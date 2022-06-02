Downtown property owner installs dozens of bike racks on sidewalk without a permit

Posted by on June 2nd, 2022 at 8:29 am

bike racks installed on a sidewalk in downtown Portland.

Bike racks on NW Broadway between Glisan and Flanders. (Photo sent in by a reader)

A major installation of what appears to be hostile infrastructure has popped up on public on NW Broadway in downtown Portland.

Someone has erected over two dozen staple bike racks on the public sidewalk right-of-way on Broadway between Flanders and Glisan in what is likely an attempt to prevent people from erecting tents and creating an encampment. The industrial building is owned by Schnitzer Properties, which owns 27 million square feet of real estate in six western states and is headquartered in Portland.

The company’s website claims their approach to business is “Local. Personal. Neighborly.”

Wikipedia defines hostile architecture as, “an urban-design strategy that uses elements of the built environment to purposefully guide or restrict behaviour. It often targets people who use or rely on public space more than others, such as youth, poor people, and homeless people.”

The sidewalk in November 2020. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Schnitzer Properties President Jordan Schnitzer is a very influential local businessman and philanthropist who has been an outspoken critic of Portland’s response to the homelessness crisis. Last year he expressed support for People for Portland, a dark money group that funded candidates who promised to take a more heavy-handed approach to addressing camps downtown.

Before these racks appeared, someone had strung a heavy-gauge chain between trees in the same location in an attempt to accomplish a similar goal.

When we covered the City of Portland’s new bike lanes on this section of Broadway in 2020, we noted the presence of many people living on the sidewalk in this same location.

The building itself isn’t an active destination on that side of the street, so there has never been demand for that much bike parking.

After a reader shared the photo with us Friday, we asked a spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation if they were responsible for the installation. Interim Communications Director Hannah Schafer said they were not even aware of the racks before we reached out. Schafer also clarified that PBOT did not permit the installation.

Asked what PBOT will do about it, Schafer said, “We’re still determining next steps.”

We’ve reached out to Schnitzer Properties and will update this story when we hear back.

Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Good for Schnitzer! More bike infrastructure and less opportunity for drug camping. It’s a win-win. Too bad the city doesn’t step up and do this, but I guess they’re too cowed by the homeless industrial complex.

Vote Up84Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Nick
Guest
Nick

You know it takes more money playing whack-a-mole with hostile infrastructure and over policing than it would to just fund public housing right?

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

It does? Then why won’t the city do it? Good reason to not elect the same people making this decision if what you say is true.
Good reason to vote Hardesty out of office.
Re-electing Ryan is joke also.
Schnitzer has given up, if the wealthy business owners in the city can’t put pressure on them to do something, this is what you get.

Vote Up35Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

It’s Metro too. Really a damn shame that Terri Preeg Riggsby got defeated. Portland voters have elected a bunch of folks with thin resumes. Which of them is good with a spreadsheet? Knows how to keep a critical eye on big budget projects? Their job is to spend large sums of money.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

Yes – all the more reason we need to change the form of city government and get people with actual budgeting experience managing bureaus.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting 10 years for the City/County to do something meaningful for the non traditionally housed.
I really don’t blame Schnitzer for doing this because I, and maybe them, are fed up with the conditions out there. Afterall, if someone as powerful as Schnitzer is in this town couldn’t get the City/County to do something then us “little people” sure as heck won’t despite all the tax money available.

Vote Up29Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Alex
Guest
Alex

Schnitzer probably sees this as the cheapest option and they don’t want to actually pay for the real solution (i.e. actually providing housing).

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Howard
Guest
Howard

The money is there, the willpower is not. Let people live on the streets, your idea of compassion is pathetic.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

If it was money that would fix this it would be fixed. Places like Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, with far more money than Portland would have fixed it. It has little to do with money.

Vote Up15Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Taxpayers passed a 200 million dollar bond and Dan Ryan has come up with 32 tiny homes..
So call Dan Ryan if you have a problem….

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Elizabeth
Guest
Elizabeth

Portland has a plan to fund public housing?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mnt_Dude
Guest
Mnt_Dude

They must not see it from their safe and clean zoom meetings

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chip Holmes
Guest
Chip Holmes

Support Schnitzer 110%! Hope to see more of these type of actions in coming weeks and months.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
nic.cota
Subscriber
nic.cota

Thanks for the clarification, I was under the impression this was somehow passed through the PBOT review and permitted. Good to know.

What would be nice is for folks at Schnitzer Properties to actually activate this building and/or develop it with the much needed housing in Central City, so bike racks like this actually get some use. Until then: what a shame.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

How could Schnitzer attract tenants to the property? Downtown is so unsafe that a tiny house village had to be disbanded because of the frequent shooting. Businesses are plagued by vandalism and theft. I suspect bicycles would quickly disappear or dissemble if left parked there. In all regards, what a shame.

Vote Up33Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Should read “disassemble”

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Hard to attract tenants to a low-slung commercial space when the entire sidewalk ROW out front is blocked by tents. Not a lot of potential paying customers in this area, unless you are selling something illicit.

Vote Up27Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Frank Perillo
Guest
Frank Perillo

I’m 100% in support of this. Well done! They are doing what the city won’t. Besides, who here could complain about bike racks?

Vote Up61Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Toadslick
Subscriber
Toadslick

Comments like these are so utterly disingenuous that, instead of being published, they should be disregarded ***moderator: deleted the last two words, name calling.***

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Frank Perillo
Guest
Frank Perillo

My apologies for having an opinion other than yours. Millions of dollars thrown at the issue and things just keep getting worse. How about some accountability from the so called houseless advocates that get huge sums of our money? No instead we have to install boulders, bike racks, and hire private security. Or do we just keep going down this road of “compassion”?

Vote Up45Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

*** Moderator: Deleted comment, this is getting too hot, let’s move on ***

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Dwk
Guest
Dwk

What is disingenuous about this and why is it trolling?
What’s your solution Toad?
More tent camping? Very compassionate of you.
Do you help out these folks?
Ever helped clean up a campsite?
Do anything to improve the situation?

Vote Up26Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Frank Perillo
Guest
Frank Perillo

Keep the attacks coming folks. I can take it knowing I’m far from alone in being sick and tired of watching Portland’s livability being intentionally destroyed.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Mine wasn’t deleted because of an attack on you. Just my opinion on other folks in this thread.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Sounds like hostile commentexture.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
curly
Subscriber
curly

Sometimes better to ask for forgiveness than ask for permission. We could use some more bike racks in East Portland. Perhaps the 205 MUP.

Vote Up31Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

If Schnitzer Properties were truly serious about solving homelessness in the Portland Region, perhaps they could use some of their capital to build a shelter. Instead, they are simply seeking to “protect” their investments from the scary homeless people on their doorsteps. It’s depressing and predictable, Jordan Schnitzer is a trust fund baby, who inherited his father’s real estate empire. He doesn’t actually care about helping homeless people, or about the working class people who live and work in Portland.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Pretty sure Schnitzer donated more money to the Bybee Lakes Hope Center than the vast majority of people will ever possess in their entire lives.

Vote Up33Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

Right, because Jordan Schnitzer already owned the property. I don’t have a lot of sympathy for prison landlords personally. And someone donating more money than the majority of people will possess in their entire lives is not exactly emblematic of a well-functioning society.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Prison landlord? Give me a freaking break. He bought the property from Multnomah County, who built it but never actually operated it as a prison. In fact it was never used for anything until private citizens turned it into what it is today. Prison landlord…LOL.

Vote Up32Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
ROH
Guest
ROH

He bought the prison property because metro refused to turn it into homeless shelter/ housing

Vote Up23Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
VS
Guest
VS

This is a pretty big mischaracterization of what happened with the ownership of this property. It was built as a prison but never used as such. Schnitzer bought the unused prison for the purpose of using as a shelter. Calling him a ‘prison landlord’ is a very big spin on the fact pattern here.

The conversation about how to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Portland is challenged, but your libel here is not a helpful addition. When I ride around town I’m seeing more children in camps than I’ve seen before. Someone providing warm shelter to families that has sanitation, food and services is hardly something to attack.

Shame on you.

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jeff
Guest
Jeff

It’s not the job of Schnitzer Properties to solve homelessness.

Vote Up29Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Patrick
Guest
Patrick

I can hardly blame Schnitzer, the camps are a health, crime & sanitation problem for innocent landowners. I’m glad that the illegal actions against these camps (and people in them) have not escalated to vigilantism (only saying this because I haven’t heard about vigilantism occurring, but I have no doubt it has). At any rate, I can understand why someone with means would spend money to disincentive the camps from cropping up.

Vote Up28Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

They are a health, crime and sanitation problem for everyone who lives in the city. Schnitzer is just moving a problem off his property and onto someone else’s to make more money. He deserves scorn for that, not praise

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
elizabeth
Guest
elizabeth

Sidewalks are public property

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Alan Love
Guest
Alan Love

The article seems to focus on the Evil Capitalist Corporation and their actions against homeless people. Do we hold the same contempt for TriMet when they install benches with armrests in the middle to deter people sleeping on them?

Vote Up31Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

I think this is a pretty nakedly false equivalence. Schnitzer Properties doesn’t own the right of way they are installing the bike parking on. TriMet can and should be criticized for many of their design choices, benches with armrests in the middle are a little annoying sure. But a private real estate firm unilaterally deciding what to do with public space is definitely worse.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

The drug addicts tents don’t own the right-of-way either. Letting drug addicts decide what to do with public space is actually much worse than a private real estate company, one who has a very vested interest in making things better, not worse.

Vote Up22Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

This is tactical urbanism. Sorry you don’t like it.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Schnitz Loud PDX.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

We may not own the public right-of-way, but under city code, the adjacent property owners are actually responsible for maintaining the sidewalk and the street trees. I’ve spent thousands of dollars on trimming the city’s street trees adjacent to my house (a corner lot) and additional thousands of dollars on replacing sections of sidewalk disrupted by street tree roots. I’m guessing you’re not a property owner, Andrew.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Or those beautiful power poles in the middle of narrow city sidewalks?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
VS
Guest
VS

The power poles are regulated by the state and city and pay for the right to use the right of way. Bad example.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

The armrests are good, keeping seats available for wary transit users resting between rides.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

I became very wary of some other transit users resulting in eventually completely abandoning my use of public transit.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago
Orig JF
Guest
Orig JF

So no one is camping on the bike lane. The sidewalk is clean. People appear able to use the sidewalk. And there is more bike parking.
Got it!

Vote Up36Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Bike Portland Blog comes out against bike parking; refers to staple racks as “hostile infrastructure”.

Vote Up56Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Dwk
Guest
Dwk

BP apparently prefers people sleep in tents.. no other explanation for this attitude.
So caring, so compassionate, wouldn’t actually want solutions….

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

(If you’re not being facetious…) Most “hostile architecture” elements are not hostile in themselves–how they’re used is what makes that term accurate. Saying that Bike Portland is against bike parking for calling these “hostile architecture” would be like saying I’m against recorded music, garden sprinklers or rocks if the owner had used those instead of bike racks, and I’d called them “hostile architecture”.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

And just like that, the sidewalk is 6 ft narrower. Like removing benches from a bus stop lest someone sleep on them, it’s amazing how people would prefer that nobody have access to a public good rather than let homeless people use it.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Six feet narrower? Maybe, but now it’s actually usable. When the sidewalk and bike lane were covered by tents and trash, they were totally unusable. Now they are at least functional, working pieces of infrastructure that are accessible to all. This is the intended purpose of sidewalks and streets. The homeless DO have access to this public good. They can use it for transportation, just like everyone else. Allowing it to be used as a campsite for a handful of people effectively denied the use to all others (including other unhoused people that presumably would have liked to be able to walk to Bud Clark Commons without having to go out into the middle of Broadway to get around the tents).

Vote Up47Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Tents aside, the section of the sidewalk where the bike racks are was not really usable in its previous state. The presence of street trees and street light poles prevented it from being used as a through corridor, the lack of benches etc meant that all you could really do was stand there. Now there are bike racks, which seems like a better use of space than a slab of concrete. How can you say with a straight face that “nobody (has) access”? Does nobody have access to other areas of town where there are sidewalk bike racks?

Vote Up21Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

This seems like a fine solution. I found this write-up a bit heavy handed- implying this is not neighborly, calling People for Portland “dark money group”. Regardless, this is undoubtedly an attempt to keep our public space clear. That may be detrimental to a handful of people who seek to occupy it at the exclusion of everyone else, but it is a win for people using mobility devices, people who have reduced vision, anyone wanting to use the sidewalk, people biking. The homeless crisis is desperate, but our public realm is being assaulted, and campers are being given a pass to claim public space, most significantly at the expense of the working poor and the people experiencing a disability. I find it very privileged to imply that sidewalks should be allowed to be closed at random for long periods of time. If you you are able bodied and can walk or bike in the street or cross the road mid block, it is not that big of a deal. Imagine navigating our sidewalks while blind or in a wheelchair. Imagine relying on transit/bike/sidewalk and local parks for recreation because you cannot afford a car.

IMO, a fair critique of Schnitzer is that they bank property, sometimes keeping them in poor condition and neglect to activate them or redevelop them. However, it asking a lot for someone to do more with a space when for long stretches of the last couple, the space was unable to be accessed. That sidewalk and bike lane were completely occupied- how is commercial real estate agent supposed to show prospective tenants that space? Schnitzer is far from perfect, but this seems like a civic benefit and an act of neighborliness to me.

Vote Up49Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

So it’s fine that one of the wealthiest developer/investors/art collectors in the region unilaterally decides how public space should be used? This is only really a “good thing” in the very micro sense of one block of real estate downtown. The homeless camp that was displaced by this will just move a few blocks over.

It is absolutely horrible that sidewalks, paths, and generally non-car space in Portland has been completely abandoned. But this is decidedly not a good solution to that – all it does is perpetuate the status quo, just not on a Schnitzer Property. If the City of Portland installed bike racks in the space where every single homeless encampment is, would it improve the situation? Of course not.

This is a bad solution by a greedy real estate group acting in their own self-interest to move the homeless people off the fringe of their property, and onto the fringe of someone else’s property.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

No you’re right, it would be better to let drug addicts place their tents wherever so the value of all real estate goes down. Then Jordan can call up Multnomah county and appeal the millions of dollars he pays annually in property taxes because the buildings aren’t worth what they once were, largely due to the city’s incompetence at electing qualified managers of the cities resources. Then the city will have to cut services, which will make everything worse, not better, and more building owners will appeal their taxes, and more services will be cut. I don’t know if most people in Portland realize how close to this vicious cycle we are.

Vote Up16Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Granpa
Guest
Granpa

Art collectors are the worst
/s

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
jim
Guest
jim

Jordan has done a heck of a lot to try and help the homeless situation. Actual solutions.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

People camping out there are unilaterally deciding how to use it, also.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Andrew, why don’t you form and run a non-greedy real estate group? If it’s so easy to make a profit that you can fund homeless services in addition to running your real estate business, I’m sure you can attract likeminded investor/benefactors.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
CZ
Guest
CZ

Well put. It’s outrageous that any sidewalk or path is allowed to be blocked for a minute let alone the months that we allow in Portland. And to see “bike advocates” cheering the loss of public facilities? These folks need a reality check. I shouldn’t be shut out of a business or residence just because someone thought it would be a nice place to sleep.

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Which “bike advocates” have been cheering the loss of public facilities?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Some people who used to identify as “bike advocates” have stated that they have moved on to being more advocates for our most vulnerable citizen or some such.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

But are they “cheering the loss of public facilities”?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Toadslick
Subscriber
Toadslick

This is as ugly as it is embarrassing.

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Was your comment meant to be published 3 weeks ago when the entirety of NW Broadway was a sprawling meth camp? Do you really think the “before” photo is preferable?

Vote Up41Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

Obviously not. No one thinks that a sprawling meth camp is preferable to bike parking. The issue is clearly that simply moving an encampment one block over does nothing to improve conditions anywhere in the city outside the one block that was just cleared.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

“No one thinks that a sprawling meth camp is preferable to bike parking.”

I don’t think that’s true, Andrew. There seems to be a sizable number of people (a minority, but an activist minority) who think the status quo is just fine. That’s why people like Toadslick don’t respond when pressed for follow up, or any details on what the solution should be.

Their answer seems to be “we’ll just wait for the city government to build enough public housing to take care of all the people sleeping in tents.” This ignores a few unfortunate realty checks:

1) The City took 6 years to build about 650 public housing units (bond passed in 2016, on track to be delivered by the end of this year). At that rate, it will take about 46 years to build 5,000 units (the low end estimate of the most recent point in time count).

2) Public housing is horribly mismanaged, and will never be the panacea they want it to be. Just look at the article from yesterday’s Oregonian about the lawsuit filed against Reach CDC.

3) We aren’t going to overthrow capitalism and install a socialist utopia in our lifetimes. Just like with the hardcore libertarian vision, the human beings who would create and manage such a society don’t actually exist.

And I’m not even touching the effects of trauma caused by drugs, abuse, chronic homelessness, etc that would have to be navigated in a massive public housing scheme.

Meanwhile, the abject suffering and misery we see daily on the streets is viewed as an acceptable temporary state on the way to paradise (see point 3 above). I find it a despicably inhumane position to take, but as long as we have a crop of politicians who are afraid someone will be mean to them on Twitter, this is what we are stuck with.

At the moment I have very little hope for the future.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

I don’t think that’s true, Andrew.

It is true. I don’t think even your “activist minority” who are enforcing the status quo would try and argue that a drug encampment is better than bike parking in general. I would also maybe question what kind of “activist minority” is trying to uphold the status quo. I don’t really think that the status quo is upheld by some nebulous activist minority, it’s upheld by big corporations, rich landowners and intransigent politicians.

It’s not about an “overthrow [of] capitalism” (at least for me, I won’t speak for anyone else), it’s about simply providing services for people so they don’t end up suffering. The entire Portland Region needs to build more homes, temporary shelters, everything. I think an anti-camping plus big temporary shelters law (maybe many smaller ones, whatever) would be entirely appropriate. It’d at least be trying something new at this point.

Meanwhile, the abject suffering and misery we see daily on the streets is viewed as an acceptable temporary state on the way to paradise

I have never met a real person who has held this view, and I’ve met a lot of people although I don’t really run in the anarchist circles. Accelerationists are stupid but very few. I am not entirely sure that you are directing your ire in the right places. Do local politicians fail to act because they are afraid of someone being mean to them on Twitter? Or do they fail to act because they are a part of a system that values having 15 studies, 6 pilot programs and 8 subcommittees over building a block of apartment buildings?

Anyways, my larger issue with this whole affair is more that it just doesn’t do anything to help and people are jumping to defend it. Sure, I can understand why it was done, it clears out the front of the property. Just don’t really think it’s worth praising some rich guy over.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
PS
Guest
PS

How do you know it was moved one block over, maybe Jordan was extra generous and bought them all bus tickets to a new city where the cost of living is actually affordable and they can get one of the many available jobs. Oh wait, that’s not what they are actually looking for is it?

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

Most of the local ones are just waiting for some bike mechanic jobs to open up.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
VS
Guest
VS

And yet you insult Schnitzer for opening Bybee Lakes and call him a prison landlord. That’s a real help to lots of people. Still a fraction of people needing help but something.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

What happened to my lengthy reply to this comment?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Somehow it ended up in trash, I didn’t put it there. If anybody loses a comment speak up, like Sigma.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

It’s embarrassing that this was necessary.

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

What is you solution or suggestion? Do you want people to sleep in tents in squalor? I don’t get your responses here. You suggest nothing except derision for the concept of actually doing anything…

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Brandon
Guest
Brandon

If we kick out the bike racks they’re just going to move a block down or pop up again in 2 weeks. The over policing of bike racks hasn’t worked so far and the public perception of this illegal racks being “hostile” isn’t helping either. The answer is to find out where these bike racks are needed and give them the support they need to get there.

Vote Up24Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

PBOT did once upon a time try group homes for bike racks in East Portland, corralling them into private parking lots (with the owner’s permission). Some may still be there, mostly along 122nd. But as with any good idea in Portland, no good deed goes unpunished, and the program soon died.

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
jim
Guest
jim

Epic sarcasm. Kudos.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lowell
Guest
Lowell

These bike racks are secured to the ground using standard hex nuts, which makes them worse than useless at actually securing your bike.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

With handheld angle grinders in use all over Portland, is any staple rack really secure at this point?

Vote Up14Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
quicklywilliam
Subscriber
quicklywilliam

Sounds like this is an easy to correct situation.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Better bring an angle grinder to smooth out the threaded rods sticking out of the concrete if you remove these racks. Those protruding rods would actually present a significant hazard.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Christopher of Portland
Guest
Christopher of Portland

How about the city gives them a regular traffic lane to set up camp in? Why must we always give up sidewalks, bike lanes, and multi use paths? The only time drivers give up anything is when the city spills paint and a truck full of plastic sticks all over the road.

Vote Up18Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Tomas Paella
Guest
Tomas Paella

I remember when this blog was pro-bicycling and pro-walking. You celebrated activists who painted DIY crosswalks, etc. You championed access for public infrastructure and empowered people who were afraid to walk or ride.

Fast forward 5 years and Mr. Maus is upset that there are too many bike racks and someone didn’t get permission. Really?

Vote Up20Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Hi,

What about the way I wrote this post makes you think I’m upset at anything? I’ve shared facts.

These racks fit definition of hostile infrastructure. Schnitzer has publicly supported that group, which is by definition a dark money group.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

So is Planned Parenthood.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
eliazabeth
Guest
eliazabeth

Sorry why are bike racks hostile infrastructure now?

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

From the article: “Wikipedia defines hostile architecture as, “an urban-design strategy that uses elements of the built environment to purposefully guide or restrict behaviour. It often targets people who use or rely on public space more than others, such as youth, poor people, and homeless people.””

These bike racks (unlike almost all other bike racks) were put in to restrict camping on the sidewalk, not for parking bikes. People can argue about the validity of putting them in, but there’s no question that they fit that definition.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

Open drug camps/dumps are a hostile take over the public right of way. “Dark money” is clearly a biased and pejorative description, not just a factual statement. Would you use the phrase “dark money” to describe all 501(c) groups who are allowed to collect anonymous donations?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
36 minutes ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

ok. thanks for the feedback.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
Mark McClure
Guest
Mark McClure

Thanks for this update, Jonathan. I was curious when I saw the racks being installed on 5/25. At that time, I was participating in a SOLVE cleanup of the North Parks Blocks and surrounding area.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Robert
Guest
Robert

If you see someone installing these get their CCB#. They have to tell you that. They do not have to tell you who hired them, but if they are operating without a permit it is a big business risk for a contractor!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dunklekrog
Guest
Dunklekrog

I did it and my CCB# is 1234567. If you’re a fan of my work I also clean gutters and do nice tile backsplashes.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Miggity
Guest
Miggity

Looks good to me. You might be barking up the wrong tree here.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Give Schnitzer an “Alice” award for doing this!!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
jim
Guest
jim

The great irony here is that our bikes get stolen so much downtown by the same people. And these staples are so crappy that they won’t protect the bikes either.

I wonder if Maus would call the PBB bike theft task force “hostile infrastructure” too? I mean, he LOVED when the police finally tried to do something about the homeless crimes against bikes.

Of course, due to funding, the bike theft task force is no longer in operation.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Joemama99
Guest
Joemama99

Why would he need a permit? The city allows all these *** moderator: substituted word -campers- *** to build structures without permits.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

I figured the mods would be filtering out epithets

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

Exactly.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Tony Jordan (Contributor)
Subscriber
Tony Jordan (Contributor)

Why even sanitize this comment. Delete it and if Joemama99 wants to play they can play nice.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

I didn’t see what was wrong with the original un-moderated comment.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Or…now if the City tries to move a shed because it’s blocking a sidewalk or was erected without a permit, a camper can correctly say (if the City allows the racks to remain) “Why would I need a permit? You didn’t make Schnitzer Properties get one, and they obstructed a sidewalk for a whole block. And I didn’t bolt my shed into the sidewalk, either”.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
54 minutes ago
Middle of the Road Guy
Guest
Middle of the Road Guy

These are entrepreneurs – WFH bike mechanics.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
49 minutes ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Or perhaps the “cup is half full”… their installation of bike racks is a ‘public benefit’…and would make a very sturdy superstructure to place tent materials on while also making it easier to lock and secure personal property to (bikes, bike parts etc.) Folks living on the streets are creative types…lets see what happens before we all go crazy…other than the lack of ‘Portland process’ this time.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mnt_Dude
Guest
Mnt_Dude

Looks like a win win for everyone. Allowing the stay camping to continue isn’t a solution for anyone.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
JG
Guest
JG

Bike racks are better than boulders…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Greeneyes
Guest
Greeneyes

That might backfire… They look like ready-made tent frames to me. Just a tarp & a couple zip ties.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
53 minutes ago
Carl Froelich
Guest
Carl Froelich

Many homeless people own bicycles. It looks like Schnitzer has provided infrastructure to hang a hammock, drape a tarp, and lock up a bicycle. Nothing hostile here, but of course some people will see hostility everywhere.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
