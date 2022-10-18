On weekends, expect cars in the Better Naito bikeway

For five days of the week, the recently installed protected bike lane on Naito Parkway serves as an efficient, safe route for people on bikes and scooters to travel downtown without having to navigate around cars. But every weekend, a section of the bikeway turns into a loading zone for Saturday Market vendors, and drivers take up valuable real estate inside the cozy confines of the otherwise carfree space.
When Better Naito launched this past spring, people immediately took to Twitter to voice concerns about this. The Portland Bureau of Transportation responded by pointing to an agreement that the City of Portland and the Saturday Market have had for years to allow vendors to use Naito as a loading and unloading zone during market hours. This agreement has been in place since long before the Better Naito bikeway was installed – PBOT Interim Director of Communications Hannah Schafer told BikePortland it was inked back in the 1970s, and was last re-upped in 2018.
It took years of hard work from advocates to make Better Naito a permanent part of Portland’s downtown landscape. The project started out as a seasonal, temporary pilot installation led by tactical urbanist group Better Block PDX. Once Portlanders experienced the bikeway’s benefits, they called on the city to keep it around all year.
As project leader Timur Ender wrote in a BikePortland comment when Better Naito officially launched this past May, the success of this project is a huge feat that speaks to the potential of collaboration between the City of Portland and its activists.
“Better Naito is a success story on a number of fronts: accessible government, tactical urbanism as a way of urban planning, partnerships, data, and imagination,” Ender wrote.
Interestingly, this project was able to get off the ground at the start because Better Naito were able to take advantage of a Rose Festival loading zone that closed off a portion of Naito Pkwy, “glorifying it into a premier walking and biking space.” People on bikes were okay temporarily sharing the space with cars because it was better than the alternative of having no protected bikeway at all.
“The fact that there were occasional trucks there didn’t bother us at first because the loading is what gave us the political cover to do this trial in the first place,” Ender wrote.
But now that the project is more than just a pop-up, the loading vehicles are less welcome. Cars parked in the bike lane cut the bikeway in half, making it hard for people to travel both north and southbound. While it may be technically possible to move around the vehicles, it’s unpleasant and hazardous. People open and shut their car doors and drive in and out of the bike lanes without much concern for the people biking on the path.
Vendors are allowed to park in the bike lane for 10 minutes maximum from 6-10:00 am and 5-7:00 pm Saturday, and from 6-10:00 am and 4:30-6:30 pm on Sunday. They also must display a permit in their windshield.
I went over to the market last week to check out the scene. I was there well after 10:00 am and saw many cars using the bike lanes. I spoke to a vendor who was in a hurry to get his car off Better Naito because he said the city is strict about enforcing the 10-minute limit.
Many of the cars parked in the bikeway didn’t appear to have required permits, and I saw several customers using it as a drop-off and pick-up site. When I asked a woman working in the Saturday Market help desk about this, she said there was nothing they could do about the unauthorized use.
The Saturday Market website encourages people to bike there, saying “Go Native! Bike Like a Local!” But this rings hollow when the bikeway adjacent to the market is filled with cars every Saturday.
In my opinion, this situation is a failure to use the imagination that created Better Naito in the first place. The Saturday Market is a beloved weekly institution precisely because it’s a space that prioritizes people before cars. It’s a place where people can roam through carfree plazas and browse through the fare of goods created by local craftspeople that exemplify this city’s DIY ethos and artistry. Organizers should be able to use this creative spirit to figure out how to keep its adjacent bikeway safe and clear. But until then, keep your head up and watch out for those drivers in the bike lane near the Burnside Bridge.
Update: According to Schafer, the agreement between the City of Portland and the Saturday Market has expired and they will likely be re-entering talks in the future, possibly changing the terms of the permit agreement. As of right now, that’s all the information PBOT can provide.
I don’t think it is actually that big of a safety issue, but this whole parking situation just makes me so mad because essentially what is being communicated is that no matter how nice the bike infrastructure is, the needs of cyclists will always be deprioritized to accommodate people in cars. (fwiw I think even outside of the saturday market, there has only been one time I biked on Naito without their being a city of portland vehicle of some sort parked in the bike lane)
I agree with you Bill. It’s a principles thing more than safety thing. It just erodes the strength of the bike lane concept.
I mean also can you imagine if once a week half the lanes on Powell, or 82nd, or I5 or any car-centric infrastructure were completely taken over for event parking? Obviously that would be an intolerable situation if you genuinely take the needs of the users of that infrastructure seriously.
Wouldn’t that be awesome if half the car infrastructure in the city was repurposed every Saturday?
