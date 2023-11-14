Ride highlights link between bicycling and housing on inner eastside

Portland’s bicycling goals are inextricably linked to housing. If we don’t get our land-use right and create smaller circles between where people live and work and shop and play, we will never get over the hump with cycling mode share.
That’s why it came as no surprise that bike advocacy nonprofit BikeLoud PDX co-organized a ride this past weekend with Portland: Neighbors Welcome. The ride was part of the launch of P:NW’s Inner Eastside for All campaign that seeks to “End apartment bans throughout inner Portland neighborhoods.”
That campaign is buoyed by a coalition of over 20 local housing, environmental and transportation nonprofit organizations who signed onto a letter in October to the Portland Planning Commission to influence their thinking on a directive from the State of Oregon to boost housing production.
P:NW wants to re-legalize the fourplexes, apartments and other multi-family dwelling types that were once legal in Portland’s inner neighborhoods until the city updated its Comprehensive Plan in 1980. In a move known as the “Population Strategy” that is now considered part of Portland’s racist planning legacy, city leaders outlawed housing types that they felt were leading to “white flight.” That strategy, “laid out a policy justification for prioritizing middle-class, educated families and wrote policy that favored housing types and neighborhood character that were attractive to those populations at the expense of others. The result was downzoning of inner southeast neighborhoods so that multi-family dwellings were legal only on ribbons of streets adjacent to buy streets.
“This decision helped pave the way to terrible housing shortages and rent hikes, both here and elsewhere in the city, in the 1990s and 2010s,” P:NW says on their campaign website.
The focus of this campaign is from about SE 12th to 60th, and NE Fremont to SE Powell.
P:NW’s vision is to create more walkable neighborhoods with a mix of housing types (including some single-family homes) that are well-served by transit lines and bikeways where you can find bustling commercial centers, corner stores, and public spaces.
The campaign mantra is “Four floors and corner stores!”
“The Inner Eastside is rich in public transit; in walkable, bikeable jobs and services; in mature, beloved street trees,” said Jennifer Shuch, the equitable zoning team lead for P:NW . “Allowing four floors and corner stores to exist anywhere in these neighborhoods is a natural, efficient way for Portland to share those assets while it keeps evolving and growing. We’re urging the city to start exploring the details of such a change.”
On Sunday’s ride, over 40 people showed up for a tour of southeast Portland. “We love policy rides, and this was a very educational experience that included stops throughout inner eastside neighborhoods to discuss the past, present, and future of multi-family housing in this area of the city,” BikeLoud posted on Instagram. “Increasing bicycle ridership will in part depend on the degree to which we build housing in neighborhoods with existing bicycle infrastructure.”
For more information on the campaign, visit PortlandNeighborsWelcome.org.
Pardon my ignorance, but didn’t we already legalize building more multifamily housing in these neighborhoods? Is there some kind of carve-out for them?
No problem! What the city legalized in 2020 was up to four units on almost all residential lots citywide.
This campaign proposes a bigger change but is more geographically focused: four *floors*, not just four homes; and specifically in these particularly bikeable/walkable/transit-friendly neighborhoods.
https://bikeportland.org/2014/04/23/maybe-this-is-why-you-cant-afford-an-apartment-in-the-central-city-104887
Multifamily up to fourplexes (depending on lot size) was legalized in these neighborhoods by the Residential Infill Project, but because of the very high land values in these areas, spreading out the unit cost over 4 units is not enough to make projects pencil. The units that are being built with the new densities permitted by RIP are happening further out.
Allowing street-scale apartment buildings would make a lot more projects feasible (especially once interest rates go down) and make it possible for people who can’t afford to own a 700k house- the average for the areas we’re talking about- to live in areas they wouldn’t have been able to before. Also notable: affordable housing developers generally can’t build in areas that aren’t zoned for apartments. Folks who live in affordable units, and especially people who are transitioning out of homelessness, are far, far less likely to have cars, and benefit even more by living in transit-accessible, walkable, bikeable neighborhoods.
There are plenty of multifamily zones in inner east Portland, but many neighborhoods still only allow apartments in areas that:
A) had apartments prior to 1980
B) are along a busy road
Portland: Neighbor’s Welcome hopes to lift the ban on apartments in these neighborhoods, so inner east Portland can have more equitable housing types.