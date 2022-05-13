TriMet grapples with driver shortage as service cuts continue

Posted by on May 13th, 2022 at 1:22 pm

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Like many industries right now, transit agencies are facing a serious worker shortage. This includes Portland’s regional transit provider, TriMet, which is trying to recover from the pandemic’s impact on ridership – but a lack of operators is making that very difficult.

This deficiency has become especially apparent as ridership has ticks upward as routines return post-Covid lockdowns. In January, the agency began reducing service by about 9% due to “the most significant operator shortfall in agency history.” This brought service levels back to what they were in April 2020 – when unemployment levels where the highest they’d been since the Great Depression.

Considering a lot more people need to get to work now, this is alarming.

“We apologize to our riders as we would much rather be expanding service, but by taking this step we increase the schedule reliability so riders experience less canceled or late buses,” TriMet said about this initial cutback.

It’s not just the bus service that’s suffering: lately, MAX train service has begun to be spotty as well. (Take a look at the TriMet service alerts Twitter page to see post after post about cancelled MAX trains due to operator shortages.)

In response, the agency appears to have shortened the time frame it takes to move from driving a bus to operating the MAX: new employees must now work as bus drivers for only six months before they’re allowed to operate the light rail. In 2019, TriMet said it took “about a year” to move from bus driver to MAX operator.

Last fall, the agency increased pay by $4 to a starting rate of $21.36 per hour on top of a $2500 signing bonus incentive.

But this initial pay increase wasn’t enough to get more drivers on board, so late last month, they announced another $4 starting pay raise and increased the signing bonus incentive to $7,500.

Since this most recent announcement, TriMet has run a recruiting blitz. Between the end of April and now, the agency says they’ve received more than 300 applications.

“We hate to see this as much as you hate not seeing your bus or train arrive.”
— TriMet

The desperation TriMet feels was evident from a tweet posted Thursday apologizing for these cutbacks and asking people to help promote the job opportunities.

“We hate to see this as much as you hate not seeing your bus or train arrive. We’re working hard to restore the service you need and deserve, but really need your help. Please spread the word,” the tweet says.

In response, some people called on TriMet to increase the starting wages further.

“[The starting rate of $25.24] is why y’all have a driver shortage. This is abysmal pay for a job as demanding as being a bus driver in a city like this. Y’all are a publicly funded company, you can do better than this,” one responder on Twitter said.

The minimum wage in the Portland area is currently $14 an hour, which will go up to $14.75 at the beginning of July. However, due to the mass employee shortage, workers have been able to negotiate higher rates across the job spectrum, so simply comparing their rate to minimum wage may not be enough anymore.

So, why is it so hard to keep TriMet operators on board? An Oregonian article quoted Bill Bradley, who’s on the executive board for the union that represents about 2,700 TriMet workers. He said the pandemic and civil unrest have contributed to burnout.

Attacks on bus drivers have risen during the pandemic, which TriMet has worked to address in part by issuing lifelong bans against people who spit at bus drivers (along with other forms of assault that were previously included in the ban).

On May 17, TriMet is hosting a hiring event at the Portland Downtown/Convention Center Courtyard by Marriott from 10 am to 3 pm, where people can get conditional offers on the spot. Full offers require passing a drug test, but you don’t need a commercial driver’s license to apply.

Do it! This is an emergency! Portland needs you!

Tina In The Burbs

Keep in mind that TriMet’s supposed $7500 hiring bonus is actually paid out over 36 months. Really, it’s a starting raise that will disappear in 3 years. Not a great incentive. Long-haul trucking has massive turnover because the job and working conditions stink, but all those drivers have CDLs and a lot of relevant skills. Maybe TriMet needs to talk to some unhappy long-haul drivers, find out what would entice them to drive a city bus instead, and offer that.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tina Ricks (Guest Author)
Guest
Tina In The Burbs

A relative is an unhappy long-haul driver, tired of living in a truck cab, never any time at home (company hasn’t sent him home since February), getting paid by the mile instead of by the hour, but with a big debt to a national trucking company to pay for his training. He’s not unique. TriMet needs to talk to drivers like him and find out what they could do to pave the way. He wants to live in an apartment, sleep in a real bed, and see his friends and family sometimes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Attacks on bus drivers have risen during the pandemic, which TriMet has worked to address in part by issuing lifelong bans against people who spit at bus drivers (along with other forms of assault that were previously included in the ban).

How is the issuing of lifelong bans working when TriMet doesn’t do any enforcement?

With all the wackos out there, I sure wouldn’t want a public-facing job.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mark smith
Guest
Mark smith

In other countries the driver is protected from the riders. Not so in America. Cdl driver here. No way, no thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
