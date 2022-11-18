Dozens show up in the cold to deliver BikeLoud lawsuit by bike

by
BikeLoud Chair Kiel Johnson speaking at SE 26th and Powell.
Co-counsel Scott Kocher and BikeLoud leader Cathy Tuttle.
Riding to the courthouse.
Co-counsel Scott Kocher at the courthouse.

Earlier this afternoon, BikeLoud Chair Kiel Johnson led about two dozen advocates to the Multnomah County Courthouse to drop off their lawsuit against the City of Portland.

The ride began on SE 26th and Powell at the memorial to Sarah Pliner, a woman who was struck by a driver and killed while bicycling last month, where Johnson spoke about why BikeLoud is suing the City.

Johnson said BikeLoud is aiming to create a Portland where there are no more ghost bikes or memorials to people who die while biking or walking.

“Wherever you want to ride your bike, to the grocery store, to the park, to wherever you need to go, you feel safe and comfortable and able to do that: that’s the mission that BikeLoud is working for,” Johnson said. “We’ve taken on this job to do it. We are doing this to make our streets safer, so you can walk and roll and ride your bike where you need to go safely.”

BikeLoud board member Cathy Tuttle set up a string of 129 flowers at the Pliner memorial — one for each person who was killed in a traffic collision in Portland over the last two years. These acknowledgments of the real death toll inadequate bike infrastructure has set the tone for the ride. The plaintiffs want people to know their lawsuits aren’t frivolous: people’s lives are on the line.

When we made it to the courthouse, Forum Law Group attorney Scott Kocher, who is representing BikeLoud in the lawsuit, encouraged people to keep up the hype.

“This is not the kind of case where we have to really be super low-key. You’ll hear people talking about it,” Kocher said. “I’m really grateful to everybody for your advocacy.”

Stay tuned next week for an interview with Kocher on our podcast.

Racer X
Racer X
1 hour ago

Glad to see that Bike Loud was able to surmount the plywood barricades surrounding the county’s keep…onto to victory!

1
Reply
FDUP
FDUP
1 hour ago
Reply to  Racer X

who imagined we would ever live in a world where getting inside the plywood barricades around the *public* courthouse would be an accomplishment? As long as those barricades are still up we are not back to living in a civil society quite yet, and the issues regarding road usage and traffic safety are all a part of that conundrum. Not to mention racial and class bias on the part of all levels and branches of government.

0
Reply

