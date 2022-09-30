TriMet Draft Service Concept shows potential for 30% more bus service

TriMet has released its Forward Together Draft Service Concept (DSC) based in part on community responses to a survey they released back in March. TriMet says people want the transit agency to “focus on ridership and improving connections to destinations for people with low and limited incomes.”
While the Forward Together service concept includes changes throughout the network, there are a few ‘big ideas’ that impact every area, which include:
- Expanding access to opportunity by “making the transit system more useful for reaching jobs and major destinations like college campuses, grocery stores and hospitals, particularly for people traveling from areas with more lower-income residents.”
- More Frequent Service – TriMet plans to extend bus lines that run every 15 minutes to “reach more people and places,” including important corridors like Cornell Rd in Washington County, Woodstock Blvd in Southeast Portland, NE Halsey in East Portland and Gresham, and 82nd Drive in Clackamas County.
- New Eastside and Washington County grids to make it easier to travel east-west and north-south in these areas.
- Better regional links to job centers like Marquam Hill, Airport Way, Troutdale Reynolds Industrial Park, Columbia Blvd, and the North Hillsboro Industrial District.
- Expanded weekend service, especially to accommodate workers in retail, service and industrial sectors.
- New lines serving areas far from transit today, like like 148th Ave in Portland and Cornelius Pass Rd in Washington County.
According to TriMet, the proposed Forward Together bus service concept would “bring bus service to 50,000 more people, weekend service to 100,000 more and significant increases to frequent buses service to connect people and jobs.”
TriMet says they might be able to expand service by more than 30% in the next few years. But they acknowledge a major hurdle the agency will have to overcome first: their bus operator shortage, which has resulted in several bus lines eliminated from TriMet service this fall. If TriMet can’t hire more bus drivers, it won’t be possible to expand service.
There are a lot of changes encompassed in this concept – almost every bus line in the TriMet’s current roster will be impacted. 25 lines will be discontinued for low ridership or redundant service, and other buses rerouted to accommodate that service loss. Several routes will be upgraded to frequent service, which means they’ll come every 15 minutes instead of every 30 or 60. TriMet has also put forth ideas for more than a dozen new lines to make up for the canceled routes and cover new service areas.
There will be quite a few changes to bus service within inner Portland, but the big focus here is to expand public transit access throughout the farther reaches of the city and the metro area at large. Here are a few big takeaways I gleaned from looking at the concept and hearing the buzz from TriMet aficionados online.
The railroad track dilemma
TriMet has been met with criticism for routing its new Division FX service across the rail line at SE 11th/12th Ave in between Division and Powell, an area frequently clogged by car traffic because of stalled freight trains coming through the area. This has already begun to impact passengers using the closest thing Portland has to “bus rapid transit” service. The new service concept doesn’t address this concern, but it does outline a potential change to another line currently impacted by the train crossing.
If this concept were to come to fruition, Line 70 (12th to NE 33rd) would be rerouted away from the rail crossing at SE 11th/12th avenues. The bus would go southbound from 11th/12th and Hawthorne to proceed south along Ladd before heading east on Division, south on 26th, west on Bybee and south on 13th through Sellwood (and vice versa northbound). All Line 70 service would be moved from 17th to 13th in Sellwood.
East Portland
TriMet wants to create a more connected grid system in east Portland, where there are currently some large gaps that are especially prevalent in lower-income neighborhoods and for communities of color.
“The service concept makes a big investment in historically underserved east Portland, an area of rapid growth and large concentrations of low-income and minority residents,” the DSC states. There is a high percentage of transit users in east Portland, and more investment is necessary to make sure its growing population has access to quality service.
The concept focuses on adding north-south connections in east Portland, which are currently lacking. This would include new lines on 112th and 148th Avenues. TriMet also wants to include new connections north of Burnside and proposes upgrading Line 77 (Broadway/Halsey) to frequent service.
Through this concept, TriMet would also extend Line 4 south to take over SE Woodstock at the end of Line 19. This provides a connection to Lents and the green line MAX stop.
North and northeast
Inner northeast Portland would benefit from the frequent service on Line 77 on Broadway/Halsey. But the big changes across the area will be further north.
The DSC includes a new bus route, Line 190 on Columbia Blvd, to add service from north Portland to the Parkrose/Sumner MAX stop near the PDX Airport. This would serve people across the entirety of far north and northeast Portland, including in the Cully neighborhood, an area TriMet wanted to focus on. It also includes a frequent service line in the Cully neighborhood on Line 71 (60th Ave).
