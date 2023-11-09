PBOT adds heavy concrete drums to notorious NE 21st Ave bike lanes

On Wednesday, crews from the Portland Bureau of Transportation placed four large, concrete drums on the southeast corner of the Northeast 21st Avenue overpass of I-84. It’s the exact location where a woman was hit and seriously injured by a car driver while biking in the previously unprotected lane.
In posts on social media, PBOT said the move was aimed at providing “hardening protection for bicyclists.” The bureau added that new signage warning car drivers of a curve in the road and a restriction on truck use on NE 21st Circle is also in the works. This is a great and very welcome upgrade that has very real safety benefits.
PBOT installed the two-way bike lane with plastic flex-posts (aka delineators”) in 2016. When we reported on the project, commenters predicted that head-on collisions were likely. And that’s exactly what happened on August 31st when the driver of a Honda Civic failed to negotiate the curve, slammed into a woman biking in the opposite direction, and then sped off.
If these concrete drums were in place from the start, that woman would not have been hit. In the video, the driver of the Civic plowed right over the plastic posts as if they were not even there.
That collision was shocking and terrifying. Video taken by a driver’s dashcam and shared with BikePortland showed that the flex-posts were useless as the driver careened into the bike lane and the impact catapulted the rider into the air — flipping her body head-over-heels two times before she landed on her face on the adjacent sidewalk. The woman suffered gashes requiring stitches on her cheek and eyebrow. BikePortland ultimately removed the video and the story (which included a graphic photo of the victim’s bloodied face) by request of the victim*; but not after it had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. (*The victim only wanted it posted to catch the driver and asked me to remove it all after police apprehended them.)
The collision spurred even greater urgency from the community for protected bike lanes. A week later, a group of guerrilla activists placed concrete curbs in the curve. Those curbs were quickly removed by PBOT and the agency said in a social media post that they were “unauthorized safety hazards.” The collision video also inspired a letter from BikeLoud PDX to PBOT staff and Portland City Council members (dated September 12th) that made the following request: “Use physical protection rather than plastic delineators in new bike lane projects, especially at curbs, corners, or where the speed limit is greater than 20 miles per hour.”
This context is why many Portlanders have taken umbrage at PBOT’s claim in their post yesterday that, “There have not been reported traffic deaths or serious injury crashes at this location.” That statement appears to create a narrative that this wasn’t a reactionary move. As if PBOT would have done it even if there wasn’t a violent, predictable collision caught on video.
Beyond any operational, policy, or budget issues PBOT faces in deciding whether or not to harden bike lanes to defend against increasingly reckless drivers, an additional challenge at this specific location was that it is on a bridge surface. That means PBOT engineers need to be careful about doing anything that might erode the structural integrity of the bridge — especially by placing heavy objects and/or drilling into the pavement.
I’ve asked PBOT how much the concrete drums weigh, what each of them costs, and whether or not they’d like to clarify their statement about there being no serious injuries at this location. I’ll update this post when I hear back.
CORRECTION, 12:22 pm: This story initially said ODOT had jurisdiction of the overpass and had to be notified by PBOT as part of this project. That was incorrect. PBOT owns this bridge. I regret the error and any confusion it might have caused. – Jonathan
Kudos to PBOT for a relatively quick action after the hit-and-run in this location. I give them a B; and can’t wait to see these things start collecting paint from people’s cars.
(For A-level work, PBOT could have foreseen this hazard and installed protection before anybody got hit.)
I would like to amend my previous comment, which I must admit was a “hot take” based only on the title and photos. After reading the article, I give PBOT a D- for the disingenuous statement about collisions at this location. Averaging the B I gave for their actions with the D- for their words, we can call this C-level work.
While maybe factually true, PBoTs tweet is morally dishonest, at best. And completely not necessary to the point of the work.
Concrete has a density of 140lbs/ft^3, the concrete barrels probably weigh about 5,500 lbs..