There’s a simple solution, they can just close Naito to car traffic, except for the cars that need to park at the market. #problemsolved
I wonder why bicycling mode share is decreasing in Portland? Could it be related to cars being allowed on nearly every bike lane and path in town? Maybe some people don’t want to be hyper vigilant and confrontational just to get from point A to B. Naito, Greeley, Going, Rosa Parks, Springwater, Hawthorne, Madison, SW and NW Broadway: this is a partial list of places that are designed to be bike-only where I have encountered cars in just the last couple months. Bad design and worse maintenance and enforcement.
NE 16th between Irving and Sandy tends to have anywhere from 2-4 SUVs/trucks/(cars) blocking the bike lane southbound in the PM. (Mostly parents waiting for their kids playing field sports.) And a decade after it was installed, I still have to veer out to avoid a parked SUV/truck/(car) in the NE Multnomah “protected” bike lane every 2 commutes or so.
Not quite a headline, but I still feel Betteridge’s law applies.
This is a pretty lazy take that attempts to link the article to a genuinely interesting trend and discussion on mode share (Why is it slipping? How important is a slippage in commute mode share that captures a small fraction of all trips? What to do about it?). Except there just really isn’t a link.
This is an article about car operators mostly doing as they are supposed to do and have always done on weekends on a newly much-widened protected bike facility.
Looking at the peak of Portland’s bike mode share in 2014 and now, it’s certainly not the case folks weren’t parking and driving in bike lanes with enough frequency to make everyone wary in 2014. Naito, Greeley, Rosa Parks, Hawthorne, Madison, and most of Broadway didn’t even exist in anything resembling the biking form they do today—all of which were much more car-exposed and -dominated in 2014.
Work a little harder.
I am too harsh here, maxD; I apologize. What I mean to say is actually that I’m interested in hearing new ideas about why we might be seeing this slippage—ideas that have enough surface-level explanatory power to be worth some digging and ground truthing (to validate or overturn). To me, cars in bike lanes doesn’t really pass the sniff test.
A symbol of the decline in the prioritization of cycling by the City of Portland.
If I’m remembering correctly, prior to the ~2009 construction of the pavilion in Waterfront Park, the Saturday Market used to use the parking lot under the Burnside Bridge approaches. I don’t think that’s used for the market any more, at least west of Naito. Surely there’s some kind of opportunity there?
That parking lot is several hundred feet away from the market. You couldn’t possibly expect vendors to park there and cart their goods such a long distance. Imagine the inconvenience /s.
There are all kinds of vendors with all kinds of different health conditions and physical abilities that sometimes have to load many hundreds of pounds of stuff, but yeah sarcasm is productive to discussions here /s
So you can make special accommodations for those that have a demonstrated need instead of a general policy that favors those that choose to travel in motor vehicles over those that choose to utilize bicycle infrastructure.
As a cyclist and former member of Saturday Market, I have some information on this. Vendors should have permits on their mirror. Vendors are generally not the abusers of the parking, it’s citizens dropping and picking people up. However vendors definitely abuse the situation. The City doesn’t respect Saturday Market much with how the permit mass start runs etc that often start/end in the loading zone. The Market does its best to get cars out of the lane and onto the plaza but there is not enough room. The Market was once or maybe still is one of the top 3 tourist destinations in Oregon, so it should get some respect and if you want vendors to be there, they need a place to load. On a weird side note, as a cyclist, I don’t really like Better Naito and prefer riding in the street.
One thing that could definitely be improved is that Market could do a lot better with the closure signage. I’d just prefer they close the whole northbound street during Market loading.
Michael, thanks for sharing your perspective. Hypthetically, lets say Naito was closed from SW Pine to NW Davis (cars detoured on 1st or 2nd) and vendors were allowed to use southbound Naito for parking and loading during market hours. Would that be adequate access/parking for vendors? Would cutting off the market from drive-by car traffic help or hurt market visibility?
That would be long enough I think. There should be no loading or parking during Market hours so there’s no need to have parking or any blockage of drive-by traffic. The other issue is the distance of the load (my other comment). I mean I did that thing for like 14 years and loading at the end of a long hot or cold weekend is as hard as anything I’ve done on a bike. It is such a cluster down there, I don’t think there’s a decent solution other than closing it during load. I bet the fire department wouldn’t go for that.
There’s an empty parking lot under the bridge directly across from the market. Surely the city can install a signaled crosswalk, and Saturday Market can provide vendors with hand carts to get stuff across the street. It would only take ten years and three or four community engagement meetings to accomplish!
That lot is owned by OSU and they occasionally let Market use it during special event and maybe Xmas. I always got the impression that it’s an OSU flex / red tape sort of issue as you seem to have figured out already. Market has lots of carts already.
It sure feels like people riding bikes are at the bottom of the bike lane user priority list.
I’m so over this attitude that bicycle infrastructure can be “temporary”. I was riding thru this summer and various vendors were spilling out into the entire better naito space making it entirely impassible.
we can and should expect much much better. I want a “better” Better Naito