Southwest
— Written by Lisa Caballero
The bulk of the pink “service loss” routes are on the west side. Additionally, a couple of low-service lines which serve riders heading to Lincoln High School will be reduced to operating only during school commute times.
Of SW Portland it states,
SW Portland includes many large areas of very low density and high incomes. These areas are not a priority for service given their low ridership potential and the need to focus on equity.
That is the frankest statement TriMet has made about their plans for low-density swaths of the SW Portland since service cuts began in 2007.
However, the Draft Service Concept goes on to outline a strategy for increasing service frequency to the large employment center at the OHSU/VA complex on Marquam Hill, and also the “high ridership potential” of SW Portland’s major corridors.
Hillsdale and the Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy take center stage, with the extension of frequent service all the way to Beaverton, and an increase of frequency along Capitol Hwy. This aligns well with the PBOT’s recent Rose Lane installation, and their traffic calming and infrastructure projects throughout the area.
And if you look closely, there is also some good news for at least one low-density line. The 51 has always run from downtown up to Portland Heights, stopped in the middle of nowhere on the other side of the hill, and returned—kind of like a yo-yo, it never went anywhere. The Service Concept proposes the line continue to Hillsdale, gaining an outbound end-point and destination for the first time ever. This is a small tweak with an outsized impact. It means that riders along this line can transfer at Hillsdale for high-frequency service west, rather than having to go northeast to downtown to make a transfer, and then retracing 270 degrees around the hill before the journey west even begins.
Beaverton and Hillsboro
Like in east Portland, TriMet wants to achieve a continuous grid of frequent service in the Portland region’s westside. Some notable examples of this are in Beaverton and Hillsboro. The draft concept includes five new lines in Beaverton and Hillsboro to build out the east-west/north-south connections. It would also make service more frequent on two popular routes – 52 (Farmington/185th) and 48 (Cornell).
TriMet user and outspoken public transit devotee Ben Fryback, who grew up in Tanasbourne in between Beaverton and Hillsboro, is particularly excited about having more frequent service on line 48.
“Since Line 48 only runs every 65 minutes on the weekends, having reliable transit was always a struggle. At one point, I commuted by bus from Tanasbourne to a place on TV Highway, and the 5 mile trip took over an hour. It was faster to ride my bike,” Fryback told me in a message. “The service increases in this area and in other places on the westside have the power to truly transform people’s lives.”
This is only a small selection of what’s included in the concept – there’s a lot more to look at, so check it out here. And remember, this isn’t final at all.
“It is not a proposal and certainly not a recommendation. We are not attached to it. Its purpose is to start a conversation by giving people something to react to. It *will* change, maybe a lot, based on public feedback,” Transit consultant Jarrett Walker (whose agency worked with TriMet on this project) said on Twitter. “Because it will change based on feedback, we need to hear what you like as well as what you don’t like. If you don’t tell us you like something, the thing you like might change!”
That survey is available here.
There’s a lot to unpack here. Overall, I think this is a good direction for TriMet to be headed in. Build up the Frequent Service lines in an overlapping grid with weekend service, and you have a recipe to provide meaningful access to a lot of people.
One thing to keep in mind is that this is an overall plan of what they want to do, but it’s entirely possible, of not probable, that not all of this will come to fruition. For example, it’s really interesting to see what’s changed since the last system plan that TriMet did over 10 years ago. https://trimet.org/future/
A few specific things that I like in this plan in no particular order (much of this will be focused on the West/SW):
A few downsides I see:
TriMet’s early 2020 open house in-person showed rerouted the 45 to go from downtown Beaverton to the forgotten West 5 District to then Allen Boulevard and then Garden Home Road to Multnomah Village and then go to Burlingame and over the $330,000,000 Sellwood Bridge and on to the Clackamas town center. That bus route is needed. Not providing north / south service elsewhere is not good. The 56 needs to go to Sylvan and then to Washington Park or at least downtown Portland (or at least rethink the 55 to give that service). MultCo will repave their neglected section of SW Scholls Ferry Road in 2023 or 2024 according to MultCo’s communication person.
I regularly contact TriMet about that precise 56 reroute idea, because their current setup is dumb beyond belief by duplicating service with not one, not two, bus three lines in Hillsdale (the 54, 44, and 45) while sending no buses at all down the busy Scholls Ferry — an important commuter route with no good alternatives. And so far I’ve heard crickets from them. This becomes even more redundant with the planned 54 upgrade to frequent service. Currently it’s about 7 minutes from Sylvan to the Six Corners via Scholls Ferry while driving. But it takes about an hour via public transit and I have to go through downtown Beaverton; completely unacceptable. This plan, cutting most of what little service already existed in Southwest shows just how little TriMet, and PBOT for that matter, care about the people who live here.
