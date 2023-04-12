SW Capitol Highway has been completely transformed

It’s been almost two years since construction began on a complete rebuild of Southwest Capitol Highway. The $27.5 million project updates a one-mile stretch of the road between Multnomah Village and Barbur Blvd/I-5 from a two-lane cross-section with no shoulder into a complete street with sidewalks, separated cycling facilities, new crossings, massive stormwater management features, and more.
Last week I took a look at this street for the first time since construction began and was astonished at what PBOT has built.
I rode this section with a local advocate back in 2015 and we clung to the edge of the road as drivers flew by. The sightlines were bad and there was nowhere safe to ride (see below). Now the remade street is nearly complete and it’s unrecognizable from what existed before. I don’t recall ever seeing a project where PBOT and partner agencies literally cut into residential lots and yards on this scale to improve a street.
Even with construction equipment and closures in effect (it is scheduled to be done by this June), I saw lots of people running and walking dogs. I even saw a family with a little kid riding a bike. It was so amazing to see. Locals have wanted these changes for 30 years and it has finally happened.
The project has added a sidewalk and protected bike lane on the east side of SW Capitol Highway and a multi-use path on the west side. That’s impressive enough, but what the City of Portland had to do to manage stormwater here is mind-boggling. 7,000 linear feet of stormwater pipe, over 3,000 linear feet of earthquake-resistant water main, three out of four large stormwater treatment gardens, and 13 roadside retaining walls.
It really is jaw-dropping to see in person and I have no doubt the changes will lead to transformational shifts in our relationship to this street.
Check out before/afters below, and stay tuned for details on the ribbon-cutting and official public opening expected in June.
Looking north toward SW Freeman
Looking north from SW Freeman
Looking south toward SW 41st
Looking north toward SW 41st
8629 SW Capitol Hwy
8702 SW 41st (Seen from SW Capitol Hwy)
Looking north toward SW Spring Garden
Looking north toward SW 40th at Carson
Check out the PBOT website for more on this project.
OK, I’m gona be THAT person.
This is a great project, and I’m glad it is done. It was badly needed, and I appreciate it as a pedestrian and a driver.
However.
This project is being used as the cudgel Development Review beats people with anytime roadside ped/bike improvements are asked for. “That was 27 million FOR ONE FLAT MILE! And now you ask for more sidewalks???? How much money do you want us to spend on your piddly walkers per day? Think of how much work needs to be done elsewhere!”
I do not exaggerate. Kurt Kruger flat out told a SWNI Transpo meeting ‘that 27-million-mile is what sidewalks cost in SW, and this project is all you’re likely to get for the next decade.’ He’s managed to convince city hall of that, apparently.
He dissembles. The cost is due to just about ALL of the city’s bureaus coming together on a megaproject – they realized that the amount of growth this area was projected to get would overwhelm an already insufficient car and connectivity collector and subsurface infrastructure… sewer, water, stormwater – all these things were old and in need of upgrade to handle growth. The bureaus realized if they pooled money and staff time they could do it all at once. THAT is what cost 27M, not the ped/bike infrastructure. Yes, adding concrete caused stormwater swales to be built, but this area, like many in SW, has always had runoff issues and needed these facilities anyways if the road was redone. They might have needed more capacity, or in different areas, but it wasn’t just because of the sidewalks. Raised curbs were a bigger culprit in my opinion.
Much of the blame seems to be that adding sidewalks meant moving the water mains; apparently having cement over them vs. asphalt is not ideal – cost of cement replacement after later pipe repairs, maybe? Except for a short stretch north of SW Spring Garden, it doesn’t look like water pipes were under what is now sidewalk. Making earthquake-resilient pipes is what Water admits it should be doing (and can’t afford) in ALL streets, so blaming it on ped/bike work is more sand thrown in faces. Water should be glad the work gave them the excuse and the ectra resources!
It is expensive to build in SW, and just adding sidewalks might have even been 20 million… I haven’t seen a breakdown of costs. I would also like to know how muchof that swale capacity is due to curb-directed runoff (as opposed to diffusing off sides of road into ditches and yards) vs. sidewalk impervious cover.
It’s a great project; it’s an example of the inter-bureau cooperation I’ve been screaming is necessary for years; it shows what the bureaus can do when they put their minds to it.
But as an excuse for why SW and hilly East Portland neighborhoods don’t get safe ped/bike infrastructure, it’s horseshit.
Comment of the Week!
The total allocated cost for rebuilding outer Powell Blvd, 4 miles between 99th/I-205 and 175th/Gresham city line is $132 million, mostly ODOT but also some PBOT SDC, or $33 million per mile, through water-logged swamp.
An important point is that, for 95% of the project, PBOT didn’t “cut into people’s yards.” The sidewalks and bike facilities were mostly done in existing street Right of Way. But like most of SW Portland, adjacent property owners had taken over much of the ROW and built fences and used it as their private yards! Many were surprised (and some were annoyed) to find out where the ROW edge really was.
Thanks for clarifying that Doug.
