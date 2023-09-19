Bicycle rider hit and killed on North Portland Road

Looking north on N Portland Road. This is the crossing between the two paths. Smith & Bybee lakes are on the left.

Just in from the Portland Police Bureau:

A cyclist has been hit and killed on North Portland Road. On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at approximately 5:57 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash on North Portland Road involving a cyclist and vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the cyclist and determined the individual was deceased. The cyclist appeared to be an adult male. The driver of the involved vehicle, also an adult male, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team responded to investigate the crash. North Portland Road is closed between North Marine Drive and North Columbia Boulevard.

This is the first fatal bicycle crash in Portland so far this year.

We have finally determined the approximate location of the crash. Sorry for earlier confusion, but based on photos shared by KATU we can determine that the collision happened somewhere south of the two railroad bridges that cross N Portland Rd. This means the marked crossing used by most of us to cross between the Peninsula Crossing/Columbia Slough path and the path that goes to Smith Bybee lakes and Kelley Point Park, could still have been where this person was crossing when they were hit.

I won’t make any more speculations or commentary until we get a more solid confirmation of the precise location.