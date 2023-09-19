Bicycle rider hit and killed on North Portland Road

Just in from the Portland Police Bureau:
A cyclist has been hit and killed on North Portland Road.
On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at approximately 5:57 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on North Portland Road involving a cyclist and vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the cyclist and determined the individual was deceased. The cyclist appeared to be an adult male.
The driver of the involved vehicle, also an adult male, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to investigate the crash. North Portland Road is closed between North Marine Drive and North Columbia Boulevard.
This is the first fatal bicycle crash in Portland so far this year.
We have finally determined the approximate location of the crash. Sorry for earlier confusion, but based on photos shared by KATU we can determine that the collision happened somewhere south of the two railroad bridges that cross N Portland Rd. This means the marked crossing used by most of us to cross between the Peninsula Crossing/Columbia Slough path and the path that goes to Smith Bybee lakes and Kelley Point Park, could still have been where this person was crossing when they were hit.
I won’t make any more speculations or commentary until we get a more solid confirmation of the precise location.
That crossing is treacherous in the day time. I ride and drive out there frequently. I’d estimate the ambient speed of N Portland Road to be more than 55 MPH. I’m guessing its higher at times like 6 AM when there aren’t a lot of cars out to slow other motorists down.
The crossing seems like a common sense place to have a flashing crossing beacon. #ZeroVision prescribes that the collision should be studied and improvements be made that would have prevented the collision. I’d bet $1000 that nothing changes on this road.
They won’t be upgrading this road because they already reallocated those funds to go towards removing the Broadway bike lane. PBOT thanks you for your support.
Hard to tell what’s sarcasm and what’s a deliberate attempt at misinformation.
They just did traffic counts and speeds this last June southbound the 85th percentile was 53 north it was 50. So your estimate seems pretty spot on. Posted speed is 40. It’s a city maintained road I’m surprised it’s so fast and there’s no calming. Probably because there’s no homes or businesses around it.
It’s actually pretty dead before 7am. Worst in the early afternoon from what I’ve experienced.
Here’s a Street View of the crossing (which has been improved since I started riding out that way 20 years ago). There are signs, wands and a middle refuge island. It’s no longer what I’d consider a high-stress crossing. I feel much more sketched out crossing Marine Drive, for instance.
https://www.google.com/maps/@45.607601,-122.7107005,3a,75y,26.91h,86.7t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sQgbxMsR8BieVZ23Aq3_rvw!2e0!7i16384!8i8192?entry=ttu
I would not be surprised if the accident occurred somewhere else in the area.
Unfortunate choice of words there.
And the word “accident.” There are no accidents.
Really?
Correct. Things happen that people did not intend to happen, but they are not accidents, cf. Vision Zero.
That’s literally the definition of accident. Unintended things happen.
Your interpretation is dark. Not sure what to tell you beyond that.
5:57 AM would have still been dark, essentially still at night and at very low visibility. This was not really a daytime crash.
I was riding at 5:57am this morning, and it was still pitch black. We need more info on the circumstances of this crash before jumping to conclusions. Illumination would be legally required at this time of day for both vehicles.
I still haven’t heard of the location of the incident. While there is a separated path for a significant percentage of the length of North Portland Road, to _get_ to the separated path from N. Fessenden St. in the St Johns neighborhood there is a _very_ dodgy connection that involves poor sight lines, narrow/completely absent shoulders, uneven pavement, tons of debris and speeding traffic. I’ve had to do it dozens of times, and I hate it every time.
FauxPorteur,
I’m trying to confirm the exact location. I have strong hunch it was at a crossing – either the Smity/Bybee one or Marine Drive – but I’m not sure yet. Waiting for sources and/or PPB to respond.
It was not at Marine/Portland. (I crossed Marine/Portland from the north this morning at 8 AM, the investigation scene appeared to be south of Suttle Road.)
yes i realize that now. have edited the post to reflect latest understanding. I can 100% confirm that it happened somewhere south of the railroad bridges, near/on the crossing into Smith Bybee.
The northern end of the trail up towards Marine Drive can get pretty crappy with all the gravel from the trucks using the parking lot/pull off on the east side of the trail. I’ve taken the lane on N Portland there, instead of messing with the path. So it’s possible they were riding in the road. A specific location on this may be telling.
According to the KGW report, the incident happened “near North Portland Road and North Marine Drive” and includes a photo of a police car at the intersection of Portland Road and Suttle Rd. I think it’s pretty likely it had nothing to do with that crossing.
yes thank you. Edited story and removed photos of the Smith/Bybee trail crossing. Still am not sure of specific location. Marine Drive is most likely. But why would news person take that photo at Suttle? I’ll find out soon enough.
KATU has an article with photos of the crash site. Not quite sure what bridge that is.
thanks Max S. OK, so it was definitely near/in the crosswalk that connects the two links of the paved off-street path.
Yeah I see that now. I got thrown off by the plastic poles which aren’t near the bridge. I could tell they were using a telephoto lens but didn’t quite realize the compression was that extreme.
That bridge is in the background of the streetview link Dave Fronk posted above.
*accident site
I don’t want to speculate either, but I think it’s certainly possible the victim was struck while crossing the crosswalk further south, traveling to or from the Bybee Lakes area. The KGW photo makes it seem even more likely to me — this is the most likely location for an officer to park to block traffic on N Portland Rd. The officer in the photos appears to be facing North and preventing traffic from traveling South on N Portland Rd., toward that crosswalk. In fact, this is exactly where PPB blocked traffic this past weekend when there was a fire on N Portland Rd nearby.
PPB can’t help using that heinous “driver is cooperating” language.
What language would you prefer they use? Have you ever been involved in a collision? Was it intentional? Did you cooperate with law enforcement?
Would love to hear what the “correct” conclusions to jump to are about something that has barely been reported on yet.
Thanks for asking, Dave. I would prefer PPB not use a word like “cooperating” b/c it implies that the driver did nothing wrong and effectively absolves her/him of any blame. JM has written extensively about this problem, though I can’t be arsed to find his many thoughtful posts and link to them here.
In a nutshell, a driver whose car is involved in a collision (with anything – wall, tree, bike rider, another car) is obligated BY LAW to stop and render assistance, exchange info, wait for police, etc. That is not COOPERATION; that is doing one’s minimal duty as an operator of a motor vehicle – and again I’m too lazy to link to the ORS that spells out these obligations.
Law enforcement should say, in their news releases, that the MV operator stopped and is speaking with police, or doing what is required by law. “Cooperating” implies blamelessness, however you slice it.
Nonsense. Guilty people “cooperate” with the police all the time. Guilty pleas are often built on such cooperation.
Now, the opposite might be true, that is “not cooperating” sounds like an admission of guilt. But wanting to consult with your lawyer before talking to the police over a serious matter in which you are a central actor is just smart, even if you are completely innocent of any wrongdoing.
That is absolutely what cooperation means. Where are you getting the idea that cooperation implies it was optional or that it implies innocence? Do you have any linguistic evidence for that interpretation at all? That people are hearing the word “cooperate” and assuming that’s the case? It’s a fully neutral word for me.
And to reiterate Fred’s original question, what your preferred language in cases like this, where we don’t even know the specific causes of the crash and can’t yet allocate blame.
I like your “speaking with police”. What I don’t like about “cooperation” is that it assumes the person IS cooperating. That’s often impossible to know until much later in the investigation.
If someone talks to the police and says, “the pedestrian just darted out into my path from nowhere” or “the bicyclist suddenly swerved into my lane and I didn’t have time to avoid hitting them”, those could be absolutely true statements, or they could be something a driver says who veered onto the shoulder while texting and killed someone.
In both cases the report will say “the driver cooperated with police” when all that’s really known is that he gave answers of unknown truthfulness to their questions. They may have been totally cooperative, or they may have been telling blatant lies, which certainly isn’t “cooperating”. “Spoke with police”, “stayed for questioning”, “was questioned by police”, etc. don’t make assumptions about truthfulness, and (the other side of the coin) they also don’t make a blameless person look guilty.
That works for me as an argument.
So what do you want them to say. In this day and age when many drivers tend to leave the scene of a “crash” this driver does there lawful duty and stays at the scene and gives there statement to the investigating officers and you say that’s heinous. So what do you call it when it’s a hit-n-run. I have news for you not all bicycle riders are saints and not all drivers are guilty.
Cooperation is loaded because it implies providing truthful information.
The pictures in the KATU article were taken with a telephoto lens from south of the railroad bridges, looking north. It is hard to tell exactly where the investigation is, but it is somewhere somewhat south of those two railroad bridges, near where path crosses to head northwest toward Smith & Bybee lakes. Compare this street view with the first photo in the KATU article: https://www.google.com/maps/@45.6063581,-122.712222,3a,15y,39.1h,89.21t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sfA73_OytkM3YshUmDOdYmw!2e0!7i16384!8i8192?entry=ttu
thanks for that Joseph. I regret confusing everyone with my sloppy attempts to determine where it happened. You are correct. The KATU photo does mean it could have very well likely happened at that marked crossing we all know so well.
In fairness I didn’t really help in that department.
This was my uncle. Thank you for being so precise in your location. My family is devastated and left with so many unanswered questions.