Also the Bobcat Telehandler in the photo has an operating capacity of 6,600 pounds and retails around $90k but could probably pick up used for $40-50K
I don’t think they reacted to the violent collision, as nothing changed after that. It was only once people started putting concrete down in the street that they got to work. It doesn’t seem like it should be this way but it certainly seems like these kind of direct actions are the only way to get positive changes out of PBOT under this leadership.
Fantastic, PBOT! Don’t stop there! There are a lot of places around town that meet the sensible criteria BikeLoud laid out in their request. Go forth and protect bike infrastructure like our future depends on it.
This definitely seems a bit performative as that spot has been a known hazard for YEARS! Why does it take so long to implement real, physical protection? Does PBOT need volunteers to help paint jersey barriers, concrete blocks, and repurposed concrete planters yellow? I don’t think there would be a shortage of people willing to help!
I’m guessing PBOT and the city of Portland have hundreds, maybe thousands of suitable large concrete objects in their inventory that could be easily painted and installed all over town. I dream of seeing them pop up in the middle of busy streets as temporary refuge islands and such.
GET ON IT PBOT!
The headline photo makes it look like PBOT placed a concrete obstacle in the “straight line” cycling path (who uses those stupid bike roundabouts?).
Is there any new safety hazard to cyclists from these?
It looks like these will be hazardous to anyone who can’t maintain their lane, and that includes cyclists. I recommend not crashing into the giant bright yellow objects.
The drums/diverters are located at a bend in the bike lane. Since the straight-line path would send a bicycle rider directly into the path of oncoming cars, it’s quite a good thing to have an obstacle there.
I would say the hazard of making a slight turn is substantially lower than the threat of vehicular violence. It’s an improvement, even if the angles are a bit less than ideal.
PBOT bike roundabouts might be the dumbest thing in the entire city though. I feel insane every time I look at one. Like can anyone at PBOT explain why on earth this was needed at Milwaukie/Mitchell? I’m not convinced a roundabout that small would make an intersection safer for cyclists, and this is also a phenomenally bad bit of routing (with PBOT thinking that it makes more sense for a cyclist to cross McLoughlin at grade at 17th, rather than take Milwaukie’s bridge over). Infuriating.
Not to mention how hard they are to use on any kind of less maneuverable bike like a recumbent/trike/cargo bike/tandem/hand-cycle etc
Been past there so many times and I agree, it’s really dumb. Makes me think of the beautiful, dutch-style protected intersection on NW Thurman & NW 20th that connects to nothing, nothing, nothing and raised cycletracks (that connect to nothing)
For as much as people complain about these concrete planters being ugly, they sure do work. Someone dying is much uglier.
I just really hope that a business owner or “concerned neighbor” doesn’t complain and get these taken out.
Or a “multigenerational household”
Well, this is awesome and I wish they would just put these at all similar locations. They take away nothing from drivers (even perceived), they’re dirt cheap, and they improve safety. It’s win win.
Hard to say for sure, but I credit the guerilla improvements at least in part with the quick action here.
See also Rosa Parks, the Hawthorne Bridge, and generally all diverters. The amount of drivers I see going over or around diverters is appalling and it seems every week at least one plastic wand is knocked over or missing on the Hawthorne Bridge. With the amount of money they’ve spent replacing those useless wands all over the city they probably could have hardened most of the bike infrastructure in town.
At least the Hawthorne is slated for some protection if they ever complete it. They’re supposed to raise the bike lane to the sidewalk level which is better than nothing.
Parking in the bike lane on Rosa Parks is also out of control. Parking enforcement should be there every day writing tickets it would easily pay for itself.
i was told by a parking agent, that when you call the parking enforcement line 503-823-5195 and report a vehicle, to be sure and use the language”blocking the travel lane”. This supposedly moves the complaint to a higher priority.
PBOT’s statement was baffling. They didn’t need to say anything either way. We all saw that horrifying video. The tweet read as almost petulant: “We’re putting in these barriers because we wanted to, not because you asked us to.” I don’t get it at all.
Jonathan – can you follow up on the arrest of the hit-and-run driver? I would like to believe there were serious legal consequences for their poor decisions that day.
Yeah Mark. I was thinking that same thing. I’ll see what I can do.
PBOT should welcome people challenging that, and the opportunity to correct it.
The alternative is people could accept it–not that the crash didn’t happen, but that that type of violent crash doesn’t meet PBOT’s definition of “serious injury crash”. Then every time PBOT ever presents any statistics about how it’s creating safer streets, people can remind them that there must be all kinds of crashes like that one that don’t even make it into PBOT’s statistics because PBOT doesn’t define violent crashes as “serious injury crashes”.
Jonathan, this bridge is owned by PBOT, not ODOT, just like almost every bridge crossing I-84. There is no ODOT jurisdiction whatsoever.
dang it. sorry. I’ve deleted that and added a correction note. Thanks.
(On related note, the jurisdictional boundaries are so confounding and it’s a real detriment to the community. I’ve asked PBOT and other agencies to create some sort of publicly accessible map that clearly shows who owns and manages what. That type of map online would be hugely valuable. And ideally we’d have better signage that would give a visual cue to folks on who is accountable for infrastructure.)
Isn’t the Pavement Maintenance Responsibility map on Arcgis effectively that? Although it is notably missing all bridges which is odd. It’s also missing all of Tabor’s roads so it’s difficult to report potholes on it. I’m guessing Parks or the County. Although PBOT does say if it’s not their road they’ll forward the request on to the correct party. I haven’t tried that yet and don’t know if I’ll have much success.
Hey Jonathan. I deal with jurisdiction issues for permitting all the time. For Portland, if it is a ROW within the City limits it is PBOT unless it is an ODOT ROW. There are a few minor exceptions involving railroads and Mult County but they are few.The ODOT Trans GIS website is a great tool for determining which sections of roadways, including bridges belong to ODOT. ODOT TransGIS (state.or.us) In short, If it is not ODOT per the map, and there are no railroad tracks, it is the City of Portland. Hope this helps.
But the bridges over I-5 and I-205 are ODOT owned, right?
I know I had to do some running around to find the right ODOT contact to get a Leading Pedestrian Interval added to the walk signal by the I-205 MUP path at Glisan. Amazingly a friendly traffic engineer was happy to help, and gave pedestrians a 5-second head start, instead of the walk signal and green light at the same time. Now, if only people would stop before they make a right on red.
I’ve been saying for years that I would love to see one of these concrete drums/planters/whatever smack dab in the middle of every intersection in the city. Or at least the busiest and most dangerous. Because, as I’ve also been saying for years, the only thing that reliably slows drivers down and makes them pay attention is encountering something that could damage their car.
Imagine the net effect this would have on drivers’ speed and inattentiveness. I like to think that, over time, many drivers would even be “trained,” unconsciously, to slow down and pay attention in places that don’t have such barriers.
Hey, a guy can dream, can’t he?
I like the thought but if you imagine them just adding one of these to an intersection, I think the actual effect would be a significant number of drivers barely slowing down but swerving directly into the bike lane or into the path of a bike which is currently crossing.
Hard to visualize, maybe they’re big enough that the drivers would really have to go slow. But even then, this makes every intersection a right hook even if they’re not turning right.
If only we had traffic enforcement, we might squeeze more awful drivers off the road so incidents like this become more rare. As it stands, it’s amazing incidents don’t happen on a daily basis. Drivers seem to be operating with complete impunity these days and it’s scary as heck. I don’t even like walking on sidewalks near major streets without some physical barrier given the speeds and irresponsible behavior I witness on a daily basis.
Interesting pre-fabricated units. I have not seen this exact type of unit before in my world wide travels. Does anyone know what it is usually used for (with or without the concrete)? Thx.