Are you sure you are correct Doug? I was just reading over an earlier article I wrote which talked about “row negotiations for 90 easement/acquisitions.” Maybe it was all for pipes to the water gardens.
The lesson from this project is that it took a lot of cooperation between bureaus, the community, great project management from Steve Szigethy, a lot of volunteer hours from neighborhood association members.
It began with a letter from activist Marianne Fitzgerald to then city commissioner Earl Blumenauer–30 years ago. This whole project is a monument to the tenacity of a lot of southwest Portlanders and is a grassroots activism success story.
I guess I’m sensitive to the narrative being flipped to “oh the selfish sw Portlanders taking over public land with their fences.”
He is correct.
Which is fine, but I’m a “trust but verify” kind of person. Can I have a source, a link, a reason how you know, anything?
Doug is usually correct. When I worked for PBOT mapping out curbs and sidewalks 2000-2005, I remember how incredibly wide the ROW was for Capitol Highway for such an incredibly narrow roadway. There are others like it, mostly in SW, but a few in EP too. It was a common “best practice” in the 1950s to reserve large ROWs for important arterial streets, particularly in unincorporated county areas, so that stroads and even freeways could later be constructed – no one cared about stormwater runoff at the time.
An easy way to check would be to look at the quarter section cadastral maps (taxlots) that the city publishes – I rather doubt it has been updated to include recent ROW land acquisition for this project.
I was basing that on a bunch of cross-sections that PBOT showed early in the project. It’s possible that retaining walls ended up having to be higher and wider, for instance. And there were probably “construction easements” to build a wall and then backfill behind it and then cede it back to property owner. So just an estimate from me. Looking at the aerials on Portland maps would be necessary, as another writer suggests. You can see the ROW edge currently, and then check the tax lot maps to see where ROW was acquired and when. But an initial look shows just one major ROW taking, on the east side of Capitol from Dolphin, half a block to Lobelia. 15’ at south end, tapering to a couple feet at north.
Thank you Doug.
The project looks amazing! Can you add a graphic showing where this sits within the city and maybe some notes how it connects to walking/biking facilities in SW Portland? I am not very familiar with the SW neighborhoods, but I hear how underserved it is. This project looks impressive, but I am having a hard time understanding what impact it will have. Will this primarily serve the people who live along it, or is this more significant connector? PBOT’s project page is very low quality- I could not find any information about how this project fits intoa larger vision of walking/biking on it.
MaxD, I plan to write a followup to Jonathan’s post which will answer some of your questions, but I also have been covering it for a couple of years, so some of that I’ve talked about in other posts.
Real briefly, there isn’t much connectivity in SW (we aren’t on a grid) and good N-S routes are scarce. Cap Hwy will connect Mult Village to “the Crossroads” with Barbur. Because of ODOT jurisdiction the crossroads intersection is still dangerous, but PBOT has done safely improvements to the south. So, except for a couple of gaps, this very strategic cap hwy project will connect Hillsdale to Lake Oswego.
super helpful, thanks!
I think it is a bit unreasonable to suggest this will connect Hillsdale to Lake Oswego. You can’t even safely get from Hillsdale to Multnomah Village safely. Capitol Hwy has some seriously bad connections and requires a lot of vehicular cycling with confidence to stay on Capitol Hwy. There isn’t even a reasonable connection from Multnomah Village to the new bike lanes because of the bridge (which is going to cost millions to replace with no time frame https://www.portland-tsp.com/#/projects/TP02-0000126).
After PCC headed South, there is no reasonable connection to continue going to Lake Oswego.
This project has a lot of potential and has a lot of immediate value, but like most other PBOT projects it is far from being part of a bicycling network.
I’ve just changed Jonathan’s top link to a more informative article.
I see that they have planted beautiful mature telephone poles into several sidewalks. Just curious, but why the divided sidewalks? For stormwater runoff?
Walking vs biking space
There are portions where cyclists and walkers share the path. Signage/paint isn’t all in place yet
I would love to know what folks living there think. I expect they’d be mostly positive.
Judging from all the people I saw out there using the sidewalks I’d say they frickin love it.
Yes, we walk the dog on Capitol Highway now, which was difficult before this project. I’m still positive that a cyclist coming down the hill is going to get creamed. It’s a great project for walking but not for downhill cycling.
Watts this was a bottom up, not a top down endeavor.
If in your subsequent reporting you encounter any folks who live along the redone street, please ask them! Positive reviews from immediate neighbors will make future projects easier.
As part of this project, new ADA sidewalks are being installed at SW 40th & Multnomah intersection . I’m curious what the plan is, as the new sidewalk seems to completely encroach on the bike lane at the NW corner, (Multnomah Blvd heading west). It doesn’t look like they’ve left space to re-stripe to add the bike lane back in either
You are correct, David. Cyclists are going to wipe out on that extended curb. It’s a disaster!
Huge improvement but wish the path was paved smooth. Absolutely hate the sidewalk style paths with gaps in the concrete and will likely stick to the road because of those gaps.
And many of the seams are already ragged. Much of the concrete work seems substandard and many of us have told PBOT but they don’t seem to care.
I live on this road. I hate this. The neighborhood has been ruined.