North / south service is very critical. I know of people very close to Scholls to the north of BHG who have wanted bus service. Kids their also go to Portland or other schools, too. Please contact me via Washington County’s Adopt-a-Road program and they will put you in contact with myself.
This seems like a half-measure at best: every 15 minutes simply isn’t frequent enough. “Frequent service” should mean at least every 12 minutes if not better.
Ms. Caballero unjustly shades the 51 – it follows the route of the Council Crest streetcar line, almost to a T; the carbarn at Burnside and 23rd is long gone, so it turns to downtown connections at SW Park. A second leg (a completely different bus, in fact) was added from Vista around the hill to SW Dosch some decades ago.When they ran all day AND weekends, they were packed mornings and eves with commuters and students, and mid-day had a steady flow of shoppers and people heading to appointments. Cutting it to rush-hour-only forced many of those people into cars – you can’t take the bus to work and then ride it back if you meet for a dinner, for example… last service run is 6 PM or so. It was only kept at all so Lincoln kids could get to school.
And the “all those richies take cars anyways, so screw transit in that area” argument they make is fatuous and ignorant horseshit (as well as a self-fulfilling argument). OK, let’s say that’s true, even if they still had a choice in the matter – so they all drive honking-great tanks, thirsty for fossil fuels and polluting the air, soil and water just to go to the store. Not to mention running over peds and bikes foolish enough to travel in the roads (which PBOT tells peds they HAVE to do, cuz no sidewalks for you, missy!).
Is that not 100% CONTRARY to halting global warming, Vision Zero, a Walkable City, a 15-minute City and all the other things they say are important?
Trimet and PBOT consistently fail to see that this population – many living within 2 miles of downtown, or Hillsdale, or Multnomah Village – are exactly whom they should encourage to take transit; even 10 cars off the road per hour is a help in these goals. Making the 51 go to Hillsdale is great, except is does piss-all for those who don’t need to come or go during rush hour; same with the 1. One apparent reason many in SW didn’t support the rail bond was because so few could GET to it, and they were told that wouldn’t be fixed for another 20 years… if ever.
In essence, trimet is saying “Your betters will be chauferred to downtown, and they expect the service staff to be on time so we’ll expand your bus service to help make that happen.” What a dystopian crock of shit.
I’m not saying that people on Division should get crappier service so that someone in Healy Heights can get to the farmer’s market in Hillsdale; I’m saying that giving up on trying to help both is pathetic.
I think the changes here are largely good, but I’ve got a bone to pick with TriMet about the 70 changes (disclaimer, I live about 2 block away from the current route on 17th ave in Brooklyn).
It is so incredibly frustrating how difficult it is to travel North/South in the inner east side without going downtown. The 70 is my go-to bus to get from my place to anywhere North or Northeast from where I live (which is quite a lot – the airport, Hollywood, Alberta, Worker’s Tap on SE 12th, the list goes on). I was really hoping it might get a frequency bump here, but seeing it get detoured to the point of being obviously less useful is really frustrating. The routing to get from Sellwood to 12th and Hawthorne is just awful. This bus should be going straight down Milwaukie, crossing be damned (or if you feel the need for a detour, put it over the MLK/Grand Viaduct instead, way shorter, and closer).
For reference: from the corner of Bybee and Milwaukie to 12th and Hawthorne via Milwaukie Ave is 2.7 miles. The current route of the 70 is 3.2 miles, the proposed change is 3.9 miles, and the Milwaukie Ave route with a MLK viaduct detour is 3.3 miles.
Also, changing the routing for the 70 (a bus that I’m pretty sure only I care about) but not the FX because of the crossing makes me very annoyed. Maybe more annoyed than I should be
I can actually sympathize with this. I used to commute from Hollywood to SE 17th and Holgate, taking the 12 to the 70. This reroute would mean I’d have to hoof it over the UP track overpass. The difficult north/south connections on the inner east side are a reason why we didn’t end up moving there when looking this past summer.
This is a great step in the right direction. Now I wonder what would a scenario look like if we got 50% more bus service?
Ending the 39 route cuts off Lewis & Clark College from TriMet entirely. Leaving a college campus with no bus service is shameful.
I saw it going in this direction when they cut back service on the route so much that it became useless to a lot of students, faculty, and staff, which explains the low ridership numbers that TriMet is now using to justify ending the route.