portland, 63 people have died this year by traffic violence, continuing the upward march of fatalities in our city that reflects national trends.
It is important to understand that Amsterdam wasn’t always bike nirvana. In the 1960s, cars began to clog the streets. The city faced a crossroads. Would it become car-centric like other international cities? Some city planners proposed dismantling historic neighborhoods and paving over the city’s beautiful canals to accommodate more cars. After walking and riding through those beautiful neighborhoods, that feels nothing short of tragic.
As cars filled the roads and deaths linked to cars increased, people throughout the Netherlands organized and protested. The STOP de Kindermoord, or “Stop The Murder of Children” movement pressured the government to do more to curb traffic violence. The Dutch are nothing if not direct.
This strong advocacy forced change. The government lowered car speed limits and added bike routes, and as a result, more and more people chose to bike. Today, more than half of all trips in the central area of Amsterdam are done by bicycle.
Amsterdam city leaders continue to aggressively incentivize bike use by closing streets to cars, reducing parking (there is currently a plan to remove car parking along the city’s canals), and continuing to invest in bike infrastructure. To reach their vision of a safer, more livable city with a smaller carbon footprint, Amsterdam made biking the easiest way to get around town.
After spotting a good number of riders smoking and vaping on their bikes, I am convinced the Dutch ride less for their health, and maybe even less out of concern for the environment, and more for pure convenience. We, as humans, tend to do what is easiest.
Maybe that is part of the power of travel: Experiencing a better way to live and realizing the status-quo back home, in this case, rising traffic violence, is not acceptable. I have great appreciation for the work of groups such as Families for Safe Streets Oregon/Washington, and The Street Trust, who advocate for safer streets — and I have newfound energy to immerse myself in the work of making our streets safer.
Despite the differences between our cities and the political opposition we often face here in the United States, we can get closer to our goals of safer streets by continuing to do the hard work of education and advocacy.
Once you’ve biked the streets of Amsterdam, it’s hard to sit back and do nothing.
Wow, thx for the article. I know what the target on your bike thing is like, I really hope we can get even a portion of that infrastructure here in portland!
join BikeLoudPDX.org and help make Portland more like Amsterdam, Utrecht, etc…
Amsterdam (and others) got that infrastructucture as a result of public outcry over the death and maiming of children; recall “Stop de Kindermoord.” We can have that same sort of change here, provided we’re willing to raise the collective outrage sufficiently to wake up leadership and get them to move on change. As long as we wring hands and say “that’s just the way it is.” Nothing will change for the better. That outrage might start with advocates, but it has to extend beyond the purview of activists to become effective. Mother’s in the suburbs, business people with vested interests in transportation, delivery and freight people all need to wake up and start sceaming. Any other “industry” with a death rate of 40,000 per year would be halted in a instant until it could be fixed. But its cars that we’re talking, so it gets a blind eye. This grandpa says it’s time to open those eyes.
The problem is that we’re fighting against three generations of a transportation system where death and life-altering injuries are just “the cost of doing business”. On a MUCH larger scale than 1960’s Amsterdam, which already had bike compatible land use, climate, and topography. And importantly, a strong culture of getting around without a car.
Americans have been so brainwashed to think that any road death is the result of irresponsibility on the part of the individual. Just see the social media response to the vision zero report that found 45% of deaths on our streets were homeless people. People just fundamentally do not care about the environment around them, as long as they can drive home to their little fiefdom everything else is just noise passing by the car window.
Which is why the outrage will have to be very widespread to be effective. Believe me, I don’t think this is an easy task. The problem is we all have a vested interest in the status quo. Even staunch US activists (I’m not one of them) who never set butt in a personal car are beholden to the transportation system as it exists today. In the bicycling industry, every product we use from saddle to crank, derailleur to fork gets shuffled around on transportation systems predicated on the current modes of thinking: when someone dies its just “the cost of doing business.” Consider bike-share programs where folks are paid to drive around and redistribute or fix the bikes. Consider meals-on-wheels where volunteers drive around to deliver dinner to folks who can’t get out. Consider the car-ownership substitutes: Lyft, et al. (yes I think those are wrong headed). Consider groceries and how they get to the stores. Consider e-tail deliveries. Consider getting to work where mass transit is a four-hour commute compared to one-hour by car. Consider suburbs because we can’t afford living close in (and what is “close-in” in this transportation model, anyway?). Yes the problem is huge. It demands a huge response if it is to be fixed.
The question is how do we get to the place where everyone looks at this system and says, “enough!” How do we grow up and accept responsibility for the mess we are in?
Which is exactly what Portland leaders will NOT do.
The unstated Goal #1 of PBOT and ODOT is:
“Unrestricted automobility must be maintained in all places, at all times.”
And how they deliver!
When we want to close a few streets to cars during Sunday Parkways, the drivers HOWL! And why shouldn’t they? Our city leaders always deliver on Goal #1.
Dude, the thing that irks me is that listening to most folks in my circles, they already think the city is trying to make driving as difficult as possible. More progressive folks understand that’s the cost of making the streets safer and more accesible. Less educated ones just write it off as more “woke bs”.
So PBOT, PPB, et al. are already building the political resentment with little actual protected infrastructure or traffic calming to show for it.
Holland is the way it is because of mass street protests demanding change. If we had those, PBOT and ODOT would behave differently.
Bike Portland used to have an advocacy how-to page, I’m not sure when I last saw anything related to it.
At least 80% of the content in BP is what I’d call “blame and complain”, I periodically engage in it too, it gives one a certain brief personal satisfaction, but I’m not sure how effective it is on advocacy and bringing about change. What is much harder is getting the community to actually implement change, be it a new PBOT or ODOT bike facility, the bike bus series, diverters, repainting intersections (city repair), holding events, and so on – but when it happens and you had something to with it, it feels really good! And then there’s quite a lot in between – forming alliances, protests, dealing with city code, attending meetings, voting, fixing bikes for the less well off, and so much more. Hardest of all is